Amplify Collective stories all-in-one

22 Dec 2023
Celina Lei
Check out the breadth of ideas and topics covered by Amplify Collective writers. Photo: Mike Bird. Colourful plastic cubes are arranged on a table with round colours of light in the foreground.

Writing and Publishing

Check out the breadth of ideas and topics covered by Amplify Collective writers in 2023. Photo: Mike Bird.

This year, ArtsHub is proud to have launched the Amplify Collective, a writing and professional development opportunity for over 40 arts writers from across Australia. Supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund, Amplify Collective has created a platform to spotlight writers from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds, as well as those based in regional and remote areas.

Amplify Collective writers have the freedom to pitch their own topics of interest, many of which revealed the shortcomings and challenges of our creative sector, including diversity, accessibility, equal opportunity, funding, labour structures and more. Yet, these writers, many of whom are also artists and arts workers themselves, have gone to lengths to support and empower those who have been long overlooked by platforming their voices and lived experiences.

As we reach the end of 2023 and head into the final stretch of the Amplify Collective in 2024, ArtsHub takes a moment to recap the tremendous work these writers have created (over 170 articles!) to date.

Feature and Op-Ed articles by topic*:

First Nations sovereignty

Diversity and representation

LGBTQIA+ and rainbow communities

Accessibility, disability and neurodiversity

Regional and remote

Industry, funding and labour

Show previews and organisation spotlights

Career insights and artist profiles

International stories

*Many of these stories are intersectional, but for the sake of organisation they are categorised based on the main topic of discussion.

Reviews by location:

Victoria

Queensland

South Australia

Northern Territory

New South Wales

Australian Capital Territory

Western Australia

Tasmania

Book and publication reviews

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

Amplify Collective
