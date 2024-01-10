How Bluey made the move from animation to stage

Five years into the Bluey phenomenon and it could be easy to be cynical. After books, albums, and a merchandising juggernaut that can weary even the most dedicated parental Bluey fan, there is also, in case you missed it, a Bluey stage show.

Bluey’s Big Play was first performed in December 2020 at QPAC after a lengthy COVID-induced delay, one of the first theatre shows performed to a live audience in Australia post-lockdown. The show has since toured Australia and the US. In the intervening years, a new generation of Bluey fans have made their appearance on the planet, so it’s little surprise that the show is now returning to QPAC for its third season.

Perhaps of greater surprise is that the stage adaptation of Bluey takes the form of a puppet show, with onstage performers operating human-size Heeler puppets to a pre-recorded audio track.

ArtsHub spoke with Jacob Williams, the show’s puppetry director, and Jess Golle, who brings Bluey to life, to learn more about the process of translating Bluey from screen to stage.

Creator Joe Brumm and production company Ludo took their time finding the right people to work with for a theatrical adaptation. After a bid from an English company fell through, Williams, a multi-award winning puppeteer, and Rosemary Myers, then Artistic Director of Adelaide’s Windmill Theatre, were part of a team invited to fly to Brisbane to pitch their vision, successfully convincing Brumm and the team that they could do Bluey justice in the world of 3D.

The story for Bluey’s Big Play is like an extended Bluey episode, written by Brumm with guidance on writing for theatre from the stage show’s director, Myers. Like the animation, it features a dual storyline that speaks to (and respects) both parents and kids, with a gentle lesson or two therein for each. The narrative is centred on the attempts of sisters, Bluey and Bingo, to prise their Dad’s phone away from him, a scenario that reinforces just how the cartoon earns its reputation for relatability. Punctuated by the cartoon’s characteristic wit and slapstick humour, it turns into a tender reflection on parenting and on sibling relations.

The challenge though, was how to reimagine a Bluey episode for live performance.

For real life!

Voicing the puppets, Williams recalls, presented a first quandary. Having on-stage performers use their own voices – when the Heeler voices of the cartoon are so well-known – was quickly ruled out, yet there were fears that pre-recorded dialogue could create a feeling of disconnect or be less impactful.

To counter this, the next challenge was to bring the Heelers to life in a way that could convince the target audience that the puppets are alive.

The task of transforming the Heelers from 2D to 3D went to Melbourne creatives Blanck Canvas. Key to a persuasive transformation was working out what the puppets were then capable of.

‘Puppets may not be able to do everything an animation can do,’ Williams points out, ‘but they can do some things better.’ Much of the stage show’s humour, including a hilarious slow-motion scene and some uncanny eye movements as the characters listen for a buzzing phone, come from those very things.

Also key was maintaining the animation’s detailed attention to movement, seen in characters’ eyebrows or the tail wags specific to each dog breed. On stage, such movements are replicated with the help of two puppeteers per character. Representatives from Ludo were on hand during the show’s development to assist with characterisation, advising on everything from Bingo’s tail (who, as a puppy, wags her tail more than the adults) to such signature moves as Chilli putting her paws on her hips in exasperation. With a collaborative process that involved considerable negotiation between the worlds of animation and puppetry, Williams notes that ‘a really lovely symbiotic relationship’ was formed.

Adelaide-based designer Jonathon Oxlade in turn brought the Heeler’s Queenslander home and garden, including its famous poinciana, into beautifully imagined 3D, with some clever set changes ensuring fans have a virtual tour of the entire property. The performance this writer attended drew a reverent “ooooooh” from younger audience members as they spotted Bluey’s house in real life.

Care was also given to pacing the story for younger audience members, many of whom are attending the theatre for the first time. The show opens at sunrise with a stunning sequence involving a flock of rainbow lorikeets, and a few bin chickens, whose comic dance allows time for everyone to settle quietly in their seats (or at least that was the intention: my small wildling chose that precise moment to start bellowing for one of the blue slushies that half the theatre seemed to have in hand).

The calm is short lived. When Bluey arrives, it’s like ‘a rock concert for the next 48 minutes’, says Williams, but ‘there are a few moments when you can catch your breath and the kids can wriggle’. Some of these moments now (without COVID restrictions) involve audience interaction, helping kids feel as though they have played a game with Bluey and Bingo. The theatre-wide game of keepy-uppy that concludes the show is pure theatrical joy.

Elements familiar from the animation, including musical references from Joff Bush’s score, the appearance of the leaf bug, and a couple of tearaway grannies, meanwhile help anchor a dearly loved story in a new form.

The adaptation, though, has not pleased everyone.

Make-believe

Certain churlish corners of the internet reveal complaints about the show’s re-use of material from the television episodes, or the “unwieldy” and unconvincing puppets.

Not that younger audience members appear to mind. As Williams has pointed out elsewhere, this is how children themselves play. And he is, of course, right – just before the show I watched my five-year-old do exactly that, creating dialogue for a Spiderman and a Squishmallow, using different voices and facial expressions, and entering another world in the way adults routinely do for other, perhaps more familiar art forms.

Audiences are helped by the fact that the puppeteers make it look effortless. Dressed in a palette of greens, pinks and browns, they play subtly against the pastels of Oxlade’s striped forestage, yet also reflect the dialogue in their facial expressions and the energy with which they operate the puppets. The show was in week three of rehearsal when I spoke with Williams and Golle, a week dedicated to honing the characters’ emotional journeys.

For the performers, who come to the show from a variety of artistic backgrounds, it can require an expansion of skill sets. Learning to manipulate the puppets – keeping in mind that this includes operating mechanisms for eye, eyebrow, mouth, head, tail, arm and leg movement, all timed precisely to the show’s audio track – is clearly a formidable task, especially when such close teamwork is required. As such, Bluey’s Big Play is proving a training ground for puppetry in Australia. Williams estimates that he has trained over 60 performers in puppetry skills, thereby helping create a new generation of puppeteers.

Bluey performer and QUT graduate, Golle, came to the role with extensive experience in children’s entertainment, including live Bluey events, but was new to the world of puppetry, and grateful to have the opportunity to learn from Williams. Performers’ knee and elbow protection indicates the degree of athleticism required. Golle says she has drawn heavily on her dance training for the role’s physical component, and jokes about maintaining her ‘puppet fitness’ for the high energy show.

From Brisbane to the world

Golle is a Brisbanite and owns that, while it was an honour to be able to represent Brisbane at so many venues around Australia and North America, ‘there’s something special about performing in your home town’.

The fact that the show is proving such a global success – with UK and US tours underway and forthcoming performances in Abu Dhabi, Ireland, and Canada – suggests that after a quick visit home for summer, this particular Aussie backpacker is likely to keep travelling. The recent posting of the Bluey theme song in multiple languages (‘Maman! Papa!’) on the official Bluey website is a reminder that ready-made audiences beyond the English-speaking world await.

Bluey’s status as a classic owes much to the way it stands up to repeat viewings, revealing something new for – or about – the viewer, young or old, with each revisit. The stage show is no different. My kid may have broken their $30 magic asparagus wand just two hours post-show, but it’s easy to put cynicism aside as Bluey’s Big Play brings new audiences to the theatre and to new theatrical forms.

And don’t forget to watch out for long dog.

Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show is performed at the Playhouse Theatre at QPAC, 30 December 2023 to 20 January 2024.

Auslan Interpreted performance on Thursday 11 January, 12:30pm

Relaxed performance on Monday 15 January 2:30pm

