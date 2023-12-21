Beyond the runway: unveiling the multicultural mosaic of Australia’s fashion frontier

Australia is home to a rich, beautiful tapestry of different cultures, walks of life and experiences. Despite the country’s rich cultural diversity, Australia’s fashion and fashion journalism do not yet fully and adequately represent this fabric.

Creatives, including freelance photographer Ishani Buff and Mastani CEO Kudrat Makkar, are advocates for change who weave cultural expressions into their practice and take people on a storytelling journey.

Buff is a photographer who creates a safe space and offers authentic representation in the fashion and music industry. She says: ‘For me, what’s important in my photographs is that I like to tell a story and I like to show the most authentic side of somebody.’

Earlier this year, Buff created an insightful photography exhibition, 555 Visions, representing diverse creatives in authentic portraits. Her aim for the exhibition was to allow for change to see more people represented.

Ishani Buff at her 2023 exhibition ‘555 Visions’. Image: Supplied.

‘555 is the angel number for change and so, with the exhibition, I hoped to see people in the media and create change, so more are represented as who they are – real and authentic representations,’ she says.

This exhibition is one of the many unique steps taken towards better cultural representation in a meaningful way in a media space.

Makkar is the founder of Mastani, a fashion label that promotes representation and sustainable practices. In 2018, she introduced the beautiful world of Indian craftsmanship to the Australian market.

‘I do work with many artisans back in India, and I wanted to introduce the incredible Indian tradition and craftmanship of my cultural heritage to the modern Australian market. When I came to Australia, I realised there’s so much beauty, and there’s so much craftsmanship back in India, but how can I introduce it in a way all modern women – day-to-day or to events – can wear?’

The Mastani label beautifully combines various techniques from India to create luxurious clothing. One of Makkar’s favourite collections, The Blessed Project, is based on flowers from a temple in India.

Mastani SS23 Afsa Maxi Cape in Flamingo tulle with the Magenta Slip Dress. Photo: Supplied.

She continues: ‘The temple project is close to me, because we work with the flowers from the temple, and that’s why we call it The Blessed Project, or the blessed garments. All those flowers are reused for printing and colour.’

Alongside this project, Mastani has been featured at the Melbourne Fashion Festival, and Makkar was a speaker at the Sutr Santati: Then. Now. Next. Stories of India woven in thread this year to discuss her brand.

Fashion as resistance towards injustice

2020 sparked critical sociopolitical movements, including Black Lives Matter (BLM), #VogueMovement and #StopAsianHate, all of which aim to work towards better cultural representation.

In 2020, the BLM movement saw protests held globally against the systematic racism towards Black people. Wearing anti-racism clothes and accessories was one way people expressed solidarity. Susan B Kaiser, a cultural studies author, noted this trend as a symbol of resistance towards racial injustice. Kaiser wrote during this time, ‘Protestors and allies used style, fashion and dress, whether T-shirts, face masks and other accessories, to convey anti-racist sentiments in support of BLM and to express hope for a future where social justice is possible.’

We are also seeing change take place at festivals and major events. A new chapter for Australian fashion was written in 2021 when Afterpay Australian Fashion Week dedicated runways exclusively to Blak designers, including Grace Lilian Lee, Clair Helen, Liandra Swim, Ngali, MAARA Collective and Kirrikin.

The National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) also returned to Larrakia country in 2022, recognising Indigenous designers and artists across six categories. Among the winners were Clothing the Gaps’ Laura Thompson and Ngali’s Denni Francisco.

Australia’s fashion industry has seen an increase in diversity over the past few years, with models, designers and fashion enthusiasts from various ethnic backgrounds and walks of life. As for adequate representation, there is still a long way to go. At the Melbourne Fashion Festival this year, NOT A MAN’S DREAM showcased a collection inspired by the Quran, but was denounced for cultural and religious appropriation.

On the other hand, the second-ever ganbu marra Indigenous-led runway at the LUME Connection exhibition showcased the largest display of Indigenous fashion design creatives. It featured impressive pieces by Indigenous designers, including BAYIKINA, Ikuntji Artists, Yarrenyty Arltere Artists, Ginny’s Girl Gang and Lazy Girl Lingerie. Yet, in light of the outcome of the 2023 Voice referendum, it is clear that the work to advocate for representation is far from over.

Around 50% of Australia’s population was either born overseas or has a parent from overseas, but the Australian fashion industry showcases predominantly Caucasian models and designers. Australian fashion needs to be more inclusive by embracing the country’s multiculturalism. With professionals and designers calling for more inclusivity, it’s time to celebrate diversity and ensure the industry reflects the nation.

Insights from fashion photography

A photo from Suleiman Thomas’ NAIROBI project. Image: Supplied. Carlin Stephenson capturing the 2022 Ganbu Marra Runway. Image: Supplied.

Suleiman Thomas and Carlin Stephenson, two freelance photographers, share their fashion industry insights with ArtsHub.

Thomas started as a fashion stylist, but now specialises in commercial fashion photography, taking stunning shots for clients and personal projects.

When Thomas moved into photography, he says: ‘I found a gap in the market for young African photographers, which was initially intimidating.’

A recent personal project by Thomas was titled NAIROBI ‘HOME’ for which he flew back to his hometown and take photos that describe what home means to him.

Every picture tells a story and captures the essence of fun, according to Thomas. ‘There’s a story behind every photo I take, especially using colours to make everything pop. For personal projects, I try to capture a softness about where I come from – to capture the fun and story behind it,’ he says.

Stephenson is a freelance photographer and videographer working on multiple freelance projects for musicians’ events. In his photography, Stephenson wants to ‘continue highlighting BIPOC and queer folks and businesses’. He explains: ‘My influence usually stems from the business owners themselves, and I also rely heavily on music.’

As for what energises him as a photographer, Stephenson says: ‘I find that music and dance help me a lot – anything that brings me back to feeling and, from there, I find it easier for my creativity to flow.’

Brands increasing the visibility of diversity

Anannasa, a Hindi word for pineapple, is a brand founded by Sher Lo that reflects her love for the fruit and travel. Lo tells ArtsHub: ‘Our factories are based in India and my inspiration comes from my relationship with the country – the beautiful colours, how there’s always something new, [such as] smells and sights. For example, someone weaving a basket in a non-traditional way inspires me. I think it’s beautiful that different cultures see things differently.’

Founded in 2013, Anannasa creates intricate garments infused with culture, art and love by Indian artisans. Lo’s journey is inspirational in many ways, including her effort to work with artisans. She says: ‘Block printing is a dying art in India, but it is being revived in the West and these artists are starting to come back to work. It’s important to see what artisans do to continue their work and pass it on to the next generation.’

Flowy pieces from Anannasa. Image: Supplied. Jamela Boutique headwear. Image: Supplied.

Seher Istar is the creative behind Australia’s first Hijab-friendly hat brand, Jamela Boutique. Istar aims to celebrate her community and faith as a Muslim woman through her designs.

Istar says: ‘Jamela in Arabic means “beautiful woman” – I wanted everyone wearing the JB collection to feel just that. If people were going to stare, I had to make it worth their while. I wanted to celebrate and honour my community.

‘When the idea came to create a Pamela hat for women wearing hijab, I had a lot of doors closed on me and a remark that became responsible for JB coming to life. I was told, “There aren’t enough women with hijab in Melbourne or the rest of the world at all to invest in a hat just for them; the modest market is not worth it.’

One of the fantastic things Istar has done is to create modest fashion pieces that allow their wearers to feel beautiful and represented. ‘At Jamela Boutique, being inclusive is very important,’ says Istar. ‘A lot of the collection is the first in the world – the first hijab-friendly straw boater hat and the first hijab-friendly baseball cap. I don’t want women and girls feeling that they have to compromise, ever.’

What is needed for a better future

Still to this day, CALD (culturally and linguistically diverse) creatives face challenges such as language barriers, tokenism, a lack of opportunities and being made to feel out of place – all of these speak to the necessity of open conversations and collaborations.

Istar points out: ‘There’s not a lot of representation in the higher levels of the industry, it’s intimidating and can make you feel out of space. There’s representation often in models, but very few with other creatives. When you walk into that space, seeing a familiar face makes you feel welcome, but not seeing someone who looks like you is intimidating. A lack of representation makes you feel like the market isn’t for you.’

Ishani Buff adds that the fashion industry can often feel alienating for POC starting out. She tells ArtsHub: ‘I’ve had so many people make assumptions about where I’m from and who I am and, initially, it was tough to deal with sometimes. There are also times where you feel alienated and you have to be a strong person to keep getting through. Especially in the top-end industries, you won’t see many people like me in those spaces.’

According to Sher Lo, language barriers and cultural misunderstandings between different backgrounds are critical issues. Carlin Stephenson echoes the sentiment, while adding that one of the biggest problems is feeling like a ‘token hire and that struggle of having to work twice as hard to receive the same opportunities’.

Even as a pioneer in the modest fashion scene, Lo says numerous struggles exist. ‘[We face frustration when we are] the inventors and true creators of “modest fashion“, but are also ignored and not accepted. We have to beg to see the Western fashion industry represent [modest fashion] on their catwalks and fashion lines. We are still being excluded from the fashion scene.’

These struggles show a need for greater representation and support towards the inclusion of diverse voices. Buff believes the best way is ‘having more open conversations and more actions’.

‘If people were to open up a bit more about specific topics and have those conversations, I think it would help so much to give an insight to everyone, and to learn more about who is shaping today and the future of the fashion scene.’

The media also plays a role this representation. Lo says more input from other cultural designers is needed, and ‘more exposure and visibility in media’ is critical. The same goes for opportunities for CALD creatives, adds Thomas. ‘In the industry, what needs to change is favouritism for the use of photographers and models, where specific creatives aren’t given opportunities to showcase their talents in the creative space. There are also a select few used to represent a whole demographic.’

Another solution can be to create more culturally-diverse and friendly spaces for connection. Stephenson says: ‘I would love to see more events that connect us with each other and I would also love to see more culturally diverse people in positions of power.’

Istar adds: ‘We need to be invited to the table. To speak and share our story on a larger platform. I feel our voices are muted. We haven’t been given equal opportunities and the industry fails to see us as people. The industry struggles to look past the faith we represent, puts us in a category and doesn’t want to engage or progress with us.’

People are increasingly embracing and celebrating their unique cultural backgrounds and influences, not just in their fashion choices, but also in the stories they tell through fashion journalism. True inclusion means not just borrowing aesthetics, but also elevating diverse voices and narratives in the industry. It means fostering an environment where designers, writers and models from all backgrounds are acknowledged and celebrated. Australia’s fashion and fashion journalism industries must continue their commitment to breaking down barriers and embracing the richness of cultural diversity.

As we look towards the future, there is hope that Australia’s fashion landscape will continue to evolve. With each step forward, we move closer to a fashion world that genuinely represents the kaleidoscopic cultures that make up this diverse nation.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.