City Council’s art collection revived through Collective Knowledge

Western Sydney is unlike any other place in Australia. With a thriving creative scene, professional teams across all major sports, and its own airport in development, “the area” (as Western Sydney is commonly known) is an exciting place to be. And this is largely because of its people. Everyone has a story to tell, whether it’s about their background (around half of Western Sydney’s population were born overseas) or their job (Western Sydney residents work across all industries). Despite this diversity, a passion for “the area” unites people; Western Sydney residents want to see their district represented accurately, in order to have their stories told truthfully.

To bring these voices and stories to the arts, Campbelltown Arts Centre has launched the Collective Knowledge initiative. This initiative physically displays the Western Sydney community’s response to specific visual art pieces. These pieces come from Campbelltown City Council’s internal collection, which houses 1500 artworks from 650 Australian artists that focus on Western Sydney community-based practices. Community responses are sought and then presented in the Campbelltown Arts Centre. The Centre’s Curator for Contemporary Visual Art, Isabelle Morgan, says that interactions between the community, the artist and the Centre drive the project.

‘When we started, we were really thinking about ways we could activate the collection and the best way to bring other voices to the collection. We were keen to see voices other than academic, curatorial and institutional voices represented in the gallery,’ Morgan tells ArtsHub.

‘My first response was to look over our most impressive and most important artworks. The most critical aspect of them was their rootedness in Western Sydney community-based practice, and their engagement with the local community. I shortlisted artworks that focused on local artists, the local community and the engagement between the two. As to which community I focused on and the engagement I was looking for, it was very specific – I was led by the artist and their practice.’

Collective Knowledge was conceptualised between June and November 2022 by Morgan and Michael Dagostino, former director of the Campbelltown Arts Centre. Its first project launched this July, focusing on Wonderland, a film by Western Sydney artist Khaled Sabsabi. The artwork depicts members of the Red and Black Bloc (RBB), the official fan group of the Western Sydney Wanderers soccer club, loudly chanting in the grandstands of a soccer match. The work explores themes of unity, identity and power, and the community responses on display are from current Red and Black Bloc members.

Wonderland was created in 2013. Though Sabsabi’s community links have grown since then, he did not know what it would be like consulting with a new era of RBB members.

He says: ‘Wonderland was done over a decade ago. It hasn’t been changed for Collective Knowledge, but other things have changed – communities have changed, the Red and Black Bloc has changed, the club has changed. So how do we capture the essence of a project from a decade ago and bring it into reflection today?

‘There’s a risk that comes into play; you don’t know how people will respond or if they will accept or like the work now.

‘But it was ultimately really organic. The club was really welcoming and positive, the RBB were the same. The consultation wasn’t really a consultation – I would call it a workshop, like a conversation about bringing the work back. Everyone in the room knew the work, so we drew on that to break the ice and get people engaged. The consultation was a welcoming space, everyone had their voices acknowledged.’

Sabsabi continues: ‘The response was phenomenal, so many people engaged with the work and took ownership over it. That’s what was really key for me – that people took ownership and saw themselves reflected in a legitimate and real way.

‘There were some really emotional responses. Wonderland is very personal for the fans and the club. Some stuff came out that we didn’t anticipate – about acknowledgment of the other and cultural diversity, about stories facing racism and that sort of thing. Those stories were familiar and common in the room.’

The consultations undertaken for Wonderland (labelled by Sabsabi as “workshops”) were recorded, working in close collaboration with artist and filmmaker Ludwig El Haddad. Footage from Wonderland is viewable in the Campbelltown Arts Centre alongside these consultations or via Collective Knowledge’s website. Both are available until 15 October. Morgan says the public’s response to the film is similar to that of the RBB: ‘People are really excited by the voices that are being presented. Sport is universal, and being a fan goes to these ideas of Western Sydney solidarity and identity.’

Though the first Collective Knowledge project ends in mid-October, Morgan and Campbelltown Arts Centre are already working on the second. She is not ready to share which piece will be open for consultation, but there is no shortage of candidates in Campbelltown City Council’s collection. Alongside Sabsabi, the Council also has works by Tracey Moffatt, Blak Douglas, John Mawurndjul and more. What Morgan can share, though, is that the response has been very positive – benefiting the artworks, the community and the relevance of art collections generally.

‘The collection really questions the relevance of collections everywhere in the art world – how are they relevant? What’s the point? Should we be doing something with them?

Morgan continues: ‘You really realise that some works are much bigger than you – that this is about real people, their lives and the things they care about.’

Speaking as an artist, Sabsabi shares this positivity. ‘Art is where we start to have constructive conversations about our society, our identity and Western Sydney. I hope people take from Wonderland a challenge to stereotypes and their preconceived ideas.

‘Collective Knowledge is bringing life to the artworks in the collection. In terms of an institution engaging with its community, Campbelltown Arts Centre is truly at the cutting edge. I can tell you that, as an artist, and someone who lives in the area. It’s one of the benchmark institutions that other organisations should follow,’ Sabsabi concludes.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.