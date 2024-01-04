Regional connections – a case for a Regional Arts Triennial

In a collaboration between regional and metro arts organisations in WA, aspirations for a Regional Arts Triennial have been established with the success of two key event cycles delivered by Southern Forest Arts, Art On The Move and the John Curtin Gallery.

The aspiration is to continue a cycle of curatorial mentorships, creative opportunities and interconnected regional group exhibitions, culminating in a Perth-based survey exhibition followed by a compact survey tour to regional venues.

The third iteration of this six-year development cycle from creation to the touring exhibition is now in motion.

The Creative Grid

Fiona Sinclair is the Creative Director of Southern Forest Arts and regional lead of the Creative Grid collaboration, which birthed the first iteration of the statewide project that has become the Regional Arts Triennial.

The Creative Grid is an initiative of the Regional Arts Partnership Program (RAPP) auspiced by Regional Arts WA in 2016. RAPP was part of a suite of outcomes from a groundbreaking investment commitment of Royalties for Regions funds to the arts. Regional Arts WA then negotiated terms for a unique cluster of regional arts support initiatives.

These initiatives provided for Aboriginal Arts developments, Contemporary Dance and Performance collaborations and a Visual Arts Network project. Southern Forest Arts was selected to coordinate the Visual Arts Network.

Under the umbrella of The Creative Grid, metro and regional stakeholders collaborated on initiatives focused on networking and capacity-building opportunities for the diverse regional artists and arts workers that call Western Australia home.

Initially, the collaborators developed a series of digital tools, exhibition projects and connection opportunities for regional creatives in an initiative called ‘Connect to the Creative Grid’.

Sinclair tells ArtsHub, ‘Western Australia is a huge state, and delivering connectivity across the regions was both an exciting and enormous challenge.’

The Alternative Archive exhibition, a survey of contemporary WA regional arts practice, was first presented in 2021 and involved 13 regional exhibition projects led by curator Anna Louise Richardson. The project culminated in the Regional Arts and Curators Symposium at John Curtin Gallery in May 2021. The success of the event paved the way for the Regional Arts Triennial and the current tour of The Alternative Archive to other regional destinations.

Sinclair says, ‘The Triennial was a natural progression of development that emerged from the Creative Grid’s co-design process. The Creative Grid is not an organisation in the traditional sense; it is a network of regional and metro collaborators who identify sector needs and possibilities and work towards implementation.’

In partnership with the team at John Curtin Gallery, guest lead curators and Art On The Move, Sinclair has performed a key leadership role in the development of an exhibition series and symposium into a triennial cycle of activities and events.

Mycelium: resilience and creative networks

The second cycle of Triennial projects used the mycelium network in nature as a metaphor for growing regional arts sector resilience.

For Sinclair, the mycelium theme signifies the concept of resilience, while also highlighting how creative networks sustain and develop themselves. ‘It is a strong framework for connection. It provides for inclusivity and a scaffold for future developments… Mycelium grows in the directions it needs to.’

The Open Borders regional exhibition series, with Annette Davis in the lead curator role, generated 15 regional exhibitions and performances across the state, contributing to the final survey exhibition at the John Curtin Gallery in August 2023.

Both the “open borders” and “mycelium” themes responded to maintaining networks affected by the impacts of COVID-19.

Sinclair says, ‘These project themes were cathartic in many ways and brought the diversity of Western Australia’s regional cultural landscape together. The project maintained connectivity across the state through critical change’.

The outcome of a major survey show accompanied by a sector networking and professional development summit delivered significant outcomes for regional WA creatives.

In project feedback gathered for the Triennial Case Study, one artist commented, ‘It was a real privilege, an honour even to be included in the exhibition and summit. Those four days have inspired me, reinforced my commitment to continuing to work creatively and build collaborations within my community and to keep on developing my practice.’

An arts organisation manager said, ‘I think the project has shaken up the regional arts sector and made us all think and question what we are capable of and what opportunities we can create to become more visible.’

Continuing the delivery of a triennial event, however is a complex undertaking of ongoing collaboration, investment, accountability and activity delivery. Reiterating the comparison with the mycelium concept, Sinclair acknowledges that the Regional Arts Triennial has been a developing process, both creatively and administratively.

‘It is still evolving and establishing its framework,’ she says. This framework must also navigate the required project investment.

Sinclair explains, ‘With so many partners working across such a large landmass, the Triennial requires recurring investment, both cash and in kind. Different levels of investment and participation are required at each stage [of the cycle], directed to different project activities.’

Arts funding is often compromised by a requirement to state outcomes ahead of the natural cycle of creativity that first needs to seed, incubate, enable emergent opportunities, respond, grow, bring to light and refine before the creative outcome is known.

Aware of the critical need for a framework that can balance the creative process with the accountability required by government and investors, Sinclair remains confident that the Triennial will find an effective scaffold and ready investment for its development. She trusts that the commitment of the sector and the established networks across the state will guarantee the longevity of a Regional Arts Triennial.

Heartbeat of the regions

Regional Arts WA (RAWA) CEO Dr Pilar Kasat, recognises the benefits of the Triennial as a valuable connector for regional artists, arts workers and arts organisations.

‘Any initiative that profiles the vitality, talent and narratives of our regions is important for developing an empowered sector,’ she says.

Kasat took up the helm of RAWA in late 2022 with 20 years of arts advocacy experience and a doctorate as credentials. Committed to building and advocating for the value of Western Australia’s regional arts sector, she emphasises the importance of arts organisations to the vitality of communities. ‘Regionally-based arts organisations are the creative lifeblood of those communities.’

Further, Kasat sees the Regional Arts Network as one of RAWA’s essential strategic initiatives. RAWA established the Regional Arts Network in response to consistent messaging that the sector needed new ways of connecting and collaborating. There are now eight Regional Arts Network Hubs across the state with a remit to support arts development in their region.

Hubs are located in the Kimberley, Pilbara, Gascoyne, Mid-West, Wheatbelt, Goldfields-Esperance and two in the South-West regions of Western Australia.

RAWA supports Hub organisations to deliver on-the-ground advocacy, relationship-building and activity to generate beneficial outcomes for creatives.

In turn, Hub organisations collaborate and feed into sector strengthening. Hub organisations have also been contributors to Creative Grid projects.

Kasat describes the Regional Arts Network as the heartbeat and creative lifeblood of communities across the state. She sees the critical role of RAWA in its support of the Regional Arts Network as building opportunities for collaboration, contributing to leadership development and enabling a stronger sector voice.

‘As a sector, we need clarity of purpose and strong models for collaborations and the development of partnerships across the entire regional arts sector with allies to the creative industries. We also need leadership for the mobilisation of the sector and to carve ourselves a permanent seat at the table with government and investors,’ she says.

Kasat takes the advocacy role of RAWA seriously and is determined to ensure that the regional arts sector is heard. She knows the sector has a lot to offer.

‘Enough evidence indicates the value of the arts for well-being and community vibrancy. Governments already acknowledge this… They also need to hear how the arts contribute to the economy and to education.

‘Regional arts have not previously had as strong a voice as we need. The flow of investment depends on being more visible and front and centre of conversations and where decisions are being made.

‘The key is coming together as a sector,’ Kasat adds.

Synergies

It’s possible to identify the synergies between the Regional Arts Network’s strategic intent and the Creative Grid’s natural progressions.

The Creative Grid – a scaffold for collaboration morphed into the Mycelium Project – is a resilient and growing network of connections that established a case for a Regional Arts Triennial. The Triennial’s next iteration may be best connected to the lifeblood of the Regional Arts Network, which Kasat describes as the creative heartbeat of Western Australia’s regional arts sector.

Supporting and strengthening a regional arts sector through networked collaboration can only benefit the many creatives often isolated by the vast distances of the state.

Like mycelium, the sector can achieve a connected network of communication and support. Like the heartbeat of the circulatory system, the sector can be a regenerative pulse for regional creatives.

To ensure longevity, the heartbeat will need to be a consistent beat, building a case for arts investment as essential to sustaining Western Australia’s cultural landscape and the vitality of its regional communities.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.