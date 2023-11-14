New Ghosts take over the Old Fitz

A beloved local gem, the Old Fitz is an intimate 55-seat basement theatre in Woolloomooloo’s Old Fitzroy Hotel with a unique place in the hearts of Sydney artists and theatregoers. For many, the Old Fitz epitomises the best of independent theatre. Over its 14-year history, the Fitz has solidified a reputation for presenting works that are polished yet gritty, epic in scope, but tiny in size.

In an Instagram post on 19 September 2023, current custodian Red Line Productions announced that it would pass the baton to New Ghosts Theatre in 2024. Named for the Chicago Red Line, Red Line Productions was founded in 2014 by Andrew Henry and Vanessa Wright with Sean Hawkins. Since then, Red Line has presented over 200 productions, including more than 20 exclusively commissioned Australian works. Many have toured around Australia and launched the careers of artists now performing on mainstages and the silver screen. The entire Red Line team – including Executive Producer Dino Dimitriadis and co-Artistic Directors Catherine Văn-Davies, Alexander Berlage and Constantine Costi – will step back from the Fitz next year.

From 1 January 2024, the Old Fitz will have a new custodian: New Ghosts Theatre. Led by Lucy Clements as Artistic Director and Emma Wright as Executive Producer, New Ghosts is an independent theatre company with a particular focus on new Australian work and women-led stories.

Henry says: ‘I first met Lucy at the Fitz back in our early days and have always been struck not only by her talent but her exceptional capacity for leadership combined with being the best quality of human. I have been a fan from a distance of her partnership with Emma Wright and their successes with New Ghosts Theatre Company.

‘When the time came to think about the next chapter, to be honest, I didn’t need to think very hard. I phoned Lucy out of the blue and from the second we started riffing my mind was made [up]. These are the right two and I know what they do is going to be wonderful.’

Clements and Wright are passionate about ensuring that the Fitz has the infrastructure and brand identity to self-sustain into the future. They will continue to produce work through New Ghosts, while ensuring that there is a distinction between New Ghosts and the Old Fitz.

Brand New Ghosts, same Old Fitz

Over the past decade, Clements and Wright have donned a variety of hats within the arts sector. Amid sold-out, five-star seasons, they’ve also had a sweep at the Sydney Theatre Awards, a mainstage debut and are at the forefront of Australian digital theatre in their work at Australian Theatre Live. They have also evolved New Ghosts from a sole tradership to a registered Australian charity run by a board of directors, while the Fitz has continued to play a huge role in shaping them as theatre-makers. Their work history is joined at the hip. Aside from collaborating on New Ghosts productions, Clements and Wright have also worked together at Australian Theatre Live, Australian Theatre for Young People and Jump StART Youth Theatre (a pandemic-prompted online workshop series).

Clements developed an interest in playwriting and directing while studying a Bachelor of Performing Arts at WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts). After founding New Ghosts in 2015 in Perth, Clements moved to Sydney and made her directorial debut at the Old Fitz. She chose the name New Ghosts because ‘our concept of space is influenced by the events we have seen take place within them’.

She continues: ‘In each space we activate, New Ghosts Theatre Company would acknowledge the history of storytelling and performance that came before us there.’ Recent New Ghosts productions include Girl Band at Riverside Theatre and Albion at the Seymour Centre, for which Clements won Best Direction of an Independent Production at the Sydney Theatre Awards 2022.

Wright’s first love is acting. Performing from a young age, she studied Film and Television at Bond University, then moved to Sydney where she co-founded independent theatre company Eye Contact Theatre. ‘We [wanted] to be a bit more in control of the work we [were] doing … and be in a position where we are making work happen rather than waiting for it to come to us,’ she explains. Wright joined New Ghosts as an actor and as a founding member of the IGNITE Collective, marking the start of a collaborate creative partnership with Clements.

Wright and Clements are no strangers to the challenges of making independent work. From hosting auditions in their living rooms to battling imposter syndrome and staying resilient in the face of COVID-19 closures – they have cut their teeth in the independent sector. ‘We’ve been through the rigmarole of getting work up in whatever space will take us, and have worked hard with New Ghosts to operate in a way that supports and empowers creatives, promotes a culture of safe workspaces, all while delivering high-quality entertainment that appeals to audiences new and old,’ says Wright.

They are both passionate about ensuring Sydney’s independent scene is robust and healthy. From their perspective, theatre is an ecosystem of which indie theatre is the bedrock.

Both Clements and Wright express that ‘the independent sector in Sydney has its own identity – it’s not just a pathway to the mainstage … indie work is the best!’ Wright adds: ‘You can do work in indie that you can’t do in mainstage [theatre].’

First steps at the Fitz

Clements and Wright’s first decision is to bring back the Late Night Program at the Fitz. This is the very program that gave Clements her directorial debut seven years ago. With tickets typically priced under $30, these 10pm slots give artists the (budget-friendly) challenge of staging their work using another production’s set and lighting rig. ‘Late night shows effectively double the programming available to emerging artists,’ explains Wright.

As Executive Producer, Wright is excited to equip presenters with the tools, support and guidance to make producing more sustainable. She is emphatic that the Old Fitz will not allow resourcing to lead to compromises on safety, instead supporting independent artists and arts workers to ‘find those same checks and balances that mainstage companies get to have’. Safety is crucial to curing the endemic burnout that is driving artists from the sector. ‘Producers in the indie sector are gold,’ says Clements, ‘and we do not have enough of them.’

Wright’s number one tip for independent producers is to cultivate strong relationships. ‘It is such an obvious thing, but you are sharing space that is high-stress, under-resourced … such a pressure cooker environment. If you’re working with people that are like-minded and compassionate, it makes things so much better. It’s important to set an example of gentle leadership, break down hierarchies and be ready to jump in where needed, even if it’s outside your department,’ advises Wright.

For Clements and Wright, running the Old Fitz is an opportunity to help connect the sector and make artistic careers more sustainable from a mental, financial and environmental perspective. Part of this conversation is the relationship between artists and arts workers. Wright, who has worked as both an actor and producer in independent productions, encourages all artists (interest and capacity providing) to dip their toe in producing.

‘I think it’s important to connect administrators with artists and bridge that gap a little bit more,’ she says. ‘We encounter issues when both sides aren’t speaking to each other. Sometimes artists feel under-appreciated by arts workers, and vice versa… It feels like there is a tension there at the moment in the industry… The simple fact of the matter is that the final product would not exist without both parties.’

Clements agrees, saying, ‘It’s really easy not to know how much arts workers are fighting for artists behind the scenes. They are artists’ biggest champions.’

The duo want the Fitz to contribute to Sydney’s theatre ecology by facilitating pathways, mentorships and partnerships that support emerging artists. Leading by example, they hope to encourage independent artists to view themselves as a “community of collaborators” rather than competitors in the quest for affordable space, high-profile reviews and programming opportunities. From making themselves available for walk-in coffees to simplifying the submission process, they will use their learnings from the other side to make the presenter experience “uplifting and empowering”. Clements adds: ‘It can be so hard to make connection with these spaces and opportunities, so we just want to break down all those walls and make it as accessible as possible.’

Submissions to New Ghosts’ inaugural season at the Old Fitz are now open. In their programming, the duo will continue the Old Fitz’s legacy of telling big stories on a small stage. ‘How big can we go?’ asks Clements. ‘How big can we imagine?’

Submissions to the Old Fitz 2024 season close on 26 November 2023. Apply here.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.