Patrick Gunasekera and Georgi Ivers: two artists and their journeys in crip time

As a newly-found neurodivergent creative, I owe a great deal of gratitude to independent Western Australian artist Patrick Gunasekera in my discovery of the idea of “crip time”.

A term coined by US academic Alison Kafer, crip time refers to the time concessions disabled people must make for themselves to cope in ableist and capitalist society. In Ellen Samuels’ Six Ways of Looking at Crip Time, Kafer says: ‘Rather than bend disabled bodies and minds to meet the clock, crip time bends the clock to meet disabled bodies and minds.’

As an arts writer with ADHD and OCD, my sense of self-worth is often intrinsically tied to the pressure of producing as much high-quality content as quickly as possible. Therefore, building my career as a young professional in the arts, I often find it difficult to say “no” to things; i.e. interviews, articles and professional development. I am both driven to take on new projects, and yet am often riddled with chronic fatigue, rabid perfectionism and, therefore, guilt about not being able to finish those projects on time.

That’s why when I talked with Gunasekera, and learned about how he negotiates his projects and practice as a disabled artist I was inspired, validated and needed to know more.

Gunasekera has lifelong and evolving practices as an actor, dancer, singer and pianist, and, in the last few years, his contributions to the industry have championed and empowered improvements in cultural safety and opportunities for, and solidarity with, underrepresented artists, including disabled artists.

During his latest artist residency in Boorloo/Perth, he was developing his play Composers in Crip Time with an all-neurodivergent and/or Deaf creative team to explore the play’s interwoven personal and historical stories.

Artist Patrick Gunasekera in situ at work during his artist residency. Photo: Supplied.

Gunasekera says: ‘When I decided I was going to write a two-act play about historical neurodivergent composers and what their music meant to me as a young piano student, I knew it was going to be challenging, and that I really wanted to develop it with an all-neurodivergent team. I didn’t know exactly what the path toward that script would look like. But I felt very determined that it could still be possible if I worked with people that really understood the cultural context of the story, and who were interested in developing our own collaborative methodologies and frameworks for producing theatre as artists of shared lived experience.

‘The kind of perseverance required from disabled and neurodivergent artists to develop works in Perth according to their own parameters is significant. We are not only often required to adhere to production deadlines, but also struggle to find spaces where our voices can be authentically heard.’

Gunasekera continues: ‘Through the last several months, we’ve worked very hard to develop this script in a professional way. We applied for four grant opportunities and were not successful in any of them for reasons that really affected our sense of confidence in this industry.’

…it’s not just a microaggression, it’s systemic disadvantage. Patrick Gunasekera

‘When we sought organisational support and spaces to work in, our colleagues have generally been very supportive and allowed to us to bring our own process to their spaces,’ he says. ‘But we have had to navigate some disrespectful situations too. Just recently we had to do a script workshop with actors outside because the room we booked a year in advance had been renovated a bit and was no longer accessible for the whole team, and [the venue] did not want to swap us with artists in another room that did meet our access needs. That emotionally rattled me for a couple of days.

‘Thankfully, another nearby organisation offered us a rehearsal room that happened to be free the next day, and that act of kindness really reaffirmed the sense of support that it is out there for this project. But you can also feel very insignificant very quickly when those kinds of situations happen, because it’s not just a microaggression, it’s systemic disadvantage.’

Read: Key considerations for neurodiverse collaborations

A common problem disabled and neurodivergent artists face within the arts industry, is finding a space or organisation that feels safe and supportive enough to produce work that is authentically representative of their voice and identity. As part of his recent script development, Gunasekera developed and facilitated workshops for disabled artists to critically explore culturally and emotionally-safe autobiographical storytelling practices. He found that the space created by the workshops with an all-disabled room of people was groundbreaking and powerful.

‘Part of my self-care as a playwright was community engagement… [During the workshops] we were able to talk about so much more than we had ever really been able to talk about in our lives before. It was about discovering how to do what we do in a way that is unapologetic, safe, but also connective. One of the sayings that came out of the workshops was that community is a constellation of ideas. We were finding a process for each of us to have very different voices, and each of us to feel fully seen in that process.’

Working with a process that wasn’t built for you

Another artist producing amazing work while also contending with the parameters of disability within the arts sector is Georgi Ivers.

Ivers was diagnosed with arthritis when she was 17, which posed significant barriers to her passion for drama and performance. She chose to turn away from theatre and towards a film degree due to the restrictions arthritis causes to her physical movement. Despite this devastating blow and subsequent diagnoses including Crohn’s disease, she persisted, completing a Screen Arts degree at Curtin University.

Production still from ‘You’re So Brave’. Photo: Minni Karamfiles.

Though she trained as a filmmaker, Ivers eventually branched out into the intersection between live performance and digital media, applying for The Blue Room Theatre’s 2022 annual season with her first solo work You’re So Brave. The production was autobiographical, exploring the way Ivers negotiated with chronic illness within society, and the way intense pain manipulates her perception of space and time.

‘I am really interested in exploring the impact that internal experiences have on our perceptions of time. In particular, how my pain warps my sense of time, and connects me to every other time I have experienced pain,’ Ivers tells ArtsHub.

‘In the process of creating You’re So Brave, there was a risk that I would need to take weeks off if my health went downhill. So, within the rehearsal process itself, I really wanted to be responsive to the needs of my body changing.’

It is these concessions for crip time that have not yet been completely acknowledged by the industry, creating significant hurdles for disabled and neurodivergent artists to negotiate in the creation of new work.

Ivers continues, ‘It’s difficult to talk about my access requirements because my conditions are dynamic. I’m invisibly ill and pretty well-medicated, which means I could feasibly get through a production with very few adjustments to the process if my health remains stable. However, if health things were to change, there is an unlikely-but-possible worst case scenario where I can’t leave my bed for a week.

‘I worry about having that conversation with companies where the default is a process built around able-bodied performers. Will I be seen as too “high risk” if I disclose my diagnoses? If I ask for a process that helps prevent a flare-up (e.g. a longer period of part-time rehearsals over six weeks full-time), will they still want to work with me? How much are people willing to be flexible before they decide you’re too much work?

‘If no fail-safes are built-in (things like buffer time in rehearsals, understudies) and you get sick, you can end up taking the blame for something that you don’t have control over. If people don’t understand your situation, they can look at it like you’ve failed the team, when really you’ve been failed by a process that was never built with you in mind.’

Ivers concludes: ‘It is all the things that you encounter in your everyday lives, the stigma, the perception that you don’t look sick. I am sure all those ideas exist in mainstream settings, as they are mainstream ideas.’

P.S. I would like to personally thank Celina Lei, our Diversity and Inclusion Editor for the Amplify Collective for her understanding and support while I was writing this article. Her kindness, professionalism and patience towards me have been exemplary while I explored these stories that were close to home.

This article was created in a collaborative and flexible process, including contributions from the artists.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.