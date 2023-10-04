Ballet on the road: what goes into a regional ballet tour

There is something purely magical about going to the ballet – from the ding of the bell in the theatre announcing the beginning of the show, to the plush velvet seats. Seeing swathes of incredible ballet dancers take the stage brings such a sense of joy.

Australia’s touring ballet companies help bring a piece of this magic across the regions of Australia. Taking the ballet outside of the inner city theatres and on the road to the regions is an important function of the nation’s ballet companies.

To gain a deeper insight into what goes into a national or regional ballet tour, ArtsHub speaks with Queensland Ballet and The Australian Ballet.

Reaching out to new and different audiences

As Australia’s national ballet company, The Australian Ballet places an emphasis on its national touring program, Australian Ballet on Tour, which sees the company travel across Australia and throughout regional New South Wales and Victoria.

The Australian Ballet’s juggernaut status is cemented in the sheer reach and number of performances it is able to conduct throughout the regions. In its submission to the Inquiry into broadcasting, online content and live production to rural and regional Australia, The Australian Ballet reported that it ‘delivers 200 performances in cities and regional areas across Australia each year, reaching over 10,000 people in regional communities’.

When asked about the importance of the company’s national tours, The Australian Ballet’s Company Manager Luke Hales says, ‘As the national ballet company, our goal is to reach as many people as possible, and national touring provides the opportunity for those who may not be able to travel to a metropolitan centre to view our mainstage works.’

Opening up the ways ballet can be accessed, and the spaces in which it can be performed, is a key facet of national and regional touring. On the road, regional audiences are able to see ballet in new contexts, and get a sense of the intricacies of the company as it moves from place to place.

David Hallberg, Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet, with dancers Callum Linnane and Imogen Chapman. Photo: Nicole Cleary.

The Australian Ballet’s touring program allows the company to engage with community and open its classes up to the public. Hales shares a story of a couple who had travelled from Albury to attend to an open class in Shepparton after missing out on the tickets to the performance in their hometown. He explains that as one member of the couple ‘had significant health conditions that were deteriorating … the fact that the Ballet company was touring to locations that were accessible to them meant a great deal’. After the two-hour journey, the couple were able to meet dancers from the class, making the moment all the more special.

Greg Horsman, Assistant Artistic Director of Queensland Ballet, offers another perspective on the importance of regional touring. ‘For a company like Queensland Ballet, that is a state ballet company, it’s hugely important that we can go to as many places throughout Queensland as we can,’ he says. In a large state like Queensland, being able to tour across different cities allows for a wider reach and boost the company’s impact.

Putting together a tour

Much consideration goes into planning a national or regional tour. This includes, as Hales notes, ‘Choosing the repertoire, the period of time we can be on the road and how many performances that translates to, and the size of venues.’ It also entails asking questions, such as ‘have we been to the location before and when?’ or ‘does the flow of the tour make sense?’ There are a series of interweaving considerations at play when a body of work is moving from location to location.

Horsman adds, ‘There’s a lot of pre-planning that goes into the tour to make sure every element is organised.’ There are also numerous factors that may not be immediately obvious to audiences, but that require plenty of thought behind the scenes. Horsman says, ‘Sometimes we have to adapt the sets or tighten the choreography to fit into smaller spaces, depending on the theatre stage size. Sometimes we need to take a sprung floor.’

Challenges on the road

There are, of course, challenges that come with putting together regional and national touring. Cost and logistics can create obstacles that require attention and planning. Lily Spencer, Head of Community Engagement at Queensland Ballet, indicates the importance of cost. ‘To be as accessible as possible to schools and community members, we strive to keep our participation costs as low as possible on a regional tour so that everyone can join in,’ she says, adding that the company partners with local councils to support continued touring, foregrounding the need for funding in this space.

Hales raises another challenge: ‘We also need to consider that fatigue is a major element that needs to be managed to ensure that everyone – from dancers to technical crew to staff – are supported to stay well for the duration of the tour.’ This highlights the importance placed not only on making performances accessible for audiences, but on supporting the cast and crew to make touring accessible for the company as well.

Beyond the stage

It is not only performances that get to tour around the country, the Queensland Ballet also runs a class touring program, which provides young dancers from the regions with an opportunity to take classes with artists in the company. Spencer tells ArtsHub, ‘We have so many fantastic programs that we are able to offer in Brisbane where we are located, but it is so important for us to be able to expand our reach regionally across Queensland.’

Like the touring performances, touring classes also can have a meaningful impact. Spencer continues: ‘Particularly in areas where ballet classes are not very accessible, it provides Queensland Ballet with the opportunity to expose those communities to the many wonderful benefits and enjoyment that dance can bring.’

Queensland Ballet shares some of the community feedback it has received on these tours, with one participant remarking ‘thanks for coming to our town, these opportunities open the world up to us’. This speaks to the expansive impression that touring can have and emphasises the importance of regional touring in allowing for new and diverse opportunities.

Hales also emphasises the importance of allowing dancers in the regions to engage with The Australian Ballet. ‘We receive a lot of feedback from aspiring dancers… We never underestimate the power these interactions have and how important it is to foster the next generation of dancers.’

These stories and testimonials highlight the importance of touring ballet to the regions. Regional touring takes ballet out of its traditional and rigid contexts, and opens up viewing experiences to audiences around Australia. From bringing an entire floor on the road to coordinating travelling costumes, the thought and care that goes into these performances make them well worth the trip.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.