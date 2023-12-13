From the bottom of her harp: contemporary women artists finding their song 

Mary Lattimore’s eyes shine as she tells ArtsHub that for her, music has been ‘a mix of structure and freedom’. The LA-based, critically acclaimed contemporary harpist recently performed at the Melbourne Recital Centre, in collaboration with multi-instrumentalist, Benjamin Skipper, and violinist, vocalist and composer, Eric Avery. The program described the billing as ‘classical virtuosity collides with avant-garde innovation’, a fitting description of Lattimore’s unconventional career trajectory, as a classically trained harpist with a twist. Earlier this year she was at the Sydney Opera House, working with guitarist Paul Sukeena.

Lattimore’s music has been described as ‘sublime’, and it is this dreamy, solemn element of her harp-playing that is undeniable. She says: ‘The sense of beauty, of melody and emotions like sadness or longing have deeply influenced both my personality and my music.’

Yet Lattimore, along with several other rising contemporary harpists, sees the instrument as multifaceted, and the opportunities for collaboration and innovation as limitless. For her most recent record, Goodbye, Hotel Arkada, she collaborated with an impressive assemblage of artists, including Lol Tolhurst, keyboardist from her ‘number one favourite band’, The Cure, and New Zealand guitarist, Roy Montgomery.

Lattimore cites her curiosity as a driving factor in her developing unusual cross-genre connections, leading her away from the time-worn path of many classical harpists, a direction that feels very welcome in the arts landscape of Australia right now.

Jen Valender, based in Melbourne, tells ArtsHub about her avant-garde harp artistry, pulling strings and piquing curiosity through exhibitions, performances and film. Valender often uses moving images in her performances, most recently collaborating with another Melbourne-based harpist, Genevieve Fry, on an aeolian (wind activated) harp installation at MPavillion.

Valender says: ‘I want to keep pushing my ideas into novel approaches informed by my experiences. I don’t ever want to feel too comfortable.’ The “cross-elemental quartet” that Valender curated with Fry for this performance (using harps played by the wind), is something she is developing further – stay tuned.

Valender’s artistic practice has been informed by her training in fine arts, alongside her musical training. This multi-modal artistic background, she says, ‘derailed the pursuit of technical perfection in favour of conceptual practices,’ which, in her mind, are ‘much more interesting’. Speaking of her work incorporating film and harp performance, Valender explains her love for moving images. ‘Film is the ultimate outlet as it combines sound, performance, sculpture, composition.’

An example of this experimental practice can be seen in her film Broken Chord, commissioned by Multi-Arts Pavilion Lake Macquarie last year. The work took the premise of a broken chord, a fractured composition, and Valender performed with a disfigured cello for the fire-damaged forests of the Blue Mountains. The artwork aimed to ‘reimagine troubled ecologies between human-nature relationships through ruptured song’.

Valender outlines that the work ‘could be read through multiple lenses, that of colonisation, feminism, isolation, phenomenology, coexistence, trauma, loss and life cycles’.

She describes her approach to her work as ‘evolving’. Valender also relates her experimental openness to her experience teaching children with autism, saying she realises that ‘perceptions and experiences of sound are innately personal’.

Set-up for the performance of ‘Aeolus: Wind Harp Jam‘ at MPavilion, Melbourne. Photo: Supplied.

Echoing the conceptual framing of her Broken Chord, the artist reveals that her current work in progress explores pressing ecological issues, with climate catastrophe at the fore. The inspiration came after meeting harp maker and music therapist for terminally ill patients, Peter Roberts.

Valender is considering how this practice of harp playing may move people towards action, against the threat of climate change.

She says she finds both poetry and dissonance through strings and film – creating emotive and sensory experiences through video and sound installation, and taking the instruments into a heightened, interdisciplinary, conceptual field.

Another instrumentalist taking the musical tradition on new journeys is Mindy Meng Wang, world-leading contemporary guzheng player, who has been living in Australia since 2012. Before this, her artistic practice saw her achieving a BA in Western Composition and Musicology for experimental artistic practice and touring Europe with British band Gorillaz. While the West sometimes refers to the guzheng as the “Chinese harp”, it is technically a zither, with its soundboard parallel to its strings, rather than perpendicular.

But what Wang does share with Lattimore and Valendar is her experimentation with an instrument commonly perceived as “traditional”. Wang tells ArtsHub: ‘My music can be anything. I can take my performances in all different directions, from ambient and classical to upbeat and energetic.’

She continues: ‘The young generation wants something different to traditional repertoire… They want to hear something they can connect with emotionally.’

Wang has collaborated with and been commissioned by many different artists and arts boards over the past few years. Like Valender, she uses film to bring out the touching nature of her instrument. In her film Mother, commissioned by Mapping Melbourne in 2021, Wang wove recordings of her playing the guzheng with footage from three locked-down locations: her hometown of Lanzhou, her house in Melbourne and Wuhan, where COVID-19 originated. The film follows her mother’s solitary lockdown in China and explores the collective tragedy of the global pandemic, wherever we were in the world.

Exploring universal themes and the emotive reach of their instruments through unconventional collaborations is something that all three artists have in common. The power of the harp is its all-embracing sentimental register, but also, as Lattimore reminds us, its boldness. ‘It’s such a full-sounding instrument with a huge range and I’d love to hear it showing off its low end, heavy wire strings, as well as its delicate loveliness,’ she says.

Lattimore’s collaborative performance promises to be ‘layered, meditative and otherworldly’.

