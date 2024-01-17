News

 > Visual Arts > Installation > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: Salote Tawale, Carriageworks

An exhibition that transports viewers and explores how objects become vessels of identity.
17 Jan 2024
Titilua Ikenasio
Salote Tawale, ‘I remember you’, installation view at Carriageworks, 2023. Photo: Zan Wimberley. Installation of a Fijian home in a white-cube gallery space. At the front is a free-standing painting that shows two young children with brown skin and their faces hollowed out.

Amplify Collective

Visual Arts

Salote Tawale, ‘I remember you’, installation view at Carriageworks, 2023. Photo: Zan Wimberley.

Share Icon

Housed within the expansive space of Carriageworks, Salote Tawale’s exhibition, I remember you stands in stark contrast to the industrial ambiance of the venue.

When first stepping foot into the space, the viewer’s eyes are immediately drawn to the huge vessel, titled No Location (2021) or bilibili as it is known by the people of Fiji. Located at the entrance of the exhibition, the bilibili was originally presented at the 10th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art at the Queensland Art Gallery.

This work serves as a suitable prelude to the entire exhibition, as it was inspired by a childhood memory of when Tawale first encountered a bilibili on display at the Fiji Museum. In that moment, she envisioned the vessel as a means to traverse between her residence in Australia and her family in Fiji. It became a symbol of her experience as part of the diaspora and that sense of being in between the two identities.

I remember you feels like a deeply personal journey through some of Tawale’s memories and the exploration of her own identity. Through the exhibition, viewers are invited to ponder on the relationship between memory and identity. Tawale highlights the synergy between these two themes through the lens of a queer Fijian Australian woman in the diaspora. 

Salote Tawale, ‘No Location’, 2021. Installation view, ‘I remember you’, Carriageworks, 2023. Purchased 2021 with funds from the Bequest of Jennifer Taylor through the Queensland Art Gallery l Gallery of Modern Art Foundation. Collection: QAGOMA. Photo: Zan Wimberley. A huge raft mad of bamboo sits in a grey industrial space with sunlight.
Salote Tawale, ‘No Location’, 2021. Installation view, ‘I remember you’, Carriageworks, 2023. Purchased 2021 with funds from the Bequest of Jennifer Taylor through the Queensland Art Gallery l Gallery of Modern Art Foundation. Collection: QAGOMA. Photo: Zan Wimberley.

As viewers move past the bilibili, we are met with masks of varying colours and shapes hanging overhead. The masks are a tangible expression of the emotions experienced by many of those in the diaspora as they seek to discover their identity while navigating between their homeland and their adopted residence. Every mask symbolises a distinct moment in Tawale’s life – a particular memory, individuals she has known, and the diverse masks she has donned while on the journey of exploring her identity.

At the other end of the exhibition space, on a simple clothesline made of wire and propped up by a long stick, hangs a shirt with long extended sleeves made of fabrics common among many of the Pacific Islands. While these fabrics are prevalent across the islands, they are integral to a broader historical narrative that encompasses the colonial project and the circulation of various commodities that influenced our own goods. This history has significantly influenced the objects that contribute to the identity of Pacific Islanders. These fabrics today are embedded in the memories of many Pacific Islanders, as they are used to line the borders of their homes in the islands and are also objects of value.

At the centre of the space is the recreation of a modern Fijian home. It is an accurate replica of the houses that can be found in many Polynesian countries, down to the way it’s decorated inside, from the Chinese mats that cover the floors, to the simple wooden chairs and the fabrics that border the home. For this reviewer, who is of Samoan descent, it was able to stir up memories of their own home back in Samoa. It underscored the importance of specific objects featured in many of our memories, in shaping our collective identity as Polynesians.

Read: Exhibition review: New Dog Old Tricks, Ngununggula

Everything included in I remember you has been done with intention, down to even the smallest details and the placement of objects. This exhibition successfully transports the viewer to another world and time. Although it is based on Tawale’s own memories and experiences, I remember you allows us to explore the inextricable link between memories and identity in the context of our own lives. 

I remember you is on view at Carrriageworks, Sydney until 28 January; free.

This review is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.

Titilua Ikenasio

Titilua Ikenasio is a Samoan writer based on Wiradjuri Country. She is a recent Journalism graduate from the University of Wollongong but enjoys all forms of writing. She is currently writing for two local newspapers and freelancing for Buzzfeed.

Related News

News Features Performing Arts Reviews All Arts Writing and Publishing Education & Student News Galleries Painting Mixed Media
More
Australia has a black history. Image is a photograph of a group of black clad protesters in the streets of Sydney. A young woman with braided hair, a Black Lives Matter t shirt and a placard is in the centre.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Barbara McGrady, Australia Has a Black History, University of Sydney

A photography exhibition that highlights 30 years of Indigenous history on Gadigal country.

Virginia Balfour
Photo: Toa Heftiba on Unsplash. Sun shines through the window of a streetside cafe. A cup of coffee, phone, sunglasses and a notebook is spread open on a wooden table.
Career Advice

3 steps to get therapeutic benefits from writing about art

Patrick Wright researched the therapeutic qualities of writing about art and suggests three steps for trying it yourself.

The Conversation
EOIs open for Un[contained] Arts Festival 2024. Photo: Supplied. A performer wearing a light device that spans from her back like a peacock tail with vibrant colourful lights. She is standing in the middle of a road at night.
News

Opportunities and awards

New grant rounds open now, ACMI welcomes new First Nations commission, biennale delegates announced and finalists of APRA Professional Development…

Celina Lei
Photo: Bruno Pires on Pexels. Photo of a mirror shattered on a gray surface with the reflection of a person's hand.
Amplify Collective

RED Gallery changing hands, artists still owed money

After speaking out on payments owed by RED Gallery, artists are now worried that new ownership will delay their settlements…

Jessi Ryan
2024 visual arts. Image is gold coloured person with legs bent and hands in the air draped in multicoloured streamers.
News

Highlights: the visual arts calendar for January – June 2024

Don't look any further – ArtsHub has you sorted for the visual arts in the first half of 2024.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login