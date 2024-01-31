Bridging the diversity gap through art

A recent document by Creative Australia stipulates that all Australians should have equal access to arts and creativity. The document also goes on to state that all Australians should have the opportunity to connect and immerse themselves in exceptional arts experiences.

The goal of Australia’s National Cultural Policy Revive is to ensure that, over the next five years, there is ‘a place for every story, and a story for every place’. It aims to encourage Australia’s arts practitioners to thrive and grow so that arts, culture and heritage are repositioned as central to Australia’s future.

With this in mind, ArtsHub sought out two arts practitioners who epitomise these values and principles, and to hear first-hand how they utilise their respective creative platforms to offer an immersive arts experience through a shared vision.

Hope ‘Hope One’ Haami: uplifting youth through beatboxing

At the age of 13, Hope Haami discovered beatboxing and has never looked back. She admits that at the time, she never stopped to consider beatboxing as a profession, because ‘I didn’t have a moment where I wanted to make money from it’. Yet, Haami’s love for beatboxing has been rewarded with many opportunities, including gigs enabling her to earn a living from her hobby. She says, ‘Beatboxing is my passion. It chose me, not the other way around.’

Haami, also known as “Hope One”, is a world-renowned female beatboxer who has toured globally. In 2009, she placed third in the women’s division at the World Beatboxing Championships in Berlin, Germany. She has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music, performing alongside the likes of Tom Thum, Joel Turner and the Beatbox Alliance, T-Pain, Naughty by Nature, Eve, George Clinton, Michael Franti and The Wailers.

For Haami, curiosity is a key ingredient to make good art. ‘I’m curious about how my world works and why. So I use my arts practice to explain what I’m thinking in an entertaining way.’ Her goal is ‘to leave behind a legacy of excellence’.

Hope Haami. Photo: Thomas Lisson.

Living in a country that is home to the world’s oldest continuous culture as well as a rich tapestry of ethnic groups, Haami is using her practice in a positive way to uplift youth from diverse cultural backgrounds. Haami has established Hope One School of Beatbox, through which she continues to mentor and teach young people from diverse backgrounds. She tells ArtsHub, ‘I speak for myself and the intersections I cross. This resonates with those who can relate and, in so doing, I empower myself, which in turn empowers others.’ Her youth workshops ‘empower, inspire and help create a space to release emotions and thoughts’.

Haami explains that for her – a Māori artist and community mentor – to empower means ‘to grow the seedlings inside of us that didn’t get watered enough’.

Haami is also part of a global touring WOC (women of colour) cast, Hot Brown Honey, known for their “political theatre extravaganza” and a tour-de-force that deals with issues of sexuality, race and diversity to break through stereotypes.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Nadiah ‘NfuZion’ Idris: connecting communities through dance

Disclosure: Nadiah Idris is the daughter of this writer, Charmaine Idris. She was chosen as an interviewee for this piece due to her career trajectory.

Nadiah Idris, aka Nadiah NfuZion, is a passionate culture keeper, community ambassador, creative entrepreneur and artivist. She is Australia’s first and only internationally recognised freelance dancer, educator and choreographer who specialises in Dancehall and various dance styles from the African diaspora. Since 2015, Idris has taken her dance career beyond Australia’s borders to acquire, share and exchange knowledge globally.

To date, she has shared her electrifying energy, captivating movement and creative vision on stages, theatres, festivals and studios in over 30 countries worldwide. Her career highlights include Koffee Oceania Tour, Queen Blood by Ousmane Sy and Paradox-Sal, Juste Debout 2017 Dancehall winner, SYTYCD Australia 2014 Top 20 and Dancehall Queen of Australia 2008 winner, to name just a few.

Idris says that dance has naturally been a consistent presence in her life. It has served as a way for her to connect with her rich cultural heritage; it is her healer, her teacher and her chosen form of self-expression. According to Idris, dance has the power to engage the core of our humanity and awaken a natural instinct – the innate need to connect and foster community.

‘Dance is extremely powerful. It has shaped the person I am today through its countless life lessons. It has also gifted me the opportunity to discover the world, to learn about different cultures, to connect with global communities and to share their stories through movement,’ Idris tells ArtsHub. ‘Dance is an act of self-love, so to dance is to accept all that you are, to be completely present, aligned and in a pure state of being.’

Community engagement is also core to Idris’ practice, who has successfully established the Rhythm & Roots Movement – the first dance hub on the Gold Coast and Brisbane that offers adult dance classes in authentic African and Caribbean street styles.

Idris continues, ‘I am actively serving my community through my personal dance work, but also through my other creative projects that prioritise, represent, work [with], collaborate [with] and make space for BIPOC arts practitioners and female creatives.’

In 2022, Idris launched Nfuze Events, an event production and talent management company that selectively chooses, books and manages local and international talent to curate workshops, dance and music focused parties, dance jams, battles and live performances.

When asked what benefits she hopes these projects can bring, Idris says, ‘I envision a space for people to connect, learn and celebrate the richness of street dance culture – to cultivate an authentic, aware, inclusive, multicultural and thriving community with a deep appreciation and knowledge for these dances. [Also] to inspire, empower and provide a platform and cultivate opportunities for emerging BIPOC talent. To encourage healthy social dancing within the cultural context so as to foster a stronger connection to community, and to improve overall physical and mental health through movement, music and community.’

For Idris, ‘Empowerment means to know where I come from, to recognise and honour my ancestors through representing and being proud of my rich lineage. It means to believe in myself, my capabilities and my worth.’ In addition, Idris says that empowerment means to be connected, resourceful and equipped with the information and mindset to create the life that she desires and, ultimately, to inspire growth and positive change in herself.

Idris concludes that life itself is the source of her inspiration.

Read: Australian independent music, where is it?

For both Haami and Idris, creativity and passion go hand in hand. Their drive, motivation and generosity have earned them the titles of knowledge keepers and storytellers. Yet, at the same time, artists’ generosity can often be overlooked and their dedication taken for granted. Theirs is a strength gained from empowering communities through their authentic commitment to enrich, uplift and educate.

Echoing the goals of Revive, Haami and Idris have taken it upon themselves to grow culture and heritage through their respective art platforms, while also giving communities the opportunity to connect and immerse themselves in exceptional arts experiences.

Regardless of whether their efforts have gained financial support, the actions of these artists speak the loudest and the responses from their communities stand in testimony to these achievements.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.