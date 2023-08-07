The “helping” hand of allyship: Indigenous art, authenticity and politics

Mob right across Australia are finding ourselves at the centre of major national political discourse regarding where and how our Recognition and Indigenous Affairs bureaucracy and policy will be set within our Constitution. No matter one’s views on the Voice to Parliament and/or Constitutional Recognition, the political matters for our peoples in the arts (the Indigenous art sector, namely) have been ever-present and are at the fore.

Claims of non-Indigenous interference in artworks, at and within certain Indigenous art centres, are the most concerning – not just for those at the centres currently, but for all Indigenous arts organisations and ventures that are led, bolstered or steered by non-Indigenous peoples. Some are true allies, whereas others are more insidiously compelled by Creative Insertionism and ego. It’s the latter type who are of concern and who are referenced by the term “non-Indigenous arts workers” herein.

How Indigenous arts workers handle the load of operating remotely out bush (in many cases), being under-resourced (in almost every instance) and operating with limited Westernised governance capacity (in some circumstances) are political challenges and ones uniquely ours to navigate, as they are inescapable for us and intrinsic to our survival. Knowing what to look out for, in terms of where one’s Cultural strength and artistic autonomy is being threatened, and how to self-care and remain key agents of over 60,000 years of Lore and Cultural responsibility is something to be mindful of, more so now than ever.

Australia Council for the Arts’ transformation into Creative Australia and its reinvigoration of both ethos and funding (including guidelines and frameworks for best practice) are being observed en masse with much anticipation. And, while these changes are set to be for the better, with hopes for brighter and more supported days ahead for the arts sector, the topic of where lines or Terms of Engagement should be drawn between Indigenous creatives and non-Indigenous arts workers and collaborators linger. Calling-out of blatant and direct interference in the actual creation of artworks, credited under a sole artist’s name, is but one matter; a trickier jig to spot is in instances where arts professionals and teachers are brought into art centres in order to up-skill and transfer knowledge of new techniques.

Problems arise in cases when the relationship transforms into long-term, professional and exhibition-ready collaboration, which is not altruistic. Such collaborators essentially ride on the back of created works and seek co-billing and a portion of the sale price – on top of their consultancy or creative development fees and salaries.

Read: Indigenous art centres at the precipice of outdated approaches to funding

It shouldn’t be suggested that collaboration doesn’t deserve a place in the Indigenous arts and artworks. Problems arise, however, when Indigenous artists have gained the skills from arts training and workshops, and simply don’t need a collaborator to continue promoting themselves as co-artists.

The issue compounds when the teacher-cum-collaborator pursues creative projects and exhibiting opportunities of their own, but maintains an aesthetic language and technique otherwise recognisable to a certain Indigenous artist or collective. This particular pattern isn’t yet identified under the Fake Art lens. In actuality, such arrangements leave the Indigenous artists in a position where they’re making works in a style the provenance of which exists in the non-Indigenous art space and attributable to those aspiring, non-Indigenous artists. Note: this isn’t the same philosophical question of whether or not non-culturally-specific Indigenous artworks can maintain a critical point of difference within broader schools and movements of art.

The current reality of Indigenous art sector leadership

In looking to the hangover of a white-led Indigenous art sector, namely surrounding art centre management, ArtsHub speaks with artist, arts worker and Cultural leader, Fiona Hamilton.

‘[Their] presence is a gap in us achieving self-determination – free of non-Indigenous tinkering and paternalism,’ says Hamilton. ‘We want to be free of the colonial sleight of hand within our sector and art centres. We need our mob in those places of power and influence. And, if white arts workers in our sector aren’t all about that, they should leave.’

Hamilton continues: ‘In my work, I hear time and again of the lack of suitable Indigenous candidates to take over managerial roles. And, while this may be somewhat true, I question if these managers have really, actively done their best to mentor emerging Indigenous arts workers in such communities. Truthfully, many are comfortable in situ as powerful forces in our communities.’

On one hand, Creative and Professional Insertionism is a big ’un to tackle due to its pervasiveness, and it requires one to be vigilant. On the other, in a sense, the opposite to deliberate Insertionism also occurs. This is where non-Indigenous arts workers, who work within and across the Indigenous art sector (for example, Indigenous cultural events), have the ability – and which some actively enact – to absolve themselves from the politics of the sector … let alone any recommendation to participate within Indigenous societies outside of the workplace.

This isn’t illegal and it’s not a particularly angering issue to many, but it does weaken the Cultural authenticity and integrity of the output and feel of projects. This is because in these cases, non-Indigenous arts workers are merely working for the pay. Their incentives lack the same drives Indigenous counterparts have, which is to maintain and present our Cultures to the world. It also cheapens the dollar of their Indigenous colleagues by way of conducting their work, in our space, with disparity around the decision-making responsibilities and the broader focus of Cultural Safety, which belongs to mob involved in planning the final outcome of any particular project. All of which Indigenous professionals factor into the all-encompassing facets of our work – often also offering up personal, Cultural insights and Intellectual Property in advising non-Indigenous colleagues.

Of course, maintaining a healthy work-life balance should be upheld. The politics of any industry and workplace can be overbearing for everyone at the best of times. In saying that, we must acknowledge the privilege afforded to non-Indigenous arts workers who can so easily switch off from our sector, our Cultures, the hardships of our history and our true motivations (which they can never fully grasp) – regardless of best intentions and purity of allyship.

So, how can Indigenous arts workers reconcile these differences in purpose and place between us and non-Indigenous arts workers? And, looking to Creative Australia’s new overarching ethos of “First Nations First”, what does the future of “personnel” across the Indigenous art sector aspire to? ArtsHub speaks with arts worker, Cultural Policy leader and former Artistic Director of the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair, Janina Harding.

Harding tells ArtsHub: ‘First, we as the Custodians of our Culture and the storytellers through the arts need to have agency. There definitely needs to be a power shift in this nation’s arts industry. We are self-determining Sovereigns in this Country. If you are non-Indigenous and don’t understand, get out of our way, because you are part of the problem.’

In advising Indigenous arts workers, Harding says: ‘For First Peoples artists and arts workers, I’d say knowing your history is important. Who you are and where you come from and what you want (and have permission) to say about it and the world around you, today, will steer you right. If your back is up for some reason, with working with certain people and organisations etc, follow your gut because that’s your Old People talking to you.’

Harding concludes: ‘That’s got to be the future – and present – of our sector’.

While Hamilton and Harding outline a clear challenge and the new wave of Terms of Engagement for ill-fitting non-Indigenous arts workers, not everybody is listening. The controversy surrounding the APY Art Centre Collective (APYACC) is an example of the rigidity and continued occupation of our Cultural spaces by the worst kind of fake allies and Indigenous arts workers. How is it that the ambitions of many tens of thousands of Indigenous artists and arts workers in this day and age can be so disregarded as being the most important value to uphold, in favour of the station of white managers?

Read: Review delivered on interference in Aboriginal paintings

Leading arts academic, Professor Brenda L Croft, is calling out much the same. Recent reports around the APY Lands saga, and ensuing investigations, bring to light allegations of what seems to be a dastardly scenario of Creative Insertionism, and where overt control of our sector and aspirations are being hijacked, and held to ransom by government officials and immovable non-Indigenous players.

Croft’s removal from the APYACC investigatory process, being directed by the South Australia Government, is a hallmark of the current age – radical voices for change are perceived as merely “radical”, rather than authoritative. Sadder still, they are not considered as being the voices of mob – whose stakes are the highest, no matter the heights of the worried elite.

Looking at the Indigenous art sector today, the board is set and the pieces are moving. It remains to be seen how those operating in bad faith with no genuine Cultural competency will step down from their roles, and what planning, recruitment and training protocols may be introduced to hand over control to Indigenous counterparts. However, these actions will be closely watched by Indigenous arts workers and leaders – the likes of Hamilton, Harding, Croft and the rest of us.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.