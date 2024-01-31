Self-representation and cultural references in the work of Telly Tuita

There are no photographs of artist Telly Tuita before the age of nine. Yet, in his exhibition Tongpop’s Great Expectations, his face beams from many corners. These include grained self-portraits, some featuring back-facing subjects from Tuita’s heyday studying at Western Sydney University, and others include truant figures – blocked out grandfathers, silhouettes taken from sketches of wayward women, pop culture outlines of Disney foes shaded in light pastel and imposed on top of passport pictures. They are all intended to be iterations of him.

In other works, Tuita is the absentee. His face, initially present across his body of work, vanishes as the exhibition progresses from portraiture to mixed media. The visual finality of this decision means that all of his later works are faceless. He is still present in the foreground of the pieces, but moving more imperceptibly, like a sleight of hand, or a trickery of the eyes in the sun.

For 25 years, Tuita has created art in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, trying to bridge the nature/culture reality of life and the realm of the imagined self. Now, the artist is dreaming of his future with the exhibition, Tongpop’s Great Expectations, his first solo venture in Australia held at Campbelltown Arts Centre (CAC). A remix of early and new works, the exhibition is a perpetuation of homecoming through the collision of colour and textural play.

Partitioned into ‘Dawn’, ‘Day’ and ‘Dusk’ to represent the varying stages of adolescence and adulthood, Tuita’s collection is prefaced by the biopic markings of his own life, teeming with pop cultural references of the early 2000s and materials that recall the interweaving histories of Tongan heritage and mythology. It also calls to mind Oceania and its associated identity, which informs much of the artist’s relationship with Australia.

To have his first showcase at (CAC) marks an extravagant return in every sense: Tuita got his start in the arts working there as a Visitor Services Officer and, later, a Gallery Technician.

Resident Art Curator, Isabelle Morgan says, ‘If you look closely at the multidisciplinary program of Campbelltown Arts Centre since its opening as Campbelltown City Bicentennial Art Gallery in 1988, exceptional artistic talent is born and thrives in Campbelltown… Telly Tuita became an artist in this place and his return to present his first solo exhibition in Australia in Campbelltown represents the important loop that this community has nourished over an extended period. It is a community where creativity is abundant and valued.’

Filling out most of the space in the ‘Dawn’ section is collaborative piece, Showmanship of the Famili (2023) with fellow Tongan artist Richard J Bell. On a patched canvas, Bell’s poem details the conflict of coming to terms with queerness and mental strife, inscribed and situated next to a Kava root. Next to the poem, the root is as much a beacon of resistance as it is a lifeline to their culture – a historical signifier that persisted amid Christian mission work and colonisation.

In relation to their respective journeys, both artists identify as multi-form contemporaries. Together, Showmanship of the Famili maintains the perception of their identity via the lens of loved ones.

Telly Tuita and Richard J Bell, ‘Showmanship of the Famili’, 2023, installation view at Campbelltown Arts Centre. Photo: Jodie Barker.

Tuita’s Tevolo (Ghost) (2023) series evokes a cerebral memory from his childhood of a Tongan woman running around his village, proclaiming to all who would listen that there was ‘a devil, or a tevolo, on her shoulder’.

A tricoloured triptych of three women, titled Tongpop Diva, ‘Lucia’, ‘Carmen’ and ‘Norma’ (2021), summons the operatic mistress Maria Callas and the personas she has performed. Many of these characters are understood to be figureheads for all wayward women, assigned respectively as the slut, the fake and the crazy. Their status as representations fulfil Tuita’s own connection points with the reflection on how women are often moulded as caustic, and often fearfully.

The artist finds comfort in visual groupings of three, saying, ‘Triptychs just give you more visual space to play in, and I love to play. I’d rather my guests be overfed than under. I have been drawn to the universality of this number, especially in art, design and culture. The layout is perfect for the narrative to unfold and show different faces.

‘Essential in Tongan ngatu [decorated bark cloth] design is the three dots associated with varying meanings, though they are deceivingly simple. The dots hold important symbolism and knowledge of production and practices of Tongan culture,’ adds Tuita.

He also credits the Three Graces of Greek mythology as influential within his own oeuvre. The Three Fates: Kōloto, Lakissi and Atapossi (Destiny’s Children) (2023) – playfully referred to in brackets as Destiny’s offspring – is Tuita’s take on the deities, rendered in materials like ngatu, hula skirts and ribbons commonly found in his mother’s home in Tonga. The oblong structures fill the entirety of the hall that narrates the ‘Dusk’ portion of the exhibition and reference the very markers of the Tongan landscape. From the past to present, the deities herald the unknown of our own fates, documenting history under their watchful eye.

In her article ‘The smell of one boat burning: Oceania in Wellington’, Lisa Havilah writes: ‘The story of “Oceania” is one of the constant movement of people, but rather than represented by the soft sound of water, it is a story that relies on the power of works that pull between traditional contexts and the push of contemporary issues.’

Perhaps Tuita’s work stands adjunct to this, with works like THE GREAT LAND OF OZ (2023) and The Captain (2020). Both reduce the fantastical casts of this nation and its purported founder, with the former artwork created entirely with recycled offcuts and plastics, sprayed to resemble the shelled ridges of the Sydney Opera House. Even the title references the fallacy of the fabled city – all that glimmers may also be a red herring. The reproduction of L Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz in pop culture, films and literature is a direct parallel of Australia’s own stereotypical disposition: cheerful, easy-going and deflective of real fault.

Telly Tuita, ‘THE GREAT LAND OF OZ’, 2023, installation view at Campbelltown Arts Centre. Photo: Jodie Barker.

The Captain delivers a more gentle blow. It is a portrait of a young Captain James Cook formed on the composite of a marble bust sculpted by a French artist in 1788, with white lines delineating the bust in a foreground of yolky orange. The premise rests entirely on Tuita’s own fascination with nationhood through the eyes of who he surmises was “a young twink back then”. The story of Cook is inescapable from the foregrounding of Australia as a colonial superpower, yet Tuita’s work allows us to identify and empathise with the presence of a former self.

Like the cast of the sculpture itself, the work is a re-rendering of what we have ascribed to in knowledge and judgement. The Captain is a testament to history as a complex web of re-presentation as it becomes “common knowledge”.

At heart, the grain of Tuita’s work is a spectacle of return. Like the Tongan deity Hikule’o, the artist’s banishment is marked by a return to himself, but in the dawn of something entirely new. And, within that newness, everyone is a celestial entity.

A chronology of his own making, Tongpop’s Great Expectations marks island-scapes of displacement, accompanied by the making of one’s own identity. Tuita leaves viewers with this: ‘I am a child of Oceania, in body and spirit. Horizons in representation and metaphor serve a double edge, giving hope and wonder as well as dread and loss. Fabulous for Tongpop – light and dark, like life.’

Telly Tuita: Tongpop’s Great Expectations is on view at Campbelltown Arts Centre until 28 March.

