A look at the immersive shift in Australia’s cultural sector and how to fund it

This year’s REMIX Summit (14 September) hosted by the WA Museum Boola Bardip and the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA), explored the themes of culture, technology and entrepreneurship with a focus on the booming immersive entertainment market. Incorporating digital and hybrid physical environments, the growth and demand for immersive experiences has been dubbed “The Immersive Revolution”.

Local and international speakers seeded the minds of creatives, cultural organisations and policy-makers with ideas on how best to prepare for what REMIX co-Founder, Peter Tullin, predicted will be a ‘fundamental shift akin to the dawn of the internet’ for Australia’s arts and cultural sector.

What stood out most about the success stories REMIX speakers shared on their entrepreneurial immersive entertainment journeys, was that much of the success relies on hybrid models of funding and organisational structure, which can include grassroots participation, crowd-sourced funding (CSF, crowd equity), government grants, philanthropy and commercial backing. Tullin explained that the use of crowd equity is common among creative entrepreneurs based in the UK and the US, and is now getting a foothold in Australia. In fact, CSF has funded Australian creative projects, albeit modestly, for over a decade, using platforms such as Pozible and the Australian Cultural Fund (ACF).

As Tullin explained, an outfit such as London-based Secret Cinema, which started from humble beginnings, was able to grow into an immersive giant after acquiring $10 million in crowd equity. Last year, Secret Cinema was acquired by TodayTix Group, a London-based entertainment company, for over an apparent $100 million. Other popular immersive entertainment behemoths have followed similar trajectories, using a variety of funding models, marketing and data research to expand their reach and popularity. This includes Meow Wolf, which provides Disney-on-acid experiences described by Fast Company as ‘immersive art installations that layer trippy visuals with cosmic storytelling,’ and Fever, which provides immersive exhibitions and interactive theatrical experiences, and is valued at upward of US$1.8 billion (AU$2.8 billion).

Drawing on data he collated for the report, ‘The Immersive Revolution: How Immersive Entertainment is Driving the New Experience Economy’, Tullin cited figures released by No Proscenium, a self-described leader in the immersive arts and entertainment industry. In 2019, No Proscenium valued the immersive entertainment sector at US$61.8 billion (AU$91 billion), further predicting that the entire Experience Economy will be valued at US$8.2 trillion (AU$12.8 trillion) by 2028.

The spike in value is, and will continue to be, driven by Millennials, who value experiences over products (though demand for live experiences is happening across all generations), with 77% of Millennials ranking live experiences among their best memories. Motivators for this group include FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and online reviews, with 85% of this cohort discovering new immersive experiences via social media, and in turn providing free marketing by sharing their experiences online. Novelty also plays a role.

Joanna Garner, Senior Story Creative Director at Meow Wolf, talked about the House of Eternal Return, a 70-room immersive arts experience, housed inside a bowling alley based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where a clothes dryer becomes a portal and a luminescent room becomes a wormhole into a metaverse. In her talk ‘The Art of Meow Wolf’s Immersive Storytelling’, Garner said that the company’s installations introduce audiences to the ‘accessible unknown’, worlds that ‘bridge the “real” with the imagined’.

In their latest book, Your Brain on Art, co-authors Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross describe how the novelty factor is important to immersive entertainment, where novelty-induced brain activity stimulates greater engagement. The authors said we seek novelty, and the novelty experienced at Meow Wolf ‘neurologically primes’ our brains.

To no surprise, given the cycle of perpetual engagement and free marketing, Tullin said there is ‘serious private sector investment’ being channelled into the immersive entertainment space, with funding directed towards live entertainment giants such as Fever, the ‘Netflix of live experience’. Tullin said Fever has recently entered the Australian market and has raised $227 million to grow its business activities. Providers of traditional entertainment are also eager to partner up with immersive production companies.

Netflix itself has also been investing heavily into its own foray into immersive entertainment, both digital and hybrid, including its immersive pop-up experiences in Harajuku and Netflix at the Grove. Both venues cater to fans of Netflix shows, where participants can immerse themselves in themed environments. Last year Netflix partnered with Fever to launch a new immersive Stranger Things experience in London.

The experience economy in Australia

While not to the scale of overseas counterparts such as Meow Wolf – partly due to the prohibitive cost, expertise and depreciation of immersive tech – Australia-based artists have been producing immersive works for some time. Keynote speaker, RONE, artist and creative entrepreneur, shared his street art experiences, where he and his team use abandoned spaces to create haunting installations. Perth-based Co3 Contemporary Dance company produced a virtual reality (VR) work called THE INSIDE, a reimagined version of Artistic Director Raewyn Hill’s work, THE ZONE. While multidisciplinary artist Danielle Freakley, a celebrated Seychellois-Australian artist, uses VR, AR (augmented reality) and XR (extended reality), traditional arts mediums and social practice, which involves human interaction and social discourse, as elements of her work.

The general takeaway from most of REMIX’s speakers was that hybrid models of funding will be required, not just regarding relevancy in the experience economy and immersive entertainment arena, but for artists to have access to new technologies and expertise, and especially for independent artists and small arts companies.

The Summit’s focus on the flourishing Immersive Revolution, and the new funding and structural paradigms it necessitates, aligns neatly with Australia’s revamped National Cultural Policy, Revive. The new policy, with its centrepiece body Creative Australia (a modernised Australia Council for the Arts), aims to harness the collective funding powers of governmental, philanthropic and commercial sources.

At the launch of Creative Australia earlier this year, Tony Burke, Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations and Minister for the Arts, announced a different way of funding arts and culture. Instead of using the old system of the Australia Council for the funded sector, creative partnerships for the philanthropic sector and the commercial world out on its own, he said, ‘We will bring all three together in one body.’

Creative Australia CEO, Adrian Collette, used similar language regarding the future of arts and culture funding. ‘Contemporary Australia is changing fast. And as it changes and grows it is imperative that our creative industries continue to change and grow with it… We will work with philanthropists, and collaborate and co-invest with industry partners.’

As far as funding goes…

While collaboration, co-investing and creative partnerships are the new public cultural policy buzzwords of the day, these concepts are not exactly new. As former Australia Council Chair, Rupert Myer AM, explained at a Melbourne University speaking engagement in 2014, ‘Australia has a long tradition in the arts of co-mingling sources of public funding with sources of private funding.’ Myer went on to say that while co-mingling approaches are effective when applied, ‘they could be better known and more often utilised’.

Myer said, in comparison to our US cousins, Australia’s lack of enthusiasm towards a philanthropic profile discourages greater giving, adding ‘the media don’t know how to report it and wildly flip-flop between indifference, scepticism and sycophancy’.

Australia will have to undergo a shift in not just arts and culture policy, but also a cultural one favourable to funding models that combine philanthropic, governmental, commercial and crowd equity sources. In this respect, a lot of work needs to be done for it to become viable. Crowd equity funding in Australia, for example, in no way matches crowd equity levels in the UK and US.

According to 2022 ACF statistics based on 432 projects, the average donation was $50, the average amount raised was $10,000, with screen and photography the most common project categories, followed by theatre and performance.

Taking REMIX’s stage to provide an overview of Creative Australia with respect to its digital culture strategy, Adam McGowan, Director, Industry Initiatives, Development and Strategic Partnerships, Creative Australia, said Australia’s new cultural policy will be a ‘champion and investor in Australian arts and creativity’ that will become a ‘creative investment and development agency, with a focus on building public and private partnerships for maximum impact’.

To this end, Creative Australia has multiple initiatives to grow digital capacity and expertise, including Digital Specialist-in-Residence, the ProtoX Arts Digital Accelerator Program and the Createch: Digital Enterprise Program, aimed at keeping creative enterprises and cultural organisations apace with the rapidly changing digital and hybrid aspects of the arts and entertainment sector. McGowan also discussed digital opportunities and platforms enabled by ‘dynamic business models’ that would ‘develop entrepreneurial skills and embrace monetisation’.

To this last point, questions were raised as to whether creators, specifically individual creators and smaller arts organisations, should also have expertise in business in order to attract funding. While sentiments were mixed among the group, independent artists and small arts companies shared their frustrations at having to hustle for private money and navigating Australia’s state and federal arts grant systems. Asked how this may change under Creative Australia, McGowan said that while he’s not at liberty to share internal developments that will address these pain points, the intersection between commercial, philanthropic and government sources means there will be ‘different models and ways of imagining investment models outside of grant funding’.

WA state and local government representatives shared current developments specific to their portfolios regarding the Experience Economy. At the end of his speech, Perth Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas, challenged the REMIX crowd to identify a site for a 3000-seat lyric theatre in Perth, claiming that if Perth’s arts and culture rating was equal to that of Brisbane’s, Perth would be in the top five most liveable cities.

Echoing Zempilas, David Templeman, Minister for Culture and the Arts, Sport and Recreation, said he considers ‘focusing on the creative industries to be a key plank of our economic story and narrative of Western Australia’. Templeman singled out WA’s screen and gaming industries, and how ‘important investment’ is going into those creative sectors.

Templeman was likely referencing a planned Perth screen production facility, Screen Production Attraction Fund, and Games and Interactive Fund, supported by a raft of new screen and digital gaming tax, investment and location-based incentives announced earlier this year at the Creative Australia launch. Screenwest CEO, Rikki Lea Bestall, said such tangible commitments will ‘ultimately increase the levels of Australian-made screen content and support our local screen sector’. Australia’s revamped cultural policy, accompanied by sector incentives, looks geared to take advantage of the immersive boom.

Co-mingling of creative entrepreneurship, immersive technologies, commercial investment and government funding appears to be an inevitable consequence of the Immersive Revolution. Tullin’s predicted ‘fundamental shift’, if true, will change how arts and culture are practised, managed and funded in Australia. The result will be ‘one giant melting pot’ of creative communities using entirely new technologies and creative mediums, according to Tullin.

Creative Australia’s digital arts technology programs seek to cater to the demand for this shift, and large cultural institutions are reinventing themselves to remain relevant. But only time will tell whether these measures, and a shift in Australia’s philanthropic mindset, will be enough for independent artists and small arts companies to adapt to the rapidly changing arts landscape.

REMIX Summit Perth 2023 was held on 14 September with panels now available to watch on-demand. ArtsHub attended the event in-person.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.