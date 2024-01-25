Through the queer lens

This Midsumma Festival, Melbourne’s western suburbs are heating up with a string of hotly anticipated events. Among these is Queer PHOTO, jointly presented by Midsumma and PHOTO 2024 International Festival of Photography.

The series of exhibitions and events showcases intimate queer and trans narratives, as well as bla(c)k identity, while exploring spirituality and Indigenous culture. It brings not only Australian artists but the work of artists from around the world to Melbourne.

In the lead-up to the program, ArtsHub spoke with three artists who are showing their works.

Daniel Jack Lyons brings to Melbourne images from the Amazon rainforest in his debut monograph, Like A River, to be shown at Footscray Community Arts.

Read: PHOTO 2024 program revealed with photography trail in the CBD and beyond

Lyons began working in the Amazon under the umbrella of Casa do Rio, a community-based organisation that celebrates and supports the cultural lives of teenagers and young people living in the depths of the Amazon. Lyons particularly visualises and empowers the trans and queer communities of the region, exploring how deep Indigenous traditions and modern identity politics meet.

Lyons tells ArtsHub that his first trip to the Amazon was in 2019, at the same time as the world watched these ancient forests burn.

‘When everyone on social media [was saying] “The lungs of the world are burning”, for me, it was really a mind trip.

‘I had just left [the Amazon] and had made these friendships. I thought it was really important to provide a human face to the destruction, rather than it being a faceless forest.’



Photo by Daniel Jack Lyons, from the series ‘Like A River’, 2019. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

‘Before I took a photo of any of those people, I hung out with them first and asked how they wanted to be seen.’

Having studied in anthropology, Lyons says he is aware of the problematic nature of such research techniques. ‘It’s definitely something I have given a lot of thought to. When Like A River came out I was aware it was the most public I would be; my publisher thought it was a good idea for me to discuss being an anthropologist. I was concerned that people would just see me as a white colonialist.

‘I had to be very clear that my photography is totally separate to my work as an anthropologist. The only bridge between the two is that I employ anthropological methods when I am taking photographs.’

After, Lyons joined the Peace Corps and moved to Mozambique to undertake HIV prevention work. After living there for seven years, he returned to New York where he became ‘quite disillusioned with the idea that artists could make a living from their art’.

‘When I went back to the States I had to reprogram myself because I couldn’t be entirely queer in Mozambique and, as I continued to move into photography, I really started to reflect on what activism is truly capable of.

‘My art became very political, particularly when I got involved in a lot more radical queer activism.’

Lyons explains: ‘For me, making a small change in a community is more powerful than making big policy changes. If I can give visibility to a handful of my trans friends in the Amazon, then that’s a big achievement.’

The Queer PHOTO exhibition at Footscray Community Arts runs from 27 January to 24 March; free. Daniel Jack Lyons’s Like A River is located in the outdoor exhibition.

Connecting with Country through film

Over in Adelaide, Yankunytjatjara queer artist Derik Lynch is getting ready to return to Melbourne to exhibit an installation centred on his award-winning short film, Marungka Tjalatjunu (Dipped In Black).

The film details Lynch’s journey back to Aptula, his remote Aṉangu community. There, he seeks spiritual healing and performs on sacred Inma ground. Inma is a traditional form of storytelling using visual, verbal and physical elements. It is how Aṉangu Tjukurpa (myths) have been passed down for more than 60,000 years.

‘The film is the accumulation of 15 years of conversations and development,’ Lynch tells ArtsHub.

‘I started the conversation with one of my friends, who is the sound and music composer for the film, 15 years ago. At the time I was on tour and so inspired by the story of Albert Namatjira, I wanted to take people through my story and journey.’

A chance meeting at Adelaide Fringe with film director Matthew Thorne allowed Dipped In Black to come to fruition.

Lynch recalls: ‘I saw this guy on the dance floor and we got to know each other. He told me he was a film director; I told him I was an actor.

‘We had a great night. Fast forward six months and he messaged me and I was like, “Who the hell are you?” A month later we messaged and had this really great chat. I was ready at the time to express how I was feeling – I was in such a dark space.’

‘[Matthew] told me he was living in Berlin and I started telling him my story, so many things. Eventually he wrote a script. To me, it was letting all my feelings out, but not knowing the greatness that was going to come out of it.’

In 2023 the result became the only Australian film in the history of the Berlin International Film Festival (aka the Berlinale) to win a Teddy Award, aimed at recognising the very best in international films focused on LGBTQIA+ topics, alongside winning a Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize as well.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Lynch says, ‘We never ever thought it would be such a huge success, to be in one of the biggest film festivals in the world, to win two awards. It went on from there.’

Since then the film has picked up 13 awards from a slew of festivals around the world.

Lynch continues, ‘We are presenting this as an installation this time round [at Queer PHOTO]. It’s more about you coming on a journey to see what’s it like in the outback of Australia, and our understanding of culture and all the stories you don’t hear in the film.

‘It’s articulated in more detail and depth, about what it means to be brought up in this ancient culture.’

Lynch says the biggest takeaway from Dipped In Black is for white fellas to reflect and ‘really sit and learn about First Nations people’. He adds, ‘The world is evolving and changing, I think it’s very important to stop and pause for a minute, and sit with those people and to ask us questions.’

A screening of Marungka Tjalatjunu (Dipped In Black) will be followed by a Q&A at Footscray Community Arts as part of Queer Out West site takeover on 3 February.

Shifting the paradigm

Showing at The Substation in Newport is Alteration, an exhibition that presents a glimpse into the shapeshifting practice of FAFSWAG, a New Zealand Aotearoa-based queer Polynesian arts collective.

One of the collective’s founding members, Elyssia Wilson-Heti tells ArtsHub that, for her, ‘The way in which we can use art is to highlight important social issues – it’s a great equaliser of ideas.

‘[It’s about] how can you have really big conversations in a way that the entry point feels quite gentle.’

The works contemplate ancestry and legacy, reclaim stolen narratives, speculate fictional futures and redefine the cultural image of queer Pacific bodies living on stolen land. Ultimately, Alteration seeks to break down predictable, fixed colonial narratives on the subject of representation within Midsumma Festival.

FAFSWAG Arts Collective. Photo: Supplied.

Wilson-Heti says, ‘How you do it meaningfully is helping to shift the paradigm – you can’t be what you can’t see. There is so much power in being able to create yourself into existence, and the ripple effects that has for the community. If you see versions of yourself that resonate with [you], that has huge impacts.’

She continues: ‘It can be a little performative if it’s not permeating through every facet of these festivals. How are these stories being held?

‘That’s why it’s so important to continue to interrogate who is holding those spaces, who is at the table, who is missing from the table, and why and how do we start to be more mindful of what access looks like?’ Wilson-Heit concludes.

Alteration is on view at The Substation from 27 January to 28 March; free.

Check out the full Queer PHOTO program.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.