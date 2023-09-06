Dancing on a tightrope: young dancers creating independent work for Fringe

‘An eerie yet beautifully complex and meditative sensorial experience’, promises the blurb of Dunes Rolling Down Dunes for this year’s Melbourne Fringe Festival. The show is the creation of emerging Melbourne-based dancer and choreographer, Benjamin Hurley.

Hurley is ‘a uniquely captivating dance artist‘ and has developed this work over the past three years, the result of several dance residencies in the outback and in Europe. Talking with ArtsHub, they describe the work as a ‘projected memory bank, drawing from all my past artistic practice,’ demonstrating how artistic works rarely sit in isolation. This work, like many others, is the result of continual practice and, in this economic and political climate, perseverance.

Yet artistic momentum like Hurley’s is not easy to sustain as an independent artist and demonstrates remarkable determination. The conditions for success in the performing arts currently – following successive arts cuts, the pandemic and rise in the cost of living – are not very optimistic.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the arts budget has been cut by 19% overall in Australia over 2022-2023, when compared with the previous two years. The undervaluing of arts spending in national budgets of course is part of a longer history of neoliberalism. Yet, now more than ever, we need to be supporting emerging artists.

Melbourne Fringe, currently in its 41st year, has been a strong advocate for emerging artists, providing small cash grants, space to perform and promotion. Hurley notes how important this funding is to artists: ‘It cultivates a sense of confidence and community.’ Their vision is of ‘cultural democracy – empowering anyone to realise their right to creative expression’.

Arts funding that is radical and supports emerging and independent artists – not just “big names” – is so important because, as Hurley says, ‘Independent artists are at the bottom of the food chain, yet are the backbone to the industry.’ They add, ‘Without us, there wouldn’t be an industry.’ Great art, as well as thriving communities, comes from encouraging cultural diversity and democracy; studies have shown this. Putting money into this kind of art is not a cost, but an investment.

Other national fringe festivals championing these goals include Sydney Fringe Festival occurring throughout September, and Adelaide Fringe, the world’s second-largest annual fringe festival, which takes place in February to March annually. Fringe festivals around the world do important work to support emerging artists; without them, we may not discover the hidden talents of these artists or have the opportunity to connect with their work.

Supporting emerging dance talent from beginning to end

Dunes Rolling Down Dunes is supported by a mix of contributors and programs, including the Besen Family Foundation, the City of Port Phillip through the Cultural Development Fund, Temperance Hall, Chunky Move Minimax Residency program and a GUTS Dance residency. Hurley explains: ‘Dunes Rolling Down Dunes is the first work that I have made that has been supported from beginning to end, and I feel incredibly grateful for that.’

They add: ‘Throughout my past choreographic experience, the initial phases of the work can have support, but it’s then difficult to find support for the outcome or, vice versa, have a presentation but no funds to develop the work. It can be incredibly challenging and intimidating – needing to constantly pitch and “reapply” your ideas across multiple iterations, trying to fit it into lots of loopholes. It’s very easy to just want to give up.’

The persistence of young artists like Hurley is astounding, but not often recognised. It is due to this determination that important and high-quality work by emerging creatives is being staged.

Trailer of 'Dunes Rolling Down Dunes'.

Hurley worked with a group of artists to actualise their Fringe show, enlisting a co-dancer, Arabella Frahn-Starkie, composers Robert Downie and Oliver Cox, costume designer Geoffrey Watson and set designer Matthew Bird. This breadth of engagement highlights the interdisciplinary nature of many shows in Melbourne Fringe, and the collaborations engendered from the opportunities.

Another project Melbourne Fringe is supporting this year is ~~~~~ “… derelict in uncharted space…”, which has been co-commissioned by Chunky Move and Melbourne Fringe, and supported by Arts Access Victoria as part of Radical Access. This production is led by two interdisciplinary artists, Melbourne-based Benjamin Hancock and Malaysia-born, Aotearoa New Zealand-raised Fayen D’Evie. It explores our perspectives as audiences with different sensory experiences.

The dance’s premise is based on a 1974 event called Project Communicator, a non-profit initiative to bring the wonderment of Star Trek to blind audiences through descriptive radio plays. Despite being endorsed by the Star Trek cast, and narrated by actor James Doohan, Paramount perceived the project as piracy. The pilot was never released and Project Communicator was abandoned.

Hancock and D’Evie interrogate the prejudices of producers and audiences, and imagine a world where diverse sensorial experiences in the arts are celebrated. The live performance season will be adapted into an audio-described radio performance season, to be digitally broadcast from 18-21 October via Digital Fringe. D’Evie is a celebrated artist with low-vision and has explained how her lived experience influences her artistic collaborations to Art Guide: ‘The notion of thinking about having a perceptual approach that is different to the ocular standard of 20/20 brings up fascinating questions in relation to artworks and even in relation to bigger questions about communication and translation’.

This major commission is a provocation to centre diverse dance artists with lived experience, and the performance is not to be missed. It signifies the important work of creative democracy to provide opportunities for understanding, connection and expression.

Attendance equals celebration

So, if we are not in the position to directly lobby government organisations to provide more funding, how can we support emerging artists to produce work that is important and vital to our communities? The best way we can do this is to attend festivals and performances, such as Melbourne Fringe. The adage of “we need bums on seats” applies here – the more we support these works by showing up, the more funding they will have available for further commissions and development of their craft.

Other dance works in Melbourne Fringe this year include Touch, Creche, The Unlearning and Lush at Dancehouse, XO-DOS (Exodos), 《一》by Shian Law and more programming online through Digital Fringe.

Hurley says they love meeting new people, and are looking forward to audience members, who may not ordinarily have opted to see a dance performance, or attend a fringe festival, coming up to say “hi”. There is so much mutual benefit to art in communities that, after a time of isolation and fracture, must be acknowledged and celebrated.

Melbourne Fringe Festival runs from 3-22 October; check out the full program.

Dunes Rolling Down Dunes will be performed at Temperance Hall from 11-14 October.

~~~~~ “…derelict in uncharted space…” will be performed at Chunky Move studios in person from 11-14 October and digitally 18-21 October.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.