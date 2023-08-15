Local love bolsters the National Indigenous Music Awards event

In 2023, six of the nine National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) went to Northern Territory artists; in 2022, it was five of eight. It’s a reflection of both talent and the broadening recognition of the music of First Nations artists from remote communities. This year, all the NT winners are from Arnhem Land.

Yothu Yindi, who were inducted into the NIMAs Hall of Fame and delivered the iconic ‘Treaty’ to a thrilled crowd, first had international success 22 years ago. King Stingray, who won the 2023 Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year for ‘Let’s Go’, have had a rapid rise to attention in just a few years (and also won the 2022 Song of the Year, for ‘Milkumana’). Both bands come from around Yirrkala, north-east Arnhem Land, where the Gulf of Carpentaria meets the Arafura Sea, and where Indonesian South Papua is as close as Queensland’s Gulf shore.

This year’s breakthrough band, Wildfire Manwurrk, comes from near Maningrida, 300 kilometres to the west of Yirrkala. They took home the Community Film Clip of the Year for ‘Mararradj’ and were honoured with the Archie Roach Foundation Award.

Ngulmiya Nundhirribala, whose album Ngulmiya won the Indigenous Language Award, is a singer, songman, dancer and ceremony leader from Numbulwar, in south-east Arnhem Land. He’s been taking his Wubuy and Anindilyakwa languages to the world since winning four trophies in the 2022 NT Music Awards, playing in Portugal, Slovakia and Singapore, among other places.

The combined population of the three towns represented by these winners is just a few thousand; their music is reaching millions.

The 2023 NIMAs winners list was completed by Thelma Plum (Album of the Year for Meanjin [EP]), Budjerah (Artist of the Year) and Bumpy (New Talent). Accepting her award, Bumpy told the audience: ‘First Nations music, there’s nothing like it – the spirit, the energy that we share together and always have. I feel really proud to be part of all of this magic.’

Creative Director of the NIMAs, Ben Graetz, who has worked on the event for four years, said, ‘[I am] so proud of all the artists, performers, nominees and winners … celebrating an incredible year of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music.’

A gathering of communities

The NIMAs isn’t a glittering gala for music industry power brokers and their wealthy friends. In establishing itself as a national awards program, the ceremony has stayed true to its NT grassroots. It’s an alcohol-free event, this year held on Saturday 12 August in the Darwin Amphitheatre at the Botanic Gardens, under the stars and bats on a cloudless dry season night.

Families and friends take multi-day drives across often rugged roads from remote locations to be with the musicians of their communities as they take the pride of place on the national stage. Darwin locals bring blankets (and the old jumper they keep at the back of the wardrobe, because the temperature could get down to 24 degrees out there), and everyone gathers in together – right in front of the stage, up on the hill at the back.

Maningrida band, Wildfire Manwurrk, won the Community Film Clip of the Year at the 2023 National Indigenous Music Awards. Photo: Renae Saxby, supplied.

Once they settle in, there’s not a lot of movement. On this night, the crowd stayed still and attentive through Edwin Fejo’s beautiful Welcome to Country: ‘Since the beginning of time, our clans and tribes have educated our children about the depth, the beauty and the strength of our culture.’ It was followed by a smoking ceremony for the artists offered by Trent Lee and Tony Lee. This is Larrakia Country.

NT Minister for the Arts (and multiple other portfolios), Chanston Paech MLA, acknowledged Elders and extended his respect ‘to all First Nations brothers, sisters and non-binary here today’, then predicted ‘a night of Blak excellence’ to loud cheers. Known by everyone merely as “Chansey”, the proud young, Blak and gay Minister completed his on-stage duties and blended into the crowd, standing close to the stage to watch through to the end of the night. This is the Territory.

There are more than 100 First Nations languages and dialects spoken in the NT. Conversations at the NIMAs happen in several of them. This night is a valued celebration of many cultures, speaking through music.

Loved by locals

In 2004, Music NT established the Northern Territory Indigenous Music Awards. A few years later, the Awards expanded to become national, and more commonly known by locals as “the NIMAs”. Many have been attending over a long time. When 2023 co-host Fred Leone asked the crowd who remembered being at the very first NIMAs, several arms stretched into the air.

Darwin is proud that the NIMAs happen here. People know that the Awards are a nationally important recognition of First Nations musicians from around Australia, and they are pleased that the announcement ceremony has remained in its hometown, accessible to local residents and those from communities around the Top End.

There’s a palpable sense of pride and delight, and of coming together.

As Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu, King Stingray’s co-founder and frontman, put it in accepting the band’s award: ‘What a beautiful night.’

The National Indigenous Music Awards 2023 ceremony is available now on SBS On Demand and will be rebroadcast on SBS Viceland on Friday 18 August at 11.05pm, and on SBS on Saturday 19 August at 9am.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.