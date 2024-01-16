Conversion practice survivor spins story to comedic gold

News

Ace R L's 'sacrilegious musical comedy' brings their experience of church-led conversion practices out of the dark with humour, authenticity and joy.
16 Jan 2024
Jessi Ryan
'A Night with Pastor Ace' by Ace R L. Image: Supplied. A non-binary person standing with their hands held in prayer, wearing a rainbow blazer and a dildo with googly eyes on their shoulder.

‘A Night with Pastor Ace’ by Ace R L. Image: Supplied.

‘Almost a pastor, now a queer comedian who throws dildos off the stage.’ This is how Darwin-based performer Ace R L describes themself in their one-person cabaret, A Night With Pastor Ace

Winner of the 2023 Darwin Fringe Festival Spirit of the Fringe award, the show is billed as a sacrilegious solo musical comedy about coming out and loving yourself, despite every effort to pray the gay away.

It turns to comedy to shine light on dangerous conversion practices performed legally by churches across Australia. 

R L experienced conversion practices growing up in the Evangelical church – practices not based on any scientific evidence, but an attempt to change an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression to align with heterosexual and cisgender norms. 

Despite such heavy material, they tell ArtsHub that ‘the show is a comedy, it’s not all dark, you will laugh’.

Indeed, theatre is arguably at its most powerful when it takes stories of tribulation and spins them into  comedic gold.

‘There’s a lot of trauma growing up in the church, but through writing this show I have been able to find joy,’ they say.

‘The show is so much about just being able to laugh at things, being able to look back and say, “That was just really f**king crazy”.’

Finding a new world outside of conversion

R L came out at age 30 and says, ‘When you are involved in the church, that’s your whole world, every person you speak to is Christian – it’s hard to find information outside of that.’

They continue: ‘There has been some movement toward accepting queer people, but if they came to church they were expected to remain celibate and not be dating anybody. There are still very strict gender roles; there are still expectations of women to get married and have children.’

In New South Wales, the recently elected state Labor Government brought to the polls a promise to outlaw conversion practices. Should legislation pass in 2024, it would become the fourth state or territory to do so, following Queensland in 2020, and Canberra and Victoria in 2021.

‘One big thing about my show is [that at the time] I didn’t realise what I was going through was conversion – it was so [subtle]. The pastor would invite you for coffee every week, as an example, but only to talk about how you are struggling with sexual sin…

‘In other situations we would have our emotions manipulated before confessing all our traumas to untrained church people. And they are doing this with young people.’

Needing a change in scenery, R L, who was still a member of the church at the time, moved up north after hearing the news of friends starting a new church in Darwin.

‘I moved away from Sydney because I wanted a change, but also wanted to help out with the church. Eventually through that I got married, but as I started to go to therapy and started to work things out, I ended up coming out and leaving the church.’

They eventually found their tribe in Darwin, describing the local queer community as ‘really great, small but supportive’.

‘There is something on every month or so. Dance parties and arts festivals up here are huge opportunities for queer artists in Darwin.’

After the show was developed with creative mentorship from Anna Thomson, Pastor Ace first came into the world through Darwin Fringe.

When asked about the difference between Melbourne and local audiences, R L tell ArtsHub, ‘In Darwin Fringe there is the expectation that anyone can get up and give it a go, whereas in Melbourne people expect a higher quality because there is just so much on.’

Audiences in Darwin have regularly approached R L post show to share with them their own stories and connections with the work.

‘I love this,’ they say. ‘This is why I made this show. I am a songwriter and performer, and a lot of my work comes out of self-reflection.

‘Maybe it goes back to how I was a worship leader back in the church and would always try to make a good emotional connection when I was leading worship in church.

‘I really want to  lead the audience through a journey of different emotions to find out who we are,’ they conclude.

A Night With Pastor Ace plays 22-27 January at The Butterfly Club, Melbourne as part of Midsumma Festival 2024; tickets.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.

Jessi Ryan

Jessi Ryan (they/them) has been creating performance and exhibitions for the past 20 years, both locally, nationally and abroad- in this time collaborating with a huge number of artists from a broad cross section of cultural backgrounds. As a journalist they have written for and been published by some of Australia’s leading arts and news editorial across the last 10 years-and was recognised as a finalist for Globe Community Media Award in 2021. Ryan has also taken photos for a number of print and online publications.

