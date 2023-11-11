The Barossa is more than just wine

The Barossa Valley is primarily known as an acclaimed wine region, with most of its tourism focused on gourmet food and wine experiences. However, the region is home to a host of creative people from a range of backgrounds and disciplines. ArtsHub takes an in-depth look at some of the community-led organisations in the Barossa region that are elevating the local arts community. Specifically, the 100 Barossa Artists Project (100BA) and the Barossa’s community radio station, BBBfm 89.1.

Visual arts need visibility to thrive

The 100 Barossa Artists (100BA) project began when Kirsty Kingsley, Renee De Saxe and Rebecca Reynolds noticed there weren’t many spaces in the Barossa dedicated to showcasing local artists.

‘We have SALA, which is an amazing South Australian program,’ De Saxe says. ‘It creates a focus for people to exhibit art, but what we realised was that it still means no one is actually focused on art.’

Most venues in the Barossa are wineries, which do feature art on their walls, but it’s never the focus of the site. De Saxe remarks on a common experience during the month of SALA, which is going to an exhibition only to ‘find out it’s shut because [the winery] has got a private tasting on’.

Kingsley adds, ‘We were trying to make invisible artists visible. Some may be surprised to even find 100 artists in the Barossa, which was partly what inspired the group to elevate the artists in their local community.’

On 14 February 2020, 100BA debuted Wanderlust, which involved turning the entire village of Greenock into a gallery. Over 4000 people attended the event, and the art stayed up in local businesses until March.

Wanderlust allowed the group to show that “art can lead” an event in the Barossa and it seeded their goal of an exhibition showcasing 100 local artists.

The initial selection of 10 featured artists came from all levels – new and emerging, old and established, hobbyists and artists that ‘hadn’t painted since high school’, say the team. The thought was ‘that those 10 could attract … another 10. So our 100 would be as diverse as we possibly could find,’ adds Reynolds.

The 100 Artists exhibition in late 2020 was a success, and in order to share it with more audiences during the COVID-19 period, the exhibition was turned into a book.

The group continues to hold events, with the goal of elevating local artists and creating a festival of 1000 Barossa artists one day.

The project has exhibited Future Barossa Artists, containing 260 kindergarteners’ self-portraits, and 10 Barossa Digital Artists, which was projected onto the streets of Tanunda in 2020. 100BA also collaborated with the Barossa Arts Council in 2023 with Biome – Connected by Art, an art experience and long lunch. The organisation also runs Speak!, live storytelling events based on a monthly theme, and The Barossa Podcast, which speaks to local artists on a more intimate level.

Kingsley says, ‘Artists who’ve been here a long time, and who’ve been active for a long time, still walk in and say, “I didn’t know that these artists were here”.’

On their journey to 1000 artists, the team at 100BA are keeping their minds open, as they want to include all kinds of artists, not just visual. The main setback to this goal is getting local artists to acknowledge themselves as a Barossa artist, regardless of whether they live in the Barossa Council area.

Kingsley explains: ‘The wine geographical indicator dominates how you feel about being part of the community, which is one very small part of our region. If you feel a connection to the Barossa then, yes, you can be a 100 Barossa Artist.’

Live music and opportunities for emerging musicians

The Barossa’s community radio station, Barossa Broadcasting Board Inc (BBBfm), started broadcasting in 1997, and is currently situated in a community hub in Nuriootpa.

In recent years, the station has helped elevate local artists through both its airwaves and its events.

In 2018, 2019 and 2021, BBBfm hosted the youth music event Busk ‘Til Dusk, which won Best Community Engagement at the 2019 South Australian Community Broadcasting Association Bilby Awards. The events featured many emerging musicians, including Emerauld (Emilie Suter), Newgate Crowd, EliOffical, Ollie Sharp, The Moo Crew, LOLA and Chloe Veronica, among others.

Working on-air, radio presenter Tony Murphy had an idea to help local musicians get their music out there. With the help of Adelaide-based musician Ben Edwards, Murphy started bringing other musicians into the station to have them play live on-air.

Now, Murphy says, ‘New bands are able to [showcase their music] through Live@BBBfm and then with Steve [Jones] and Richard [McGrath] coming in to help us out… it’s been amazing’.

The program Live@BBBfm has been running for almost a full year, with artists ranging from single acoustic through to full bands coming into the station to perform.

McGrath, the station’s Program Coordinator, says the program’s other aim was to record the bands. So, after Edwards and Jones do post-production on the recordings, the station is ‘able to provide that to the bands, so that they have a copy of it. They can use it [as they like]’.

Jones says: ‘I think for local musicians, any exposure is good exposure and being on the radio is a good experience for them, particularly if they’ve never done any recording before. It gives them a bit of an eye-opener into what goes on [in a recording studio].’

He continues: ‘I’d do it every week if we could. Generally, we do the live bands, like full bands … but any acoustic acts, we can bring in pretty much at short notice. Just sit them in the actual studio with a guitar and a mic.’

Read: Diversity and the regional arts sector

BBBfm also wants to elevate the local music community through outdoor broadcasting, as it is intimately involved with local music festivals and live performances.

McGrath says: ‘Last year we had the opportunity to go out to the Budburst Music Festival, so we recorded that. Then we had the opportunity to work with the No Quiet Festival and we went out and we recorded something like six hours of live music.’

In 2023, BBBfm was invited by Budburst to not only record all the performances by emerging artists, but also livestream them via the radio station. These opportunities allow BBBfm to be part of the local music scene, ‘beyond just playing people’s prerecorded stuff,’ adds McGrath.

The next step for the station is to make more people aware of what it’s doing, so they ‘actually seek [the station] out,’ says McGrath.

He wants the station to be ‘an opportunity, particularly for new and emerging artists. To not only be involved in playing their music, but also [for them to] understand the media side… We offer the opportunity for them to come and be interviewed, to record stings and things like that.’

The future of Barossa’s regional arts community

These volunteer organisations are not the first, or the only, ones to see the potential in the Barossa and support it. Venues like the Barossa Regional Gallery, Wonderground Barossa and various community art galleries are doing their part to celebrate local artists through exhibitions, workshops and residencies.

In 2023, the Barossa Arts Council started hosting Art to Art Chats to allow the community to recognise each other and communicate.

100BA’s Rebecca Reynolds says: ‘It’s important that we all find each other, chat, find out about projects and then we can elevate everything. Until people are in the same place at the same time, they can’t talk and the fires can’t be lit.’

Events like Wanderlust inspired the Barossa Arts Festival, which has become a biannual event. It will be showcasing over 70 artists in 40-plus venues and hosting more than 30 workshops and events in its April 2024 program.

While events like these are possible, however, they’re not a permanent fixture for the local arts community.

In creating a Road to 1000 strategy, the team behind 100BA surveyed and interviewed over 200 people within the local arts community. They discovered that 93% of these artists wanted more opportunities to activate their art practice within the region and 30% had no opportunities locally to extend their practice. They also found a lack of awareness about local grant and funding opportunities.

Renee De Saxe says: ‘[100BA’s] mantra has been that we need clubhouses. And that’s probably the difference in regional areas is that there are many, many sporting club houses, but when it comes to art, they kind of shove everything into the one basket.’

Having these dedicated spaces for the arts community in the Barossa would allow more visibility and communication between local artists.

Read: The rise of South Australian film festivals

In mid-2023, BBBfm’s Tony Murphy attempted to do just that for local musicians, creating the Barossa Arts and Music House in Tanunda.

‘What we managed to achieve down there, I feel so proud of,’ Murphy says. ‘I was able to get that one really big gig that was not only financially successful, but just the people that were coming up and congratulating me on the venue was all quite emotional in the end.’

Unfortunately the owner of the property had other ideas for the venue and decided to ‘pull the pin’, says Murphy.

‘He can do what he likes with it, but it is a real shame and it’s a huge loss for the Barossa. It’s a loss for what I had planned for local musicians to come in there. Even a few musicians that aren’t in bands and are basically lounge room guitarists and singers, for them to come in there, catch up with other people who are in the same situation that they’re in. Maybe put bands together themselves and then come in there and get paid to do a full gig.’

With existing venues hard to come by permanently, projects like the Barossa Creative Industries Centre could be a potential creative space for the local arts community. Sadly, it has yet to be approved.

In the meantime, all these volunteer organisations can do is continue to support and elevate their local artists, and strive to make the invisible, visible.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.