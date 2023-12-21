The battle for Temperance Hall

As arts organisations around the country grapple with the fate of recent Creative Australia grant announcements, Melbourne’s queer, performance and dance communities are banding together and rallying behind the much loved Temperance Hall.

Temperance Hall is the home of Phillip Adams BalletLab (PBAL) and, together, venue and organisation have continued to host a significant number of creative developments and performances.

Faced with an uncertain future, Temperance Hall released a statement in the past week signalling that, without state or federal funding, this important institution will not survive past the middle of next year. Temperance Hall is also urging people to sign an open letter addressed to key funding bodies.

In early 2022 as Melbourne began to re-emerge from lockdowns, Temperance Hall was dealt its first blow, losing its multi-year organisational funding from Creative Victoria. Instead, it was offered “Strategic Initiative” funding. While this may look good in writing, the subsequent amount offered was a staggering 41.5% less than its previous funding. At only $75,000, this funding was to cover just 18 months of Temperance Hall’s operation with no security beyond this date, whereas previously it was supported to the tune of $128,250 per annum.

The statement claimed that after being invited to update Creative Victoria project officers on the ‘grim financial forecast’ by the organisation, ‘the project officer drew the meeting to a close by saying: “I just want to be very clear – there’s nothing we can offer you”.’

Speaking with ArtsHub after Temperance Hall released its statement, former associate artist Luke George describes the situation as ‘absolutely devastating’ for the artistic community at large.

‘This space has a lot of meaning for many, many artists. It’s known as a space where artists go and work on something with free rein,’ says George.

George held his position with Temperance Hall for three years; as associate artist his work was tied to RISE funding. With his tenure finishing in June of this year, he says he was ‘very aware of the financial threats they were under’ during his time at the venue, as the blows from state and federal funding bodies kept landing.

‘It was clear that things were changing for the worst. They have been absolutely slogging it trying to just keep the space open,’ says George.

From his perspective, the current arts economy in Australia is shrinking. ‘The projects that are supported will continue to become more conservative. Everyone is facing the risk of closure,’ he says.

‘Spaces like Temperance Hall, which foster queer artists and experimental practices, these are the kind of spaces that will be immediately under threat. We are already seeing that across the country as the new Creative Australia results for four-year funding come out.’

Wider concerns

While George acknowledges that, from the outside, Creative Australia’s plan is focused on the bigger picture, he asks, ‘What will happen to spaces that have been important for a very long time?

‘We are such a fragile industry and things can collapse so easily,’ he adds. ‘It’s completely unrealistic for a space like Temperance Hall to pivot to new structures and financial plans.’

Shortly after the statement’s release, ArtsHub approached Victorian Minister For Creative Industries Colin Brooks for comment. In reply, Creative Victoria issued a brief statement, with a spokesperson for the department saying, ‘Creative Victoria provided $100,000 in 2019 to support the installation of the latest sound, lighting and AV equipment, helping BalletLab to transform Temperance Hall into a creative space that supports artists and organisations working across a range of art forms’.

The spokesperson continued: ‘Over the last two years Creative Victoria has also provided BalletLab with support to enable the organisation to plan for the future and build sustainability in the longer term.

‘Throughout 2022 and 2023, Creative Victoria advised the organisation about the funding programs available to support BalletLab’s work. The organisation did not submit applications to any Creative Victoria grant programs.’

In response, William McBride, Executive Producer at Temperance Hall, tells ArtsHub that the organisation did in fact apply for funding through Creative Victoria during this time.

‘We applied for CV’s Creative Neighbourhood Infrastructure Support Program in 2022 and were unsuccessful,’ McBride says, adding that that the notification came six weeks later than advertised. ‘The email acknowledged the “competitive nature” of the grant program, and that it continues to be a challenging time for many across our creative community.

‘Also, Creative Projects Fund grants did not run in 2023. The amounts available in the next round are $5000 to $20,000, which is far below the need we are facing, and has not been inflation-adjusted for many years.

‘The main point we are making with this public statement is that our state and federal cultural budgets could be double, triple, quadruple or quintuple what they currently are. We can afford it as a society, and we spend much less proportionately than most other OECD nations.’

McBride continues: ‘Funding should be increased massively, foremost because of the impact the status quo has on professional artists, who must accept extreme competition for piecemeal funding, general precarity and massive administrative imposts.

‘Temperance Hall is a wholly artist-run organisation, and we pride ourselves on our good relations with artists. We opted for a highly transparent approach to our closure announcement as a way to amplify the voices of many artists who face these same challenges in their practices.’

In 2023, like many other organisations that applied for Creative Australia’s Four Year Investment Program, PBAL was unsuccessful.

The company’s last successful application for organisational funding from the Federal Government was back in 2021, when it was granted just shy of $300,000 per annum from the special COVID-19 RISE Fund across 2021/22 and 2022/23.

When approached by ArtsHub, Creative Australia issued a brief statement saying that, ‘Creative Australia provides support for BalletLab and many of the artists who present work at Temperance Hall through our investment in arts projects for individuals and groups and arts projects for organisations.

‘Regarding Four Year Investment, decisions are made based on industry advisers according to the criteria published on our website. As stated in our guidelines, organisations must demonstrate a high degree of artistic achievement, along with a compelling four-year vision for the period 2025-2028.’

Venue supporters

Supporters and those within the local community are already lamenting the loss of this vital creative hub, as veteran Melbourne dancer Tony Yap tells ArtsHub: ‘It’s been exciting for me in the sense that I feel somewhat included after a long time outside the queer artistic community. It has a lovely inclusiveness about it that I have never felt before.’

Yap, who presented work this year as part of ALIENS OF EXTRAORDINARY ABILITY at Temperance Hall within Frame: A Biennial of Dance, says that, in his opinion, funding in Australia is a ‘grey area’.

Echoing McBride’s sentiments, Yap continues, ‘Personally I have not [received] much funding since COVID, aside from the occasional space grant. I feel like, during COVID, when there was general funding for artists, it presented a really good model of what could be.

‘It’s hard to understand what these funding bodies want, and how to fit into that. Some artists are trying to make a living, but they struggle to fit into the criteria. In the worst situation, it’s very strict gate-keeping.’

With minimal funding remaining from philanthropy and earned income, alongside $26,000 a year in Key Organisations funding from the City of Port Phillip’s Cultural Development Fund and approximately $12,000 a year in project grants for programs like Midsumma and Fringe – the situation is indeed dire.

Will places like Temperance Hall and organisations like PABL, in the absence of genuine investment from funding bodies, prove to be the canary in the coal mine? And how much more are we set to lose?

