Shining a spotlight on South Asian Australian theatre

South Asia undoubtedly has one of the richest theatre traditions in the world. The magic of the stage has entertained South Asian audiences from ancient times up until the modern day. South Asian theatre covers a multitude of performance types across several diverse countries and has influenced many cultures well outside its borders.

Yet, South Asian theatre is relatively unknown and underappreciated in Australia with many having limited cultural understanding of the communities’ diverse arts and culture, despite the South Asian population being one of the largest and fastest-growing categories of Australian migrant groups. South Asian theatre is significant in the world’s cultural heritage and deserves a place in Australia’s contemporary theatre landscape.

The growth of South Asian theatre companies is a sign for hope as they gradually become more prominent. ArtsHub speaks with two leading South Asian theatre companies in Sydney, Nautanki Theatre and Adakar Theatre and Cultural Group.

Meet the theatre groups

Nautanki Theatre derives its name from a North Indian folk theatre form that is familiar among many South Asians due to its cultural significance and influence on Bollywood. The name serves as a metaphor for Nautanki Theatre’s cosmopolitan nature, representing diverse South Asian stories on the Australian stage.

Founded in 2012 by Neel Banerjee, Nautanki Theatre’s primary aim was initially to address the lack of representation of South Asians in Australian theatre. As Banerjee explains, at the time, ‘There were practically no stories that validated the South Asian migrant experience in Australia.’

Similarly, Adakar Theatre was founded in 2014 by Artistic Director Saba Zaidi Abdi, who wanted to provide ‘a platform for creative expression of the South Asian diaspora’ without sacrificing the quality.

‘Theatre has a very important role to play, because it is the social history of our time … there is a certain responsibility to capture societal shifts and protect it in theatrical forms,’ says Abdi.

As an esteemed producer and director in India, Abdi realised, when working with some South Asian community groups, that she was not satisfied with the standard of their small plays. She explains that Adakar Theatre is ‘always trying to lift the game to a higher quality … so we have good sets, lights, costumes, scripts and acting’.

Why should more Australians care?

‘Mangalsutra’ was well-received, due to familiar themes of interracial marriage and generational divides. Photo: Supplied by Adakar Theatre.

The theatre companies still have a predominantly South Asian audience, but both directors emphasise that attracting the wider Australian audience is something they are working towards.

Abdi explains: ‘Now we need to look at the next step forward. How do we bring our culture to mainstream audiences? We want them to see how certain communities live in Australia.’

While Adakar Theatre strives to maintain and foster pride in South Asian culture, local relevance is paramount. Many of Adakar’s plays are adapted to fit an Australian context, making it more relatable for first- and second-generation South Asian Australians and other diverse cultures living in Australia.

‘A very important concern of ours is to not limit ourselves to nostalgia and what we have left behind, but what is happening here and now’, Abdi says.

‘When culture crosses boundaries … it changes shapes and forms. It’s no longer theatre we can do about what happened back home, you need to adapt yourself to the needs of Australian society as we live and integrate into it.’

‘Naraini’, is based on writer Satish Rai’s 40 years of research on girmits, in which he collected many personal stories from Fijian-Indians. Photo: Supplied by Nautanki Theatre.

Abdi references a past production, the Hindi language play Shri 420, which adapts Moliere’s Tartuffe into an Indian-Australian home to discuss the issue of religious exploitation by godmen.

Abdi also explains that English language adaptations of works by well-known Indian writers have been made to reach a wider Australian audience. These have included Girish Karnad’s Wedding Album and Mahesh Dattani’s Where did I Leave my Purdah?.

Similarly, Nautanki Theatre has also conducted experiments in hopes of attracting universal theatregoers with English language productions now forming the bulk of its productions.

Using its Theatre Mela festival as an example, Banerjee says: ‘We have moved on from the language dependency… Now, there is perhaps 5% in-language dialogue just to express the cultural nuances, which is hard to translate into English.

‘Anyone can come and watch the plays… This festival provides an opportunity [for storytelling], otherwise these stories would never be told or heard. It’s the community that comes together to listen and see these stories performed onstage’, he continues.

The growth of South Asian theatre festivals

For both Nautanki Theatre and Adakar Theatre, festivals have become a major part of their operations. They effectively embody many of these organisations’ goals to celebrate and develop, as well as platform, new South Asian stories and talents.

Upon its inauguration in 2016, Nautanki Theatre’s South Asian Theatre Mela, an annual festival, was the first of its kind. Initially intended to be an insignificant and one-off experiment to engage an audience around South Asian theatre, the festival has developed into one of Nautanki’s biggest annual projects.

‘Kai Manam’ written by NK Srinivasan for Theatre Mela, will be adapted into a full two-hour play for his own Tamil theatre group, Sydney Nadaga Priya. Photo: Supplied by Nautanki Theatre.

As a “community capacity building program”, it also helps mentor and usher upcoming actors and creatives into the theatre space. Banerjee emphasises that programming the Theatre Mela is a year-long task with much hard work poured into helping the participants grow.

‘It’s a dedicated team who work within the South Asian diaspora throughout the year to champion their stories, to bring these actors, groups and collectives into the space, and then present this festival,’ he explains.

This great level of care has also been afforded to this year’s Theatre Mela’s participants, with the directors of plays Kai Manam and Naraini having both produced for the festival in previous years. This year, they were challenged to present longer plays with a bigger venue and audience. Nautanki Theatre hopes that whatever growth they have gained since their last participation translates to more meaningful contributions.

‘We are challenging [the actors and creatives] to think outside their box, always forcing them out of their comfort zone’, Banerjee explains.

Similarly, this year, Adakar Theatre’s second-ever festival, Through the Lens, has also seen great success. Unlike its first festival, which used existing scripts set in India, Through the Lens is the product of a writing competition for local South Asian Australian stories.

‘The objective was that we create and tell our stories – we don’t want them to be whitewashed. We tell our story through our lens as we see the society today’, Abdi explains.

From the many scripts entered, two original plays, Mangalsutra and Packing, were selected by a panel of eminent playwrights and then improvements were made – Mangalsutra’s final performance was built upon seven versions of the script.

Mentoring was also provided to the actors, who were trained online by Indian experts, with insights given on different acting styles and techniques. In addition, new and upcoming directors were given the opportunity to lead instead of the usual well-known Indian directors with whom Adakar Theatre regularly works.

This festival model has become highly respected. Abdi proudly says, ‘Other professional groups have asked me if [we] would like to run another competition, so we are going to do it every year.’

Saba Zaidi Abdi (front) with the cast of ‘Mangalsutra’ and its young director Sudip Sauden (back), as part of Through Our Lens. It played alongside ‘Packing’, a story about the plights of first generation migrants in Australia. Photo: Supplied by Adakar Theatre.

The future and frustration of funding

Like its festival, Adakar Theatre has seen success with a devoted audience and ‘a whole community of theatre lovers and professionals’. However, Abdi indicates that limited funding is a barrier to expansion and reaching mainstream audiences.

Having gone through gruelling grant application processes several times and deciding to become fully self-sustaining, Abdi laments that the Government’s approach is so narrow that niche theatres like Adakar often do not meet the criteria.

‘We need to recognise that there are these diverse groups that are trying to create a different story and theatre, which is not recognised by the main funding bodies and platforms,’ Abdi says.

‘You have to create opportunities for people like us to showcase, and we can only do that much with our own resources,’ she continues.

Abdi further notes: ‘Victoria has far more funding than NSW for arts … why can’t the NSW Government [have this], even though there is an increasing number of South Asians?’ Instead, government-funded South Asian arts celebrations like Parramasala and Confluence have been cancelled.

Nautanki Theatre faces a similar funding issue, with Banerjee noting that the company has to ‘focus on storytelling rather than the production value of the plays’.

He explains: ‘We run Theatre Mela on a shoestring budget. We do not have a proper funding structure. Multicultural NSW has been supporting this festival on and off. Parramatta Council has also given us small funding, but that’s not enough to focus on increasing the production value of the plays that we curate.’

Nonetheless, Nautanki Theatre is quickly expanding out of its Western Sydney base, ‘reaching out to the other side of the city,’ says Banerjee. It has already partnered with KXT Bakehouse Theatre on Broadway in Ultimo, and discussions on collaborations with other theatre companies across Sydney are currently underway.

Interstate expansion is also on the table, with Melbourne and Canberra identified as possible options. Banerjee says, ‘There is a huge demand from friends in Melbourne … they have been asking me to come over to Victoria and plug in some sort of event or program, happening hopefully in the near future.’

So, while more support is needed to allow this important part of our theatre landscape to shine, South Asian theatre has a blossoming future in Australia ahead.

Human Activity from Nautanki Theatre runs from 15 September until 8 October at Riverside Theatres and KXT Bakehouse.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.