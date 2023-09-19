Pushing limits and norms with ‘Sense of Place’

Tucked away in the FAQ section of Weave Movement Theatre’s website is an inconspicuous looking dot point. Under the heading “What will I learn in a Weave workshop” is the statement “Explore and push the limits of movement, questioning the norms and socially acceptable ways of moving and dancing”. Disabled people push physical limits and social norms every day, even without a workshop, so it’s powerful currency to see those experiences translated through the multidimensional looking glass that is Weave Theatre.

The latest cultural impact work from Weave is Sense of Place, co-created by company Artistic Director and co-Founder Janice Florence, and director Zya Kane. Kane is also a theatre artist who includes sensory theatre practice in a rich mix of theatre disciplines. Sense of Place is a theatrical viewfinder offering snapshots of artists’ deep connections with place and time. Devised and performed by Florence, along with artists Trevor Dunn, Emily Norton, Greg Muir, Anthony Riddell, David Baker and accompanying artist Joshua Lynzaat, Sense of Place recently premiered at Dancehouse, Naarm/Melbourne.

Sense of Place is an ingenious ploy, a trompe-l’oeil. On the surface, we see vignettes of the artists’ musings on what connection means to them. But as the work deepens and shifts, the audience’s viewpoint becomes inverted and suddenly we’re in private universes looking out through the senses of each artist. We become situated with the artists’ voices as if they are the inner narrative of our own minds. It’s possible to be in two places at once – recognising the familiar sense of our own experiences and the wilderness of other people’s lives.

That sense of calm familiarity in a wild world resonates with Norton’s favourite space – her garden. Norton’s knowledge is manifested through a spellbinding performance of an unspoken yet fully resonant conversation with plants, but her connection is one that will feel familiar to many – ‘spending relaxing time there and using my imagination’. Similarly, Muir lets audiences in on a private world through story and dance, and of connection to Country. This connection evokes a feeling beyond the immediate, where the artist says: ‘In my space I felt safe and calm and I know where I am and I feel warm.’

In the early stages of the work’s development, the cast wrote about their sense of connection to a place, but not everyone had a geographical map. Performer and author, Riddell’s sense of place is most prominent when he’s writing ‘…kept by the potential to expand’.

Florence has always lived around the north Melbourne suburb of Carlton, but feels the pull of the land’s ancestry that trickles down through a love of story, feeding into an inkling on how First Nations people may feel about this Country. Dunn tells ArtsHub: ‘I have favourite places I keep going back to and have fond memories. I have a favourite café – I know the owner and feel comfortable saying “Hi”.’

Weave’s sense of place

Like all good works, Sense of Place has many meanings. It alludes to feelings of having a place, or being out of place. Perhaps one of the more common attributes Disabled-led arts organisations have, is the lack (or fortune) of a solid place to call home. One wonders if a major arts leviathan would cope five minutes without its multi-floored building holding its goods and services rigidly in place. But, in a similar fashion to the entrepreneurial traits of most Disabled people, Weave operates skilfully out in the community using accessible venues.

It’s this displacement that may be one of the magical ingredients of Weave. As part of its modus operandi, it provides training and consultancy on contemporary disability access and inclusion to venues that, on a bigger scale, could be likened to the universe giving away its password to the theory of everything.

Weave Movement Theatre started in Melbourne 25 years ago and is one of the few Disabled-led arts companies that centre Disabled artists in leadership roles, in a sector more familiar with seeing Disabled people as content.

An experienced dancer and choreographer fascinated by movement, Florence prefers Weave works to be non-specific, allowing the audience to connect theatrical synapses to their own conclusions. Sense of Place could be likened to a metaphor for the dark matter that Disabled-led arts organisations eke out in space that non-Disabled led companies have staked. Florence wonders if the arts world still might have an unconscious bias that chooses to see non-Disabled directors as more trustworthy than Disabled creatives, and ‘if having a Disabled leader makes you less credible to funding bodies,’ she says.

She continues, however, ‘I like that [Weave] departs from being the “non-Disabled artists being the keepers of all wisdom and handing that down to poor disabled people” idea.’ This frustration is apparent – Weave is a rare fully independent Disabled-led company in the arts, yet it exists primarily on hard won open market project funding, receiving very little of the operational funding that non-Disabled organisations would expect.

Sense of Place stitches together a group of very different people, united through a love of performance and connected by a thread of experience. Weave not only brings out the complexities of artists, but it is home for many of the cast. When asked about the importance of being an artist with Weave, Norton says, ‘The people involved are my theatre family.’ Riddell adds: ‘Weave stops my brain imploding.’ Most theatre types would agree with Muir: ‘I love being involved to improve my acting career and to meet new people to show them what I can do.’

Through vastly differing matrixes, we’re all connected to lives behind us, around us and inside us. We all know where our true home is, whether it can be found along roads, in songs or even on the wind. Our places give us warmth in our hearts and feed our spirit. Thinking aloud about how other people can recognise today’s sense of space, especially in a big city, Dunn replies: ‘There is a trust that as human beings we share a broad common understanding. But not always, there is no guarantee that [you] will be understood or appreciated.’ But maybe it’s worth connecting the dots just to see.

Sense of Place is supported by Creative Victoria, City of Yarra and Dancehouse. The work will be touring next to Ballarat/Wadawurrung, Vic; further details to come.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.