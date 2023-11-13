Arts with law: a complementary and powerful combination

A national crisis of gendered violence taints Australia, with government statistics revealing one in five women have experienced sexual violence while over a quarter have experienced family or partner violence. Outrageously, the systems that are set up to ideally protect victim-survivors continue to address the issue inadequately and even harmfully.

From gendered violence to inhumane asylum policies and police discrimination, lawyers and artists have always been at the heart of pressuring for and actioning important systemic changes. Despite often being framed as two separate disciplines at opposite ends of the creativity spectrum, law and arts are undoubtedly interconnected and, when combined, are a potent mix for advancing justice.

ArtsHub speaks with three individuals who have combined both their artistic and legal backgrounds to help foster change around gendered violence.

Graphic novels, exploring a powerful new medium with Sarouche Razi

To Sarouche Razi, law and his first passion of the creative arts have always cohabited – the rules and concepts of law hold an inseparable relationship with the arts in varying forms.

As an interdisciplinary researcher and legal practitioner, he has experienced first-hand the immense power of applying the law through arts to achieve improved justice outcomes for those abused. Razi explains that the usual textual conceptions of law are limiting and engaging with other creative forms ‘could be more useful as a strategy for law reform, social justice and … accountability’.

‘These are tools that we don’t think of as lawyers, but are really useful as ways to persuade and pressure decision-makers… They often would not listen to us if you were just using the law, as is traditionally conceived,’ Razi continues.

This knowledge has been imparted to create ANU College of Law’s recently launched graphic novel, Once Upon a Time in Australia: how our MeToo movement exposed the troubles of truth in law.

ANU’s graphic novel exploring the MeToo movement. Image: Courtesy of artist. Photo: Supplied by Sarouche Razi.

Authored by Razi along with Dr Anne Macduff and recent law student Kirsten Hoffman, the novel ingeniously blends visual and literary forms to help people better understand the law’s failures when responding to gendered violence.

Razi explains, ‘There’s this fear [among survivors] that they’ll be sued for defamation unless it’s proven in a criminal court… [where] you have to prove it at the highest legal standard, “beyond reasonable doubt”… That’s really difficult to prove, particularly because a lot of sexual harassment happens in private spaces.

‘The criminal law has said [the court] can’t really make a determination beyond reasonable doubt, and it ends up being that victims are traumatised and retraumatised when going through that process’, Razi continues.

These injustices are interrogated in the novel, a project that started shortly after the 2021 March4Justice protests as a way to do ‘something about the questions of law emerging from the poor response that those in power have had in relation to gendered violence,’ he says.

Razi and Macduff began exploring law and truth’s connection through letters, which Hoffman was then tasked to illustrate. She later became integral to writing the story, providing humour and ‘opening the conversation so that it wasn’t just between two legal scholars’.

Razi says: ‘It was a really powerful conversation … fundamentally thinking about justice in the intersections, bringing together questions of gendered harm, colonial harms and environmental harms together.’

It includes connections on how since Australian law’s foundations are built on the lies of terra nullius and with a government prioritising extraction over the environment, naturally the legal system is unable to deal with the questions of truths relating to gendered violence.

‘As we went through that conversation, the story started to change to what the actual novel was, which was part conversation, engagement about interdisciplinarity, [and] methodological challenge to legal theory and practice,’ adds Razi.

Read: Why ideas are worthless in copyright terms

A change was also apparent with the intended readership, diversifying from being merely a resource for legal workers. Razi says, ‘We made that decision to try and move it from being insular out to the general community, like students, people who are interested in questions of justice, and people who find that the law – when it’s traditionally explained – is either limiting or boring.’

Efforts have included a glossary that helps explain legal conversations, ‘practical terms or plain language to make it more approachable, and trying to break down some of the inherent hierarchies that the law creates,’ he says.

With the book having just been launched, there is excitement around if the graphic novel medium will be received well by the community.

Painting and writing for awareness with Amani Haydar

In a similar fashion, Amani Haydar’s paintings and literature are undisputedly impactful, grappling with legal injustices in a way that is beyond most lawyers’ capabilities. A women’s advocate and lawyer, her creative works have been recognised as important in discussions around domestic violence.

‘Both law and arts provide opportunities for addressing injustice, building connections with others and sharing personal and political realities. I bring my legal background into my writing and art to help demystify the law and address gaps,’ Haydar says.

‘I don’t believe the law is a perfect or complete tool… It often enshrines many social and political biases, so writing and visual art allow me to bridge the gap between injustices I’ve witnessed and the capacity of legal systems to remedy them.’

Her focus on social justice, particularly on combatting gendered violence, informs much of her work, including in her book The Mother Wound, which won Victorian Premier’s Literary and Matt Richell awards. It is an intimate memoir about Haydar’s trauma in losing her mother to domestic violence.

‘Insert Headline Here’, shortlisted in the Archibald Prize 2018, is a self-portrait in which Amani holds a photograph of her mother and grandmother. Image: Supplied, courtesy of Amani Haydar.

‘I make sense of my father’s trial at which I was required to give evidence and read out a victim impact statement. I write about the things that I was prevented from giving evidence about in court because literature is not bound by the same rules as the court room’, Haydar explains.

She also attempts to make sense of her grandmother’s story, killed in ‘an Israeli airstrike targeted at a convoy of civilians in south Lebanon’ with ‘barely any institutional acknowledgement and no accountability’.

‘Both forms of violence are deliberate and preventable and there are many parallels between interpersonal coercive control and abuse and state-sanctioned violence,’ Haydar explains.

The book also addresses how racism is ‘used to silence victim-survivors’, explaining how men in certain cultures are framed as inherently violent or barbaric. This negatively impacts Muslim women who face a “double bind” of having to challenge universal patriarchy and racism at the same time.

‘This dehumanisation has terrible consequences so, for me, it is important to challenge stereotypes and present a more nuanced analysis of how race and gender intersect and how they can shape our experiences of the criminal justice system’, Haydar says.

Haydar’s artworks also powerfully expand on her inquiry into gendered violence. In Insert Headline Here, the Archibald Prize finalist visualises the crimes against her mother and grandmother, both conveying the story of ‘motherhood and intergenerational trauma’. Her other art series include The Mother Wound, The Light in Her Eyes and Of Prior Good Character, which was awarded the Law Society of NSW Just Art Artists’ Choice Award.

L to R: ‘Plight of the victims’, ‘One year in recovery’ and ‘Weight of Justice’ interrogate law and violence through art. Image: Supplied, courtesy of Amani Haydar.

‘Writing and visual art give me a way to tell my story on my own terms, within empowering parameters,’ explains Haydar. ‘Own-voices storytelling can be very powerful in the face of trauma from both gender-based violence and state-sanctioned … [as they] allow us to bear witness to injustice, to see the world from marginalised perspectives, and to experience validation from others with similar experiences.’

Reflecting on the harmony between her ventures, Haydar declares, ‘Many people seem to think that legal thinking and creative thinking come from opposite parts of the brain, but I don’t think this is true. Creativity is an important part of legal argument and problem solving.

‘What I loved about litigation was the piecing together of facts into a coherent story and writing is much the same. Visual art allows me to go a step further by zooming out and saying something about the human experience.’

Making waves through theatre with Suzie Miller

A UNSW (University of New South Wales) auditorium full of people gathered to hear Suzie Miller speak is one indicator that her plays are clearly captivating. A former criminal defence and human rights lawyer, writing was a way for Miller to combine her love of both law and theatre. It allows her to tell the ‘unique human stories’ she was exposed to but could not tell as a lawyer.

At the event held on 18 October this year, Miller told the audience: ‘It’s like being Catholic without the church. You all get together without a religion, watch something together, and then you talk about it outside, preach about it to each other… So it just feels like this community of dialogue and discussion on politics.’

An auditorium filled with eager people attending UNSW’s The Theatre of Law talk, a conversation with Suzie Miller and ‘RBG: Of Many, One’ star Heather Mitchell. Photo: Maria Boyadgis.

Miller later tells ArtsHub, ‘My legal practice and my storytelling have always looked to the lived experiences of women within systems that have been created by men. No system has more power over its constituents than a country’s legal system.

‘I think the role of a storyteller – be they a writer, an actor, a director or creative producer – can be to highlight stories where a woman’s experience has been belittled or silenced,’ she continues. ‘When we look at Australia, a contemporary nation, and the level of femicide and sexual assault that is perpetrated against women, it makes us realise that for too long a woman’s lived experience has not been considered and change is fundamental.’

Initiating much legal and societal change with the over 40 plays she has written, the power of theatre is most pronounced in her Olivier Award-winning global sensation, Prima Facie. The play reveals Miller’s observations on how sexual assault cross examinations run, ‘which is to demolish the witness and to point out that their inconsistent statements [mean lying or greatly misremembering]’.

Miller adds, ‘It was Prima Facie that said, “Once you see, you can’t unsee” – and that is what theatre can do. It creates empathy, where you are really barracking for a character. Then, when you realise that there’s something wrong, you can’t unsee what the stumbling blocks are.’

A story about a criminal defence lawyer who faces sexual assault herself, the play has since instigated many fundamental changes to the legal system in both Australia and abroad. Miller describes this as ‘overwhelming… I thought that I had hung up the change the system boots in that way, but these were lawyers doing things after they saw the play or read the book’.

Suzie Miller speaking with theatre lovers and signing her book, ‘Prima Facie’. Photo: Maria Boyadgis.

Although the play’s impacts are too long to list, they include the NSW Law Reform Commission having attended the show in light of discussions around consent, and the Governor General also attending a performance.

In the UK, where similar matinees were held, an Old Bailey judge used language from Prima Facie to draft directions read to all juries on sexual assault and rape cases, impacting how women’s evidence must be considered. Further, the TESSA project, named after Prima Facie’s protagonist, has been set up by barristers working out of London criminal courts to interrogate sexual violence legislation that has remained unchanged for over 20 years.

Prima Facie has also become an ‘education tool for judges and prosecutors worldwide,’ says Miller, including various US states and, soon potentially Australian arbiters. In Northern Ireland, new judges must watch a Northern Territory live video of Prima Facie before they sit on sexual violence cases. It has also been used to educate police officers on their role in statement-taking and recognising trauma as well as to educate school students on consent.

Reaching further onto the international stage, since writing Prima Facie (both the play and book), Miller has been invited to the United Nations in New York to form part of a discussion group around sexual violence against women and how the law deals with it.

Miller refers to Cross Section, Jailbaby and RBG: Of Many, One as some of her other most important recent works, which also explore social justice issues with immense impact. In development, her new play about the conversation between a female judge and her son accused of sexual assault, will critique how the system teaches consent and mutual respect.

In her final comments to ArtsHub, Miller says: ‘As we grow as a society, we need to consistently and constantly interrogate the systems that we have put up and be prepared to analyse and tear them down when they do not work’.

The graphic novel, Once upon a time in Australia: conversations about how our MeToo movement exposed the troubles with truth in law, will be available later this month from Counterpress.

RBG: Of Many, One will be playing at the Sydney Opera House from 9 February to 23 March 2024.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.