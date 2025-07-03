Remembering Paris May ’68…

News

The events of May 1968 still reverberate around the world, with a new event set to remind us of their increasing relevance in today's fractured political climate.
3 Jul 2025 16:59
Madeleine Swain
Jean Luc Godard being arrested in Paris, May 1968. Paris May ‘68 Revolt - The Struggle Continues

Jean-Luc Godard being arrested in Paris, May 1968. Image: Supplied.

Titled Paris May ’68 Revolt – the Struggle Continues, an inaugural three-day event taking place in Melbourne next week has been curated to focus a spotlight on the pivotal events and ongoing cultural impacts of that month – when a student revolt in a Parisian suburb directly led to a general strike, riots and arguably France’s biggest political upheaval since the Popular Front era of the 1930s.

In an era when the US reportedly saw five million protestors marching in the recent No Kings demonstrations held right across the country, a reminder of what can transpire when the populace experience a collective Howard Beale moment is surely perfectly timed.

The program will be rolled out over the Bastille Day weekend and comprises the book launch for Synths, Sax & Situationists – The French Musical Underground by Ian Thompson, a release of an aligned vinyl music compilation, an exhibition of original Atelier Populaire May ’68 posters from the barricades, panel discussions and, of course, a film component.

Alongside a selection of films from the so-called Zanzibar Group, a collective of French filmmakers active during the two-year period following the May uprising, will be the Opening Night screening of the newly restored Sympathy for the Devil (aka One Plus One), a collaboration between The Rolling Stones and master provocateur and auteur, Jean Luc Godard, comprising scenes of the band in the recording studio, intercut with archetypal Godardian polemics and political protestations.

Godard was arguably the most vital filmic manifestation of the spirit of May 1968, as Ronald Bergan argued in an article in The Guardian commemorating the 40th anniversary of the revolt. “There was already in Breathless the nascent anarchic spirit of May 68 in the character played by Jean-Paul Belmondo. Godard’s prescient vision blossomed in Pierrot Le Fou, Made in USA, La Chinoise and Le Gai Savoir, culminating in Week End, released a few months before May 68.”

After May 1968, Bergan continued, “Godard became even more radical both politically and stylistically in his filmmaking. Godard is not only a part of cinema history, he is also cinema’s most important historian and critic through the language of film.”

‘Deux Fois’ (1968) directed by Jackie Raynal. Image: Supplied.

While Godard and his oeuvre are well-known, the Zanzibar group may be far less familiar to cinema-goers. Working at the same time as Nouvelle Vague filmmakers like Godard, Varda, Truffaut and Rohmer and Chabrol, the Zanzibars could be better compared with Warhol’s Factory.

“The majority of their films have never  been distributed, and some of them have disappeared without a  trace. Others have reached mythic or cult status. They were  films undertaken as renegade productions, outside the normal  system,” wrote Sally Shafto in The Zanzibar Films and the Dandies of May 1968.

The films that will be screened as part of Paris May ’68 Revolt – the Struggle Continues will be Serge Bard’s Détruisez-vous (1969), Jackie Raynal’s Deux Fois (1968), Philippe Garrel’s Le Révélateur (1968) and Serge Bard’s Ici et maintenant (1968).

Read: Exhibition review: Auto-Photo: A Life in Portraits, RMIT Gallery 

One of the panel discussions will cover the music and posters included in the event, with collector and author Ian Thompson chatting with long time Melbourne film and music polymath, Philip Brophy.

James Hewison is the Paris May ’68 Revolt project manager and panel host for both the May 68 Return to Zero discussion, alongside Artist Film Workshop’s Richard Tuohy, and film critics Philippa Hawker and Jake Wilson (4.15pm Sunday 13 July) and Can Street Art Still be Political, with Professor Lachlan MacDowell and Ian Thompson (12.15pm Sunday 13 July).

Hewison says the impetus for putting the event together now is due to its clear relevance “in contemporary times, particularly in the  realms of politics, social movements, and especially its en during cultural impact, influences and significance”.

Paris May ’68 Revolt – the Struggle Continues runs from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 July at the Wardlow II International Centre For The Moving Image, 72 Webb Street, Fitzroy (via Little Gore Street), Fitzroy Victoria, with some events at Victoria Market; ticketed and free. For full program details see Facebook and to for ticketed events, Trybooking.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

