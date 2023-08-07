Q&A: Meet the creatives behind Tae Tae in the Land of Yaaas!

Nationally acclaimed Shake & Stir theatre company will be roaring into this year’s Brisbane Festival with the world premiere of Tae Tae in the Land of Yaaas!

After a car accident that results in paraplegia and yet another spinal surgery, Tae questions what the future may hold for her and her family.

Enter her fabulous Fairy Godmother armed with her very own brand of magic, ready and poised to help Tae navigate her journey by rewriting the narrative. They embark on a glittery adventure to find true joy and fulfilment in the most unexpected and fabulous places while challenging outdated notions of what it means to “live happily ever after”.

To get an insight into this magical fairy tale of epic proportions, ArtsHub speaks with writer Nelle Lee, Maya Dove who plays Tae Tae and her Fairy Godmother, played by renowned drag queen Maxi Shield.

ArtsHub: Nelle, what inspired you to write this play?

Nelle Lee: Just as COVID-19 began its worldwide spread, my sister Tae (Estee Lee) was stuck in a hospital bed, navigating complications from yet another spinal surgery. Our family was overseas, so I bunkered down and stayed with her at the hospital. We hadn’t shared a room since we were kids. But here we were, two grown women, bonding over early morning chats and late-night Uber Eats orders, against the constant backdrop of hospital sounds.

Tae’s resilience struck me, and I was reminded of how incredible her story is; it is something worth sharing. We wanted to create a story that captured Tae’s spirit – something that was entertaining and engaging, but still with a big heart and sharing a very important message.

Take us through the criteria for your audition process.

Lee: It was important for us to find an actor who was a member of the disability community, and also someone that could engage with same energy and essence as Tae. So, we went searching! We had auditions come in from all corners of the country, which was wonderful. It is always tricky to cast a character based on a real-life person. Something we always try to do is capture the essence of the person – their spice for life, as it were. We are thrilled that we found Maya and cannot wait for her to make her Shake & Stir debut!

Tae Tae in the Land of Yaaas! is described as a “fairy tale”. How did the idea come about?

Lee: I love a good modern day fairy tale! A twist on the old classics, so to speak. Tae has always hated fairy tales. Pretty dresses and glass slippers were not her vibe. It was only as I grew older that I understood her distaste for them. She could never see herself in any of these characters.

Disney Princesses, Fairy Godmothers, Prince Charmings – we wanted to use these motifs and twist them into Tae’s narrative. Her tale is less about quick fixes and magical enchantments, and more about the real-life quest for survival. Our Fairy Godmother isn’t sprinkling stardust (watch this space), but helps navigate through the challenges of life. In the end, it isn’t spells and wands that bring magic, but the rhythm of life itself.

Maya, is this the first time you’re playing a lead role on stage?

Maya Dove: Yes, this is my first time playing a lead role on stage. I’m very excited to be performing on stage and feel very thankful that Shake & Stir trusts me to tell Tae’s story.

What does it mean to you to be playing the role of Tae?

Dove: Playing the role of Tae feels very special to me, not just because of the opportunity to show that disabled people can be strong leads. But I also have deep respect for Tae’s journey, because many of the internal struggles that Tae faces in this story are something that I’ve also had to come to terms with myself. When I first read the script, I got goosebumps at the similarities between Tae and myself, and I feel honoured to be telling those moments.

People with disabilities are often overlooked and underrated. What does inclusion and diversity look like to you?

Dove: For me diversity and inclusion is honest representation without tokenism. It looks like booking disabled talent to tell the stories of disabled people or hiring disabled people to work behind the scenes – not to just meet quota.

Maxi, you have a stellar career in the entertainment industry, and you are highly revered for your many talents. So, what does it feel like to be adding thespian to that list of achievements?

Maxi Shield: For many years the drag world has been considered the “a***hole” of the entertainment industry: “Oh, you just lip sync to songs, do you?” But as the world has become smaller with technology and we are seeing drag beamed into our lounge rooms weekly, the perception has slowly changed and the world has seen that there are many layers to drag (and I’m not just talking about our stockings).

So, to add “thespian” to my feathered cap, seems about bloody time. I’m so excited and nervous all at once and so happy that Shake & Stir theatre company always wants to give its audiences more and more with each of its productions, and now that includes a big, busty, tattooed beauty – me!

What special power will you bring to the role of the Fairy Godmother?

Shield: I think my special Fairy Godmother power that I will be bringing to Tae Tae is the power of laughter and not being afraid to be silly. Although we touch on some very serious subjects in the play, we are also focusing on someone’s happiness and joy. We are all so bloody serious sometimes, that a good old belly laugh does everyone the world of good.

If Fairy Godmothers were to exist today, what do you think they would be like?

Shield: Goodness this is a hard one… I would want my Fairy Godmother to be a big, jolly, older lady with a laugh that would be so infectious that it would have everyone giggling. She would have a huge smile and give the biggest, warmest hugs. She would smell like vanilla or even lollies (which of course she would have hidden in her purse). She would be uber-glamorous, but a little weird too, maybe a mix of Magda in Babe and Helena Bonham Carter in absolutely everything she’s done. Oh, and she would swear like a sailor.

What’s the one thing you’d like the audience to take away from this show.

Lee: Empowerment. Regardless of who you are, what you do, what you believe, what you’ve achieved, what you’ve overcome – I want our audience to embrace their uniqueness and resilience. I want people to question the preconceived notions of what we need to be happy and what it takes to feel fulfilled.

Dove: I’d love the audience to take away the understanding that disability doesn’t just impact what you might assume; it impacts a disabled person’s self-esteem, their family and friends and every aspect of their life.

Shield: That this show isn’t just a show about a girl in a wheelchair. It’s about family, relationships, strength, acceptance, resilience and a bloody good laugh.

Lee’s Tae Tae in the Land of Yaaas! is a heartwarming play inspired by her sister, Estee Lee’s journey from heartbreaking loss to a life brimming with adventure, success and love. Get ready to be taken on an adventure like no other when Shake & Stir’s newest stage spectacle makes its roaring debut from 25 August to 17 September at the Brisbane Festival.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.