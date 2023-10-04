Regeneration: empowering artists with a landmark art collection

Deloitte has joined forces with Art Pharmacy to curate a landmark art collection for its new office in the award-winning Quay Quarter Tower building in Sydney’s Central Business District. Composed of a sliding scale of 20 Sydney-based artists that range from emerging to established, Regeneration for Deloitte x Art Pharmacy is a multi-modal tableau of tradition and innovation that articulates the interconnectedness of Sydney’s art scene and its diverse raft of creatives

The process began with an internal workshop by the Deloitte Digital team that ensured the core tenets of sustainability, open-mindedness and innovation were embedded into the curatorial process. With that grounding established, Art Pharmacy was able to take on the meat of the project: commissioning a mix of artists and pieces that are tautly aligned with the Deloitte ethos of regeneration – an intermingling of old and new. For example, sustainability, as one of the key through-lines, takes shape in a lot of Naarm/Melbourne-based artist and experimental designer Jessie French’s work with algae. Multiple pieces sourced from Deloitte’s existing collection have been re-curated into the new installation.

The enormity of the site was a significant feature in the curatorial process. Art Pharmacy’s Founding Director Emilya Colliver outlines the process of collaboration. ‘Treat each collection separately and as its own project with its own identity,’ Colliver tells ArtsHub. ‘Themes of ownership and County are very evident because the building overlooks Gadigal land and Country. We wanted each piece to be representative of land and terrain in some way.’

After assembling a collection for Deloitte’s Melbourne and Brisbane outposts in 2020 and 2016 respectively, Art Pharmacy’s curatorial guiding force for this site is tied to its locality. Overlooking Sydney Harbour, the new Deloitte Sydney office captures the aural and visual essence of the port docks, waterways and throngs of people in transit.

Deloitte Managing Partner Andrew Pellow describes the relocation of over 5000 people as a rite of passage. ‘Moving homes is a big thing. How do you recognise the past and inspire the future? In shaping the Deloitte Sydney art collection, we drew on the deep-rooted connection with place, the Gadigal land on which we reside, and the lands and waterways we see. We also sought to inspire the clients and people within, creating an opportunity for conversations with a nod to the uniquely Deloitte culture of innovation and fun. We thrive on thinking differently, we wanted to embrace that in our art.’

This is reflected in the sculptural works of Giorgia McRae, who works with sandstone and steel to mimic Sydney’s own sandstone outcroppings that fringe the edge of the Harbour Bridge. Billy Ryan’s photography of the Tarpeian Way also imbues a familiar landscape with distinctive atypicality. The work of both artists approaches the social milieu of Sydney through a transformative lens.

In a vertical village in every sense, the collection is a transfusion of old and new. The exhibition is situated on the four client floors, and the curation of each level is site-specific rather than homogenous, with its own floor identity and art to match. Level 44, the innovation hub, sports a greenhouse and a podcast studio to invigorate visitors to workshop new ideas, while Level 47 oozes sophistication in burnished bronze, with a spectacular view of the Harbour.

On the Welcome floor hangs Jessica Johnson’s rainbow-hued neon heart installation, which marries the Aboriginal Australian flag with World Pride (heart-shaped drones featured dominantly in the event’s 2023 drone show), commissioned as a celebration of Deloitte and Sydney World Pride’s long-standing relationship.

On creating a new home for Deloitte’s headquarters, Digital Transformation Leader Robbie Robertson says, ‘Finding harmony and juxtaposition in the fusion of art, space and storytelling can really make a place come alive. This was the hope we had as we started our two-year journey to curate our art collection for our new Deloitte office in Sydney’s Quay Quarter Tower… We wanted to breathe new life into our current collection as well as interject a mixture of artistic styles that we didn’t already have, such as sculpture, modern and digital, and which celebrated our diverse and inclusive community.’

Deloitte chose a collection of artworks that all make a statement and start bold conversations – celebrating the site, the locale of Circular Quay and the region of Sydney at large. These vary from Kien Situ’s sculpture mottled in Chinese 墨 ‘Mò’ ink, striking the perfect tension between “murkily ancient and personal”, to Kai Wasikowski’s almost dainty photography featuring Sydney flora and fauna alongside the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

A standout Wasikowski work is The Subjunctive Mood, which fuses a background of rouged tulips with little bytes of machine-translation technology. The artist is adroit in highlighting the space between the known and the unfamiliar and, with it, whether or not we are open to lean into the discomfort of unknowing.

By the same token, the 20 artists and storytellers are a purposeful mix of established and emerging, resulting in a diverse kaleidoscope of Sydney’s creative fortitude. Female-identifying artists make up 62% of the Regeneration collection, while 33% are First Nations artists and 24% are CALD (culturally and linguistically diverse) artists.

It’s important to note that these are conscious decisions for inclusion. Lead Partner for Deloitte: Integrity and founder of Deloitte’s Indigenous Leadership team, Professor Deen Sanders OAM highlights the symbiosis between the artwork and chosen artist in the decision-making process. ‘In choosing artworks and, in fact, commissioning a number of unique pieces, the intention was always to navigate between those stories and for the art to play a role in not just representing a place, but also healing it and affecting the people that engage with it – subtly in some instances and powerfully in others,’ says Sanders.

Always pushing the envelope, Deloitte works to cement its progressive, forward-thinking outlook in the business fold. The significance of centring works by diverse artists in a high-rise corporate setting cannot be underestimated. Kungarakan artist Yukupin (Toby Bishop) notes the importance of having his work on display: ‘I think it’s deadly being able to have my work within a corporate setting. I hope it can bring a sense of peace within the work environment, sparking a similar feeling to being out in the bush, looking, listening and connecting to the natural world … and the running waters surrounding Sydney to the Gadigal people, and surrounding mobs of the Eora Nation.’

His featured piece imposes water reflections onto a vinyl-wrapped wall, speaking to the larger themes of waterways as a channel of communication and lore in Indigenous spiritual life. Yukupin’s piece in the collection is one ripple of a larger circuit of First Nations storytelling that sits on Gadigal land.

Yukupin (Toby Bishop), ‘Running Water’, 2023 installed in Deloitte’s Sydney office, Quay Quarter Tower. Photo: J Manning.

Moving through the space of Quay Quarter Tower, it is impossible not to be subsumed in the layers of meaning that unpacks the site itself. In practice, Deloitte and Art Pharmacy are gracefully adept in their treatment and respect of the land on which they undergo this process. On the new location, Sanders notes, ‘It is a place of business, a gateway to tourism and the arts culture of Sydney – a path to parks and 200 years of living history. Underneath all of that there is a deeper, older, richer story of place, people and culture.’

One of the last spaces ArtsHub visits is a conference room that points towards the Harbour, extending onto Wiradjuri land. It is replete with sculptures by Wona Bae and Charlie Lawler, whose collective discipline navigates the symbiosis between people and nature. The room, named Wiring (We-ring) points to a mountain in the distance, which First Nations storytelling describes as a reclining woman. Quay Quarter Tower is built on the foundation of sacred Matriarchal land and the room’s name means “mature woman” in honour of the woman’s spirit.

Process-driven manipulation of medium and form, intentional localities of the artwork and the overplay of colour and celebration are unilaterally present throughout the installation at Deloitte’s Quay Quarter Tower. Regeneration is a synergistic celebration of Sydney that heralds the new while paying homage to the old.

The 20 artists showcased in Deloitte’s Sydney office are: Lisa Carrett, Jessie French, Orson Heidrich, Tiarna Herczeg, Jessica Johnson, Wayne Krause, Wona Bae and Charlie Lawler, Camie Lyons, Riti Malik, Giorgia McRae, Evi O, Billy Ryan, Gemma Smith, Esther Stewart, Kien Situ, Louise Tuckwell, Wayne Quilliam, Kai Wasikowski and Yukupin (Toby Bishop).

