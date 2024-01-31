Woodford’s renewed approach to ritual

Woodford Folk Festival is distinct in its event-wide emphasis on ritual, ceremony and lore. Each year, festival-goers attend an Opening Ceremony incorporating a Welcome to Country by the Jinibara Traditional Custodians, participate in a three-minute candlelit silence on New Year’s Eve and then cluster upon a hilltop for a dawn ceremony as the sun emerges on New Year’s Day.

Historically, the Festival has culminated on New Year’s Day with a flagship event after sunset called the Fire Event, which is the largest annual outdoor theatre project in Australia. From 2013 until recently it was devised by Closing Ceremony Artistic Director, Alex Podger, and featured large-scale narrative spectacles that sparked awe with puppets, performers and props filling every inch of the amphitheatre. Incorporating the creative use of fire throughout, the event typically culminated in the ceremonial burning of a tall effigy, complete with fireworks and pyrotechnics, to start the new year with a powerful catharsis.

Coinciding with Podger’s move into more international work, however, the cultural landscape has evolved and collective ceremony must now increasingly speak to audiences who are contending with the fallout of a global pandemic and repeating bushfire crises driven by climate change.

Accordingly, for the 2023-24 event, Woodford Folk Festival took a new approach. Current Closing Ceremony co-Directors Linsey Pollak and Mark Bromilow were invited to create an event that returned to the ritual focus, which first began with inaugural Director Dr Neil Cameron in 1994. Significantly, however, this year the ritual had to take place without fire as its major affective component, with the exception of an Indigenous ceremonial flame at its commencement.

A young festival-goer writes his dreams for the future. Photo: Courtesy of Lucia Santiago and Woodford Folk Festival.

A Village Dreams

Woodford Managing Director Amanda Jackes describes how the event set a renewed brief aimed at incorporating the voices of the community that were at the Festival. ‘Part of that annual pilgrimage to Woodford is the opportunity to unpack the version of ourselves that we build up in various roles throughout the year and come back to what is the core of yourself that you choose to be,’ says Jackes, ‘The closing ceremony was the expression of that.’

It was important that the event embrace the opportunity of such a gathering to bring about clear articulations of visions for the future, and who each community member wants to be within that.

Signified by the event’s new name, The Renewal, Pollak and Bromilow thus created a performance-ritual for the closing ceremony that incorporated an entire participatory process, beginning before audiences even arrived on-site. This year’s project, A Village Dreams, focused on a collective desire to find solutions to the issues facing our global village.

‘I came up with the idea very early on about it being about collective dreaming,’ says Pollak, ‘about the world we dream of, to leave for future generations, and what we will do to make those dreams come true.’

During the lead-up to the Festival, hundreds of “the build” team members and staff were recorded speaking about their dreams for the future and how they hope to make them happen. These responses became part of a soundtrack tapestry that could be heard as audiences entered the amphitheatre and also throughout the ritual performance. The first response was that of Jinibara Traditional Custodian, Uncle Noel Blair.

Bamboo domes shown as part of ‘The Renewal: A Village Dreams’. Photo: Courtesy of Woodford Folk Festival and Lachlan Douglas.

Pollak says that a crucial component in the move away from spectacle and towards ritual was that all the various components in this ritual-performance took an equal role in driving the direction of its creation, whether that be set design, music, projections, lighting, costumes, choreography and so on. An example of this is that key musicians were commissioned to compose music during the early stages of development, which was used as a framework to inspire ideas for projection, lighting, movement and more.

The set design was inspired by the bamboo domes that Cave Urban has used in a number of its incredible bamboo installations. The NSW-based art studio trained a team of volunteers to build an “other worldly” bamboo village using 28 woven bamboo domes. These were enhanced with visual projections by Craig Walsh and the lighting design of Andrew Meadows that washed over the domes and the natural landscape, framing the amphitheatre.

The ritual approach was equally reflected in the details of the performance production. This was typified by sensitive mood-setting as audiences entered the space via pathways bordered by community members making a quiet “shush” and holding lanterns they created during the Festival. What audiences may have felt, but not known, is that there was also ritual occurring over days behind-the-scenes, to help performers prepare for the task of holding their own dreams and those of the collective.

Large-scale intimacy

Bromilow contextualises the ritual approach in the broader public art and event landscape, pointing out that there generally remains a growing emphasis on spectacle.

‘Often the approach is that one thing has got to be more or bigger or faster or more crazy than the next. However, I hope this show is beautiful, but not a spectacle,’ says Bromilow. He distinguishes their production approach. ‘There’s the show like a Broadway musical where you project out – project energy, colour and pizazz over the whole audience. And there’s another kind of event where you create a subtle world that makes people lean into it.’

Being a performance-ritual, the co-Directors hoped to integrate the audience into the show, to bring them in. However, this is a challenge when producing on a large scale with an audience of 10,000 to 15,000 people. Bromilow explains, ‘By necessity, the volume has to be loud, the images have to be big, the presence has to be there… But I like to think we are trying to create something that is subtle even though it’s in a big space – where there is space for people to enter into it, rather than being impressed by it.’

‘The Renewal: A Village Dreams’ at Woodford Folk Festival. Photo: Courtesy of Woodford Folk Festival and Lachlan Douglas.

Symbolic shifts across the festival

Jackes understands the significance of the symbolic shift this year. Beyond any practical considerations, she emphasises that it is really the cultural landscape of climate change that has driven this approach, which the Festival believes needs to be addressed via a cultural agenda.

‘While nobody was against the move away from fire in our rituals and gatherings, it is with sadness that we move away from it. I hope that, in the future, fire will be an element of our rituals and gatherings again,’ she says.

‘However, for a large gathering of people in this very important decade of change, [that] needed for us to consider having a future on this planet, it is not appropriate for fire to be a big symbol.’

Read: Full spectrum: the broad-reaching appeal of Hiromi Tango

Valkyrie Blacksmith, current Team Manager and Head of Ceremony, joined the Fire Event team in 2000 as a fire specialist. She has been a key team member due to her skills as creator, producer and licensed pyrotechnician, who specialises in fire and ceremony at events across the country.

Rather than being disappointed by the move away from fire, Blacksmith emphasises that, through her work, she also creates and practises public ritual in many different ways. ‘This is a collective decision that was made in consultation with many people and I believe in it – I don’t think the Earth needs to burn any more at present. Even though we used fire symbolically and safely, it is still a large-scale fire sitting next to Bellthorpe National Park.’

She continues, ‘Woodford made the decision to build Lake Gkula, which is an amazing water body. For the amount of fire that we’ve done at this end of the Festival, it is beautiful for it to be balanced this way – the decision was already made by the land. I love that the lake is there, and it has been beautiful to immerse myself in those waters after many a summer of welding, rigging pyro, making fire effects and testing fire in the sun.’

All team members emphasise the important legacy of previous ceremony directors: Dr Neil Cameron, Joey Ruigrok van der Werven, Alex Podger and the late Paul Lawler, who has a lantern lit in his honour every evening before the Ceremony. They also acknowledge the First Nations land on which they are creating, where ceremony has been held for tens of thousands of years, expressing sincere appreciation for the unique opportunity to collaborate on contemporary ceremony with Jinibara Traditional Custodians.

Woodford Folk Festival ran from 27 December 2023 to 1 January 2024.

This writer attended as a volunteer at the festival.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.