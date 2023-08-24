Site-specific dance in the digital world

In a world where so much art is consumed online, what does it mean to create site-specific dance that is viewed or experienced through digital mediums?

Dance was once understood as a purely physical medium. Now it permeates throughout our online spaces, from digital archives of iconic dance companies to the saturation of TikTok dances across our feeds. More than ever, digital dance works are increasing access and opportunity. How are artists and dance companies creating a sense of place, physicality and location across a screen?

Artists like Amrita Hepi and companies such as Chunky Move have created works that reverberate through the screen. It is these sorts of works that show us a way forward for accessing and creating contemporary dance. ArtsHub explores the future of digital dance and what it means to create innovative contemporary dance with these creatives.

What is a site-specific dance work?

One of the most interesting facets of contemporary dance is that it can move across various forms and mediums. Site-specific works are those that respond to the space in which the work takes place.

Amrita Hepi is a Bundjalung and Ngāpuhi artist who works with dance and choreography. She creates some of the most invigorating site-specific and digital video works, performances and installations of our time. Her work has been performed and presented in museums, galleries and festivals both in Australia and across the world.

Read: Contemporary dance company recognised for pushing boundaries

Hepi explains that typically we tend to think about site-specific works as ones that exist outside the theatre. Yet, the theatre or gallery itself can be a site to which artists and dancers respond. A site-specific work can also be ‘specific to the place that it was made in or the country that it was made on,’ she says. Framing the site in this way, we can think about site-specific dance as not just taking place in a location outside of the theatre, but across time, place and screen.

Through the screen and beyond

With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, many artists and companies pivoted to digital practice. During this time, Hepi created Soothsayer Serenades, which involved different artists creating a playlist and a provocation to be played at 4pm every day. Hepi explains she asked participants ‘to not document, to not to put it on Instagram Live… The only thing I’m asking [the audience] is to listen and participate in any way that they want’. This provocation allowed the work to move across space and site – without having an audience converge in one space.

The experience of digital dance works does not necessarily mean just watching a performance on a screen. There are ways for site and place to be expressed in forms of participation that transcend the theatre, as seen in Hepi’s work Outside In. This piece was created in 2021, when the West Australian borders were closed, as part of the Fremantle Biennale, which is a festival of site-responsive contemporary art. Inspired by the Noongar Radio show, Inside Out, Outside In invited participants to call a hotline and leave a dedication. The dedications were put together and danced to on a podium the size of a solitary confinement cell in Australia.

This podium became the site in which the work was performed. Yet the work represents a convergence of the physical and digital, constructed both online and in the physical space. Taking part in this work was not just about going to watch the performance. It was also about the experience of calling in to the hotline. Hepi continues: ‘That work too was very site-specific, very much spurred on by listening to Inside Out Radio and prison radio’.

Creating a sense of place

One of the more novel works to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic pivot to digital practice was Chunky Move’s series of guided movement classes. Chunky Move is a multi award-winning and internationally-recognised Victorian contemporary dance company. These classes were made in collaboration with Victoria Together, a project created by the Victorian Government during the COVID-19 pandemic to platform the arts and foster connection.

The classes created a strong visceral sense of place that permeated across the screen. They featured works from artists including Amrita Hepi, Deanne Butterworth and Jack Riley. Chunky Move Executive Director and co-CEO Kristy Ayre explains how these works came about and what they mean for the future of site-specific dance. ‘When COVID happened, we needed to look at options a lot more closely, because we didn’t want to just sit around and twiddle our thumbs and do nothing,’ she tells ArtsHub.

From this approach, Chunky Move went beyond the online dance class in a studio or living room and into different spaces. The video works consisted of recorded classes centring on a single artist, which the viewer could access online and on demand throughout the duration of the Victoria Together project. The classes were recorded across six sites: The Hotel Windsor, The Australian Ballet, Flowers Vasette, Melbourne City Baths, DCM Studio and Brighton Baths. These sites were selected to allow audiences a peek behind the curtain or, as Ayre explains, ‘somewhere where people are going to have an experience of something that they’re longing for at the moment’. Stills and videos of these online classes, alongside Jack Riley’s class can be viewed on the Coco and Maximilian website.

The future of digital dance

In speaking about the future of digital dance for companies like Chunky Move, Ayre says: ‘We’ve talked about this so much, how important the live space is for us in that energetic transfer.’ In capturing that energy on the screen, part of what makes Chunky Move’s guided movement classes so different and engaging is that they can be watched both as a video work or participated in as a class, with ‘the viewer having more visual information than just focusing on the body,’ adds Ayre.

Read: Are we funding this digital pivot the right way?

Digital works that can be viewed and enjoyed online create new and accessible opportunities to experience dance. Works like On View: Panoramic Suite from Sue Healey and Ken Bueti, Cthuluscene by Megan Beckwith or even the open access archives of Lucy Guerin Inc. demonstrate the extensive possibilities for making and consuming contemporary dance work in digital spaces.

When we think about the site as not only a performance space outside a theatre, but as the screen or feed, a fertile ground of new and dynamic works opens up. As digital and physical spaces continually converge, the experience of viewing contemporary dance is not lost, but rather transformed and transmuted.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.