The power of portraiture and human connection

There are few subjects so universal in art as the human portrait. Whether you are a regular gallery-goer or brand new to exhibitions, the portrait has a universal connective quality with its audiences.

The Lester Prize in Western Australia keeps this ethos at its heart. One of Australia’s most illustrious and prestigious art prizes, The Lester Prize (formerly known as the Black Swan Prize for Portraiture) encourages submissions to explore the depths and reaches of identity as expressed through portraiture.

This year’s iteration of the prize boasts breadth in techniques, materials and ideation, creating a smorgasbord for contemplation and connection.

ArtsHub speaks with the Executive Director of the prize, Annie Silberstein, and winner of the Ashurst Emerging Artist Prize, India Mark, to understand their work and processes in the lead-up to the awards ceremony. Together, they explore the enduring fascination audiences have with portraiture.

Since joining The Lester Prize in 2018, Silberstein has worked tirelessly as its advocate in pursuit of supporting its artists, and making arts as accessible and democratic as possible for the public. This year’s lead-up to the prize has been bittersweet, as she has decided to step down from her role as Executive Director.

The Lester Prize Executive Director Annie Silberstein, presenting at the 2023 Lester Prize Awards Ceremony, held at the Art Gallery of Western Australia. Image: Supplied.

‘I am absolutely thrilled with how The Lester Prize has developed and its trajectory, as we are now a significant award on the national arts prize calendar,’ Silberstein tells ArtsHub. ‘When the winner this year Taryn Gill said in her acceptance speech that she really felt valued by The Lester Prize as an artist, that just made my heart sing. It is a very important value for us. We have got to a place that we are happy with. So, there is a bittersweetness with moving on, but momentum and new ideas and new energy are always a good thing, and now is the time for that.’

Silberstein leaves the prize with significant momentum. This year The Lester Prize received 950 entries from across Australia. However, Silberstein notes that receiving so many entries also comes with a great amount of responsibility in its independent judging process.

‘I always think, “Who are we to judge?” There is no real reason that one piece is chosen over another. But on the day, it comes down to the dynamics of the judges, and the preselection panel. And it is always quite hard when I have to write all those rejection letters,’ says Silberstein.

Read: Why ‘autobiographical art’ is making a comeback

This year is not just the last for Silberstein, but the last for the prize to be exhibiting at the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA). As of 2024, The Lester Prize will be housed at WA Museum Boola Bardip alongside The Lester Prize Youth Awards.

Silberstein explains, ‘I think the partnership with the Art Gallery of Western Australia has been terrific. We’ve absolutely loved being at the Gallery, and it has been very good to our artists. We are sorry that we can’t be there next year, but we hope in the future that our strategic directions will align. We are also really looking forward to moving to the museum, as it is a really good fit for our portraiture prize. The prize is all about people and community, and the museum too is very much about those values.’

When reflecting upon the power of portraiture and the public, Silberstein is struck by its democratic nature. ‘When people usually come to art galleries, they are often a little bit intimidated by the large spaces and objects on the walls that are sometimes difficult to make sense of. Portraiture can bridge that gap, as we all recognise a face. It is part of being human to recognise and look at and be interested in faces, so in that sense, I think it is a democratic art form.

‘People also enjoy having an opinion on art, and the nature of an art prize is to invite people to have an opinion. I never tire of asking people which portrait they like and why they like it, and what they see,’ she adds.

The artist’s experience from still life to portraiture

This writer first spoke with India Mark in June 2022 when she was exhibiting at Jan Murphy Gallery in Queensland. She had just completed a collection of still life works, but was considering switching her focus to portraiture, which meant making big changes to her art practice.

Those big changes paid off, as the self-portrait she submitted to The Lester Prize won the Ashurst Emerging Artist Prize this year, valued at $5000. As someone claiming to find that portraiture did not come as naturally to her as still life, her win at The Lester Prize represents a significant and satisfying achievement in her development as a professional artist.

She tells ArtsHub: ‘This year I moved to a new studio, and I didn’t have a list of prizes that I wanted to enter, but I knew I wanted to get back into the habit of making portraits. The work I submitted for The Lester Prize was just one of the self-portraits that I was practising to get back into the flow of painting portraits, because it is so different to painting still life.’

Mark continues, ‘For portraiture and still life there are obviously differences because of the subject matter, but they are similar in that they are both observational. The predominant elements of still life – observation, composition, colour mixing – all of these things transfer really nicely to portraiture. With portraiture, I was anxious about getting it right in the past, but now after painting still life for quite a while, I think I have become used to embracing the imperfections.’

Though she was watching the awards ceremony livestream online from across the country, Mark says that the moment she received the award was still a thrill.

‘I was very surprised, but in a very happy way. It felt very good, not going to lie about that,’ she laughs. ‘Even though I was in New South Wales it was a big, happy and exciting moment.’

India Mark in her studio. Image: Supplied.

Keeping that inspiration and challenge going, Mark has booked several shows for next year, including one that uses still life as a method for portraiture.

‘I’ve got a show with Michael Reid in November this year, and then one with Jan Murphy in June/July next year.

‘I have also just sent off a body of work to Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre in Murwillumbah, New South Wales for an exhibition called Light and Life. It is a still life show responding to Margaret Olley’s personal objects, with an installation in her home there. It was really nice to work from Margaret’s objects because she just had an abundance of things; her whole house was the subject matter for her paintings. I am usually really specific about what I paint, so it was really liberating – I really took on the challenge of choosing things I normally wouldn’t choose to paint.’

The Lester Prize not only encourages growth within the genre, but also within its artists. Its support and endorsement of portraiture, and its pioneers, is encouraging for the future of the medium and for the future of accessible art in Western Australia.

The Lester Prize 2023 finalist exhibition is on display at the Art Gallery of Western Australia until 26 November; free.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.