Sculpture on the Edge promises an immersive experience to suit all abilities

Located in the scenic hills of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, Flaxton Gardens is the host venue for the 2023 Sculpture on the Edge. Now in its 13th year, the annual sculpture competition is coordinated by Arts Connect Inc, a volunteer-run, membership-based, not-for-profit group. The 2023 program includes the annual exhibition, workshops, artists’ talks, guided tours, special events and even large-format catalogues for visitors with visual impairments.

Flaxton Gardens is a stunning property that boasts uninterrupted, panoramic views of the Mooloolaba coastline. Meander through the pristine surroundings where concrete walkways and cobbled footpaths lead visitors to a magical wonderland of artistic excellence in the form of 192 sculptures. These original works by local and international artists are on display indoors in a large, high-ceilinged, well-ventilated and naturally-lit space. The larger sculptures are showcased outdoors, surrounded by perfectly manicured gardens.

The 2023 entries are an eclectic mix of sculptures across a variety of media, including works by disability-led organisations, Monte Lupo and Sunshine Butterflies. Three judges decide the prize-winners with prize money ranging from $1000 to $10,000 for the overall winner. The annual event is a two-week creative immersive affair that culminates in a closing party in the lush grounds of Flaxton Gardens.

Indoor sculptures

Visitors can wander through the indoor sculpture works on display, some of which are meticulously arranged on plinths of various heights, others free-standing.

Kym Latter’s The Mother’s Curse – Judgement is a creative blend of cardboard, wood, wire and acrylic paint to convey the self-sacrifice and all-consuming love that motherhood demands. Latter’s work is depicted in a tall free-standing form, embellished with intricate details to further enhance the artist’s narrative.

Magali Feuga’s Captcha is an ode to the impact of artificial intelligence on humanity and is cleverly constructed of computer keyboard caps, cardboard and papier-mâché to form a large face – half in repose while the other half is covered in computer keyboard caps. This juxtaposition of two very different materials subtly conveys another aspect of the work – human versus AI.

In My Armour, Lais Perske has welded coins together from her private collection in the form of a bodice, to convey that females are very capable of welding, in what is perceived as a stereotypically male-dominated industry. It’s a profound message that bears relevance across the global spectrum.

At first glance Serie Buiuiu 2021 by Mireia Donat Melus gives the impression of a ceramic medium. But on further inspection, the two shapes, one small and one large, are actually made of nylon and empty silicone fibre. Each shape takes on a different meaning depending on the angle from which it is being viewed, reinforcing the artist’s desire to allow for individual interpretation of a predominantly shapeless artwork.

Outdoor sculptures

The pristine garden setting extends across the entire property and is accessible via cobbled paths and concrete walkways. Sculptures are arranged in such a way as to blend with the natural environment and also to admire the expansive views of the Mooloolaba coastline and Sunshine Hinterland.

Nicholas Reck uses metal to depict jellyfish in their natural habitat. In Full Bloom captures a small swarm (bloom is the term used for a much larger group) of jellyfish as they move gracefully in time with the ebb and flow of the tide. These poisonous beauties are sheer poetry in motion, but deadly when out of control. Reck’s intricate eye for movement is conceptualised through his meticulous approach to capturing the motion of the jellyfish as they glide through the ocean with the medium of malleable metal.

Nestled among lush greenery, five separate visually stunning sculptures made of polycarbonate are spray-painted with imagery and symbols depicting Indigenous flora and fauna – magpies, crows, butcher birds, willy wagtails, turtles, echidnas, frogs and platypuses all vie for attention on these unique totem pole sculptures. Belynda Waugh’s Nesting Time Series becomes a focal point at night when lit, making for an immersive experience.

Further on, Annie Long’s three separate concave arches sit side by side. Ancestral Patterns is a mixed media sculpture that combines plywood, hardwood, aluminium composite panel and exterior acrylic paint. Intricate patterns explore the complexities of familial connections and blood lineages passed on from one generation to another. The works are a homage to the artist’s forebears.

Circus in the Suburbs (made using wire, fabric, steel and wood) by Russell Lance Solomon overlooks the majestic views of the Sunshine Hinterland’s coastline. The ideal location for an Australian backyard where magpies hang from a ‘Hills Hoist’ while the laundry dries. This whimsical sculpture is a fond reminder of the pleasure and joy of childhood experiences, represented by the magpies as they entertain and interact with each other.

Russell Lance Solomon, ‘Circus in the Suburbs’, shown as part of Sculpture on the Edge 2023. Photo: Barry John Alsop.

Disability-led organisations

Monte Lupo is operated by disability support provider Multicap Creative Arts. Monte Lupo’s mission is to provide meaningful employment to people with disabilities. Established nearly 30 years ago, Monte Lupo focuses on producing captivating and unique pottery in brightly coloured and bold designs, which can be purchased online. Each supported employee artist is responsible for every step of the production process that entails preparing the clay, glazing and painting.

Multicap Creative Arts General Manager, Fiona Haynes, tells ArtsHub: ‘We currently employ 20 artists with a disability and six job coaches. From unloading the clay off the truck through to the finished product, the team work together to contribute to the outcome.’

Monte Lupo submitted three entries into this year’s Sculpture on the Edge exhibition, one of them being The Birdwing Butterfly Ladies, which tells a story about the local area and the decline of butterflies in the region.

The Birdwing Butterfly Ladies is an ode to maintaining sustainability within our fragile ecosystem. Birdwing butterflies are reliant on the Birdwing vine for their existence. In this instance, meticulously handcrafted lady butterflies made of clay replace this vine. In turn, these “vine” ladies are laden with large Richmond birdwings (a butterfly classified as vulnerable in Queensland), evoking a sense of bliss portrayed by their beatific smiles – a nod to the symbiotic relationship that can be achieved when insects and humans learn to co-exist.

Teamwork and being super-organised are crucial for the artists to meet any deadlines. Over 20 artists were involved in completing all three sculptures, with each person making a different component. ‘We encourage our artists to express themselves freely through several mediums – sculpture, painting, pottery and screen printing,’ adds Haynes.

Sunshine Butterflies is an all-inclusive disability support service and not-for-profit charity established in 2010. It provides a broad range of recreational, educational and life skills programs for people with disabilities and their families, delivered on its unique 15-acre property called “Our Backyard” on the Sunshine Coast. Sunshine Butterflies’ vision is to empower people with disabilities by creating an all-inclusive community through its supportive environment.

Sonia Martin, Community and Events Support from Sunshine Butterflies, tells ArtsHub the process behind the organisation’s entry, Goddess of Sunshine, in this year’s exhibition. ‘We wanted to create a piece that represented joy, peace and harmony. It was important that this piece be colourful and a feel-good experience.’ The work took around eight weeks to create, and around 20 members were involved.

Goddess of Sunshine is a collaborative work by program participants from Kiss My Art and Chippies Corner (a Woodworking Program founded by the Sunshine Butterflies). Blending timber, metal and papier-mâché, the sculpture symbolises love, peace and harmony – sorely absent in present society. The use of intricate textures and vibrant dyes further explores the blending of diverse mediums, showcasing creativity and sustainability through repurposed components.

But making the work was no easy feat. Martin says: ‘The Kiss My Art and Chippies programs run just one day per week at Our Backyard. Therefore Goddess of Sunshine could only be worked on once a week over the eight-week period it took to complete. This included creating and making pieces and material drying.’

The entries by Monte Lupo and Sunshine Butterflies are visually inspiring and a testament to the capabilities of artists who strive to overcome their disabilities through art with the dedicated support of these two respected disability-led organisations.

Sculpture on the Edge is indeed a feast for the visual senses, showcasing an abundance of captivating artworks told through myriad narratives and a multitude of media. It serves as a gateway to a world of imagination, invoking emotions and sparking conversations.

Other than the aforementioned works, there are plenty more for visitors to explore.

Sculpture on the Edge at Sunshine Coast Hinterland, Flaxton Gardens from 23 November to 10 December.

