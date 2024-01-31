Art centres go above and beyond

Above the temperate zones and beyond populated urban sprawls, in the remote and isolated reaches of the central deserts and the far north, where First Nations’ communities navigate poverty and disadvantage, art centres deliver impressive cross-sector outcomes.

Despite their achievements, there remains a lack of understanding around what art centres do and the extent of benefits they deliver.

Once referred to as peculiarly unique Australian inventions like the Hills hoist and the rotary engine, art centres are unique social-cultural enterprises and inventions. Like Wi-Fi, another outstanding achievement of Australian invention that makes global connections possible, art centres are complex connection-making success stories.

They connect to international markets and progress our national intercultural connections. They connect through a network of peak bodies and connect their activity outputs with Closing the Gap targets.

They are remote community-controlled solutions for self-determination, well-being and economic parity.

A sector addressing remote disadvantage

In the approximate 50-year history of art centres, which often began as artefact-making places for limited tourist markets, the sector has expanded to international art market success stories.

For a long time, art centres have been appreciated primarily in that context – as places of art production and sale. It is a model that no longer contains the breadth and depth of what art centres are, can and should be.

Art centres have outgrown the framing of policymakers. They are knowledge centres and places of education and employment. They contribute to community health and well-being outcomes, youth programs and land conservation. As community hubs, they provide information and often support other government services. They are Indigenous community-controlled enterprises that continually reinvest in the communities in which they are situated.

At Warlukurlangu Artists, located in the central desert landscape of the Yuendumu community 300 kilometres west of Mparntwe/Alice Springs, there has been an impressive list of achievements. Programs funded from art centre profits have included instrumental support to kick-start a remote dialysis program. A collaboration with doctors and the Fred Hollows Foundation has provided artists with access to cataract eye surgery, and an environmental health program has been initiated for a healthier dog population less likely to spread disease in the community.

More recently, Warlukurlangu Artists provides community barbecues for angry, hungry youth impacted by poverty and disadvantage.

Cecilia Alfonso, the Warlukurlangu Manager of more than 22 years, is passionate about what art centres are capable of. She adds that one of the organisation’s most important achievements is the connection developed with the broader community.

‘Purchasing an artwork builds a bridge of connection and ignites an interest in and support for Indigenous Australia,’ says Alfonso.

A model for collaborative enterprise

In the more than 125 art centres operating across remote Australia, First Peoples express their identity through art, music and performance, reaching out across the world to connect audiences with these stories.

The overarching story of the art centre sector that makes these international connections possible is one of self-determination and cultural resilience. The story connects First Peoples’ agency with the regeneration of Ceremony, Language and Cultural Tradition, and with the development of economic opportunities, employment, education pathways and leadership.

Solomon Booth, a Mualgal man, artist and Chair of the Indigenous Art Centres Alliance (IACA) based in Cairns, acknowledges the broad range of benefits made possible by art centres.

‘Art centres provide a platform to elevate an art career. At the same time, they are places to maintain and share cultural knowledge and practice. In a community, they are the go-to information centre.

‘As well as supporting artists’ careers, they provide essential employment and education pathways in remote Australia,’ says Booth.

When ArtsHub speaks with Booth, he is on his way to the US for an exhibition of his work. His growth as an artist and a community leader has been linked to learning and leadership opportunities generated through his art centre, Moa Arts in the Torres Strait, and his involvement with IACA.

Booth believes art centres are leading the development of progressive, collaborative intercultural models.

‘Through an art centre, we can experience and understand both Blackfella and Whitefella ways of doing business. We progress collaboration. Art centres are about making space for two-way learning,’ he says.

Once seen by outsiders as organisations with non-Indigenous staff directing activity, art centres now have a long-held status as community-controlled organisations. They are governed through the agency of First Peoples with cultural protocols embedded in their operational frameworks. Art centres have become successful community-controlled collaborative business models.

Understanding business, governance and leadership has been critical to Booth’s career journey. He advocates for good governance as essential to strengthening the model at a local, regional and national level.

‘We need this to progress pathways for the next generations of First Nations artists, arts and cultural workers, administrators and business operators.

‘It’s important for art centres to collaborate and learn from each other supported by our peak body networks,’ Booth says.

Indigenous governed peak bodies are the critical linchpins of the art centres sector. They deliver programs, information and advocacy to network, support and develop the sector’s capability.

Sustaining a cross-sector success story

The National Indigenous Visual Arts Action Plan (NIVAAP) (2021-2025) acknowledges that art centres are essential contributors to significant social and health initiatives in the country, strengthening community outcomes and investing in their communites’ futures, yet investment in the sector has not mirrored this acknowledgment.

A guaranteed realignment of investment values has been promised with Revive – A National Cultural Policy (2023-2028). Though the policy makes scant mention of art centres, it does acknowledge that programs supported and run by First Nations peoples enhance connections to culture and Country, inherently improving Closing the Gap outcomes for First Peoples in education, employment, justice, health and well-being, and languages.

Only a year into policy implementation, Revive and the rollout of Creative Australia programs have yet to prove their ability to deliver to the First Nations’ art centres sector.

Perhaps the conundrum for Government is that art centres operate beyond the sphere of the arts – they connect across sectors.

‘Art centres do a lot of heavy lifting. They go above and beyond in their service to their communities, which often goes unrecognised,’ says Chad Creighton, a Bardi man and CEO of the Aboriginal Art Centre Hub of Western Australia (AACHWA).

Creighton, whose career spans work in Native Title, the arts sector, land conservation and community services, grew up in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. He learned the dynamics of service delivery across different sectors. In his role at AACHWA, he is now acutely aware of how undervalued art centres are compared to what they contribute and the inequity of investment they receive.

‘Growing up in the regions, you could see how well-funded some services were. Art centres, by comparison, receive so little funding.

‘Particularly in very remote communities, art centres provide essential community support far beyond their scope. They address many frontline issues. They are often the crucial connectors between government service providers and the community.

‘There needs to be a shift in mindset that acknowledges that contribution. The shift needs to ensure collaboration and enable intergovernmental participation.’

Creighton continues: ‘There are so many missed opportunities that the government could benefit from. Art centres need to be included in Closing the Gap conversations. Along with government, our Indigenous leaders could also embrace what is on offer and enable art centres to contribute as respected partners.’

Inequities in arts investment compared to other sectors is well-known. In relation to art centres, the NIVAAP acknowledges, ‘There appears to be an inadequate understanding of the sector’s needs or how to best deliver the long-term supports required for guaranteed sustainability.’ This also ties to uncertainty around what return-on-investment benefits are being offered for Closing the Gap targets.

One could argue it has not been a lack of voices contributing to consultation, but an inability to hear that has hampered the sustainable advancement of the sector. As NIVAAP nears its end in 2025 and Revive unfolds, perhaps the required sector strengthening will be actioned.

Christina Davidson, CEO of Arnhem, Northern and Kimberley Artists (ANKA) serving Aboriginal artists and art centres across the Top End of the Northern Territory and Western Australia, says, ‘It has been a long, long struggle for the cultural priorities of remote Indigenous leaders in the community-controlled art and culture sector to be heard. While they have been remarkably persistent and clear, it seems the ears have not been there.

‘There needs to be a focused conceptual shift in how art and culture centres are positioned, and one that understands these centres are more than economically driven enterprises making and selling art.

‘It is essential that partnerships across government exist to support the breadth of what centres deliver, and minimise the complications of funding sources.’

Davidson highlights that Indigenous art and culture centres are important knowledge-based places of learning. With this premise as a foundation, ANKA has supported 80 arts workers to graduate from a sector-specific education program since 2011. Recently, 14 can now boast postgraduate university certificates.

‘There are minimal education pathways that enable equitable access, rightful recognition and long-term remote community benefits.

‘We are working with people who are world experts in their knowledge. They should be respected for this knowledge,’ adds Davidson.

The wealth of knowledge emanating from remote Australia is often misunderstood and misrecognised. In the broader Australian context, culture is about the arts. For First Peoples, it is much more; culture is the arts, science, medicine, environment, education, community management and law.

Davidson continues, ‘Art and culture centres that function well connect across many of these sectors. With adequate support, more art centres can develop and sustain this capacity.

‘There are opportunities for enormous cross-sector benefits. The arts sector will continue to benefit, and other sectors will equally profit from investment.’

Maintaining connection

Art, for its own sake, is not the intent of art centres. Arts creation is a vehicle for maintaining a knowledge system and the starting place for communicating and connecting First Peoples’ values with a broader world.

Promoting an understanding of the contribution and unique ecology of the remote art centres sector and how it connects to the national landscape is a critical next step for sector strengthening and sustainability. It is a step that will address disadvantage and generate invaluable benefits for remote Australia.

With a recent publication, A Story of Art and Aboriginal Community Control, the ANKA board, led by Chairperson Dr Djambawa Marawili AM, seeks government commitment to a Sector Strengthening Plan and a sector mapping of the breadth of activities typically undertaken by community-controlled art and culture centres. The exercise is intended to support an improved understanding and reflect on crossovers with other sectors, including health, education, caring for Country, Language, heritage, Traditional Cultural practice and Ceremony.

A failure to understand and take advantage of the cross-sector contributions of art centres will be a denial of opportunities for Closing the Gap and a failure to acknowledge the outstanding achievement of Indigenous community-controlled innovation – disadvantaged by remote location, yet maintaining connection locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.