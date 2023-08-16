The Art Music Awards 2023: a celebration of community

Presented by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre, the Art Music Awards 2023 recognised 28 artists and groups were for their excellence in jazz, chamber music, musical education and more. Australian of the Year nominee and didgeridoo player William Barton received the night’s most prestigious prize, the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music, for his decades of work and promotion of First Nations music. He is the first Indigenous artist to receive the award.

‘My aim is to connect with you even if I don’t know you,’ said Barton. He dedicated the moment to his mother Aunty Delmae Barton, his didgeridoo teacher and uncle Arthur Peterson, geologist and early mentor Mick Roach, and his mob.

‘I share this success with the Kalkadunga community. We are a symphony of many stars in the universe,’ Barton added.

The Art Music Awards were first held in 1988, and recognise Australian artists in the field of art music – a category that includes classical music, sound art and experimental practice. Musical teachers and those with a sustained contribution to Australian art music (referred to as “Luminaries”) are also recognised.

Artists and musicians from across Australia received awards. Tasmanian duo Alluvium received the Award for Excellence in a Regional Area for their Paper on Skin soundtrack. This soundtrack accompanied the wearable paper art competition of the same name, held earlier this year in Devonport.

The Award for Excellence in Experimental Practice went to Queensland-based composer, sound artist and academic Eve Klein, whose phone application City Symphony streams curated songs and stories of Brisbane.

‘I likened it to making a feature film with only two people,’ Klein said during the awards ceremony, thanking the people who had shared their stories with her during the app’s development.

This focus on community was a common theme throughout the ceremony. As an artist of Iranian background, Shervin Mirzeinali‘s work Panbe Zan incorporates Iranian themes and instruments, and won the Dramatic Work of the Year. ‘I am grateful to the community for this cultural recognition,’ he said.

Laura Andrew and Elizabeth Jigalin, co-winners of the Award for Excellence in Musical Education, continued this sentiment. Their sound installation, Cobar High School’s Sounds and Stories, explores the history of the Cobar Sound Chapel – a restored water tank in regional New South Wales – as well as the role it plays in their society.

‘We want to thank the Cobar High School executive team, the curator of the Cobar Museum, the locals for sharing their stories, and the 16 students of Cobar High School for being a part of this project,’ said Andrew and Jigalin.

Other notable winners included Lachlan Skipworth, whose composition Pine Chant creates music both from and inspired by the growth of trees, and Rebecca Bracewell, whose Spirals explores hearing aid feedback using glass jars. Pine Chant won Work of the Year – Chamber Music, and Spirals won Work of the Year – Electroacoustic/Sound Art.

The evening ended with two showpiece performances: Marrapurtangkali, performed by William Barton, Veronique Serret, and Aunty Delmae Barton, and Dharrimana, a collaboration between First Nations songman Ngulmiya Nundhirribala and tabla artist Maharshi Raval. Both performances exemplified what the 2023 Art Music Awards were all about – the coming together of cultures, the sharing of experiences, and a representation of the power that experimental and artistic music can have.

The full list of winners of the 2023 Art Music Awards:

Richard Gill Awards for Distinguished Services to Australian Music: William Barton

Work of the Year – Choral: Three Night Songs

Composer: Heather Percy

Performer: Sydney Chamber Choir and Sam Allchurch (conductor)

Work of the Year – Dramatic: Panbe Zan

Composer: Shervin Mirzeinali

Performers: Maximillian Alduca, Majid Amani, Harry Birch, Danial Bozorgi, Arman Gouniaei, Ehsan Kachooei, Agnes Sarkis and Ali Yarmohammadi, Marjan Lotfali (director)

Work of the Year – Jazz: Busy/Quiet

Composer: Nat Bartsch

Performer: Nat Bartsch Quartet, Ellen Kirkwood and Loretta Palmeiro

Work of the Year – Large Ensemble: Concerto for Double Bass and Orchestra

Composer: Paul Dean

Performer: Phoebe Russell and Queensland Symphony Orchestra, Johannes Fritzsch (conductor)

Work of the Year – Chamber Music: Pine Chant

Composer: Lachlan Skipworth

Performer: Sara Fraker, Jackie Glazier, Marissa Olegario and Lachlan Skipworth

Work of the Year – Electroacoustic/Sound Art: Spirals

Composer and performer: Rebecca Bracewell

Performance of the Year – Jazz/Improvised Music

The Cloud Maker

Performer and composer: Freya Schack-Arnott, Aviva Endean, Sunny Kim, Jasmin Wing-Yin Leung, Maria Moles and Te Kahureremoa Taumata

Performance of the Year – Notated Composition

nyernur, nyarkur – to see, to hear

Performer: Omega Ensemble and Dr Lou Bennett AM

Composer: Dr Lou Bennett AM

Award for Excellence in Music Education

Laura Andrew and Elizabeth Jigalin, for Cobar High School’s Sounds and Stories

Award for Excellence in a Regional Area

Alluvium for Paper on Skin soundtrack

Award for Excellence in Experimental Practice

Eve Klein for City Symphony

Luminary – National Individual

Roland Peelman AM for sustained service to Australian music as a conductor, pianist, artistic director and mentor to composers, singers and instrumentalists.

Luminary – National Organisation

Moorambilla Voices for long-term commitment to creating Australian art music with and for young people in regional NSW.

Luminary – State/Territory:

Australian Capital Territory: AJ America for leadership in the ACT.

New South Wales: SIMA for leadership through performance, artist development and education programs in Australian jazz.

Queensland: MADE NOW MUSIC for MADE NOW MUSIC label and concert series.

South Australia: Creative Original Music Adelaide (COMA) for COMA programs.

Tasmania: Julius Schwing for multiple album releases through his label Isthmus Music, touring and career development, and cultivating and fostering the Tasmanian improvised/experimental music scene.

Victoria: Miranda Hill for Homophonic!

Western Australia: Tone List for Audible Edge Festival of Sound.

