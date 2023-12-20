The five creatives of Christmas

Regional creative artists are often at a disadvantage in terms of opportunities afforded to their metro counterparts. So, in an attempt to amplify voices from the sticks, ArtsHub asks five regional creatives from Victoria five questions about their thoughts on 2023 and hopes for 2024 as we head into the final stretch of the year.

Tess Parker is an actor, singer, teacher and producer based in Geelong. Christine Croyden is a playwright working from Barwon Heads. Wendy Robinson, also Geelong-based, works as a voiceover artist. Cherie Roessler, from the Bellarine Peninsula, is a visual artist. Lucy* works as an actor and producer in the Geelong region. What these women have in common is the desire to keep their practices going despite geographical obstacles.

How have you approached your creative practice in 2023?

Parker believes that the pace of her practice has accelerated this year. ‘I feel as though we’re scrambling to catch up. The “new normal” isn’t here yet and no one really has the capacity for it.’ Roessler agrees that 2023 has been a year of creative expansion. ‘I’ve learned through trial and error,’ she adds. ‘I’m in a growth phase, although the growth isn’t as fast as I would like.’

As is the case with many creatives, Roessler juggles artistic practice with motherhood. ‘My goal is to work around and support my family,’ she says. ‘I’m looking for flexibility without the stress of bringing work home.’ Bringing work home is par for the course for Robinson, who operates her voiceover business from the lounge room. ‘My creative practice is an ad hoc process, due to relying on work coming through agencies. I can’t predict what I’ll be doing from one day to the next.’

Lucy’s year has been constantly busy. ‘Projects are taking a lot longer to create than expected,’ she suggests. ‘Grants have become more competitive.’ For Croyden, 2023 has seen a production of her play Where There’s a Will at La Mama. ‘I had a holiday in France after the play ended,’ she says. ‘The holiday made me feel that the world is still a beautiful place.’

Do you feel positive about your plans for 2024?

‘I want to create a website for my voiceover business with the aim of relying less on “middle management”,’ Robinson explains. This desire for further independence is shared by Parker. ‘I’m stepping mid-next year into a movement and music role for a touring regional production.’

Roessler is approaching the year with collaboration in mind. ‘I aim to form relationships in which I can create shared exhibition themes and ideas,’ she says. For Lucy, the coming year is about potential. ‘I’d like to create a web series,’ she says. ‘I’m so impressed with the amount of creative projects and talented people in regional Victoria!’

But Croyden views the outlook with pragmatism. ‘We live in a country that doesn’t value its artists or provide adequate funding for the arts,’ she says. ‘It’s a shame our policymakers don’t realise that art matters.’

Do you feel at a disadvantage as a regional artist?

‘I do,’ says Roessler. ‘If I was living in Melbourne, I would be able to fill my schedule with design for theatre performance and an array of exhibitions.’ Lucy agrees, ‘We [in Geelong] are sometimes considered regional and sometimes not. For example, we are called a regional city, but must be outside Geelong to be considered for Regional Arts Victoria funding.’

Croyden also believes that disadvantage lies in the age-old problem of funding. ‘Regional artists need more money, not forgetting older female artists, as we’re often overlooked,’ she says. ‘Plus, regional work hardly ever gets reviewed. If nobody hears of how good regional work can be, how can we expect it to have a future?’

Parker believes artistic infrastructure is key. ‘We need more encouragement from established companies. The stories regional artists have to tell deserve space and support.’ Robinson sees the key to success in the regionals as creation itself. ‘I find it challenging to be productive all the time,’ she says. ‘But when I am I make the most of it and it’s absolutely worth it.’

How optimistic do you feel about 2024?

‘Very optimistic,’ says Parker. ‘I’m pushing myself to try new things. I have one idea that I’ve been sitting on for a while that I’d like to give creative development time to.’ Roessler, although hopeful, is realistic. ‘Some days I feel great about it, some days I feel terrible. The feeling of never working hard enough or achieving enough is constant and I struggle to celebrate my wins.’

Croyden explains that she feels fortunate to have work lined up. ‘I’m working on a commissioned play. This is rare and I feel lucky to be paid as I develop the play with a talented creative team.’ Robinson is using the year to branch out into new creative practice. ‘I’m a jewellery maker,’ she says. ‘My hope for 2024 is to take that practice more seriously.’

For Lucy, the year is taking shape. ‘I aim to put on a show that is successful,’ she adds. ‘I waver in my optimism with every obstacle I face. The show won’t be to the full scale as I’d hoped, but it’s a good stepping stone to build my career.’

Finally, how do you feel about your creative practice?

‘I have a different answer every day,’ says Parker. ‘There’s no certainty in the arts and that’s something I struggle with. It’s a difficult mindset to escape in this industry.’

Lucy agrees that creative practice in the regions is multilayered. ‘It’s tiring, and I get pickier with age as I watch my non-actor friends buy houses and I can barely afford rent, but I don’t regret it because I’ve been on so many adventures. My bank is always empty, but my heart is full!’

Roessler is looking forward to advancing her creative life. ‘It’s taken years to form trusting relationships and it still feels like the beginning. I’m happy that I create income from something that provides me with joy.’

Croyden is approaching the new year with caution. ‘My creative practice is definitely getting harder and, although I still have plenty to write about, I wonder if audiences are interested,’ she laughs. ‘All writers go through dry periods, so I’m sure it will pass.’

As to Robinson, she is taking the year as it comes. ‘It is what it is,’ she says. ‘Bring on the adventure.’

*Lucy is a pseudonym as the artist has requested to remain anonymous.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.