Live Futures: an inquiry of queer sex and play

In an 1981 interview titled Friendship as a Way of Life, Paul-Michel Foucault, in discussing the possibilities of sexual identity, queried: ‘How can a relational system be reached through sexual practices? Is it possible to create a homosexual mode of life? … To be “gay,” I think, is not to identify with the psychological traits and the visible masks of the homosexual, but to try to define and develop a way of life.’

When we look for sex and play, where do we go? With that, what do we do when the fate of the world continues to seemingly be eroded by global and climate disorder? These were the main blocks of ‘Live Futures: Queer Cultural Safety and Existential Risk’ at Liveworks Festival, which presented a round-table dialogue that merited detailed discussion among the participants.

After an introduction by co-facilitators Angharad Wynne-Jones and Darcy Hytt, the hands-on portion of the talk involved drafting group provocations and intergenerational discussions within bracketed groups, each led by a speaker of choice. Topics varied, from confronting existentialism and climate change to radical love through the funnel of queerness. On the Liveworks Festival webpage, the provocations outlined, “What’s working for us?” “What risks can we take?” “Where must we be care-full?” “What’s beyond doomerism?” and, perhaps most obliquely, “How do we get there with joy?”

Speaker Kaisha Kapadia’s focus on the elasticity of Queer Time was compellingly driven and ambitious, calling into question the phenomenological timeline and its placement for queer subjects as one that is divorced from the patrilineal status quo. With a specific focus on chronicling the trans experience and how its varied make-up compels connection, her group explored the restraint of linear time within an institutional and heterosexual context through clothing, the division of gender, transformation and the reality of housing a trans body. Kapadia’s group discussion was grounded in hope.

Cultural storyteller, scribe and advocate, Aunty Rhonda Dixon-Grovenor’s speech incorporated gratitude towards Grandfather Sun and Mother Earth through her group’s drawing of a merperson. As a Gadigal Elder and traditional descendant from Sydney/Warrane) and the south coast of NSW, her practice of daily gratitude enlightened all that were present regarding bodily integrity and optimism, and presented a deep-seated objective of care towards land. Injecting hope against a discussion that veered towards doomerism (an extremely pessimistic attitude towards global problems that is widespread on the internet), Dixon-Grovenor said: ‘If you named every beautiful thing you would go crazy!’ Dixon-Grovenor’s discipline is one that is flecked with endless compassion. In her eyes, advocacy is best distilled through an appreciation for the cosmos of the natural world.

Co-speakers Laura Luciana and Charles Carrall in Vanity Project’s lecture-performance talked about queer risk in the context of safe-sex legacies unique to Sydney’s own queer history. Luciana said, ‘As gay and lesbian writers and best friends, we are constantly developing a discursive practice through our weekly podcast. We are constantly asking questions about local and global cultures and histories of sex, fantasy and desire. I think the beauty of our experiences is that they overlap and contrast in really unexpected and beautiful ways. What we find is that the gay and lesbian lives we live commune in the same places: where we go for sex, play, joy, pleasure (maybe the nude beach or the club), but we find different things.’

Their provocation, ‘How do we stay raw, f**k intergenerational and maximise pleasure in the face of the climate crisis?’ primed the attendees to engage about those very domains of pleasure with facility. Armed with stories new and old, the group exchanged bawdy tales from the original cLUB bENT and Sleazeball parties of the 1990s that transcended realms of performance art and queer expression. In days gone by, there were performance art sessions that involved excessive nudity in tubular glass displays and dome-like party venues. There were “precarious” scenarios then and now, and even the exchange of Gaga-themed costumes – from mere hours before, as the discussion coincided with the recent celebration of Halloween.

The storied conversation also shifted to the rezoning of the queer party landscape after the introduction of capitalism and gentrification. Licensing, too, proved to be a through line: ‘This was something we actually experienced first-hand when we planned an event that was threatened with fines for violating Adult Entertainment licences – which we never intended to violate,’ Vanity Project told ArtsHub.

Accompanying these provocations was the incorporation of “crude” slogan signs, including the AIDS activism chant ‘SILENCE = DEATH’, while Sylvester and Patrick Cowley’s 1982 song Do You Wanna Funk centred the talk by drawing to Luciana and Carrall’s own appropriation of textuality and performance. At Liveworks, Carrall said: ‘Part of my artistic and writing practice is exploring textuality – what it does graphically, what it means to engage with speech acts and clichés, so I also brought along some slogan posters that I hoped could stoke the conversation. There was a perfect moment when I began to reveal [the posters] while an attendee was telling a story; I think about performing at the cLUB bENT restaging and in the original productions, where the attendee is talking about sex, having sex, and having sex with yourself exactly as I held up the sign that says, “I GUESS I’LL GO F**K MYSELF”.’

As discovered during Live Futures, the ceremonial exchange of experiences is a sacred one. Vanity Project was the perfect buffer for queer youth and elders to take part in the joyous communion.

To get closer to our approximation of a queer future requires us to question how we are capable of resistance. Taken as a whole, Live Futures brought to surface the impact of hope and intergenerational exchange, in order to engineer a world that is tender to the touch for all of us.

‘Live Futures: Queer Cultural Safety and Existential Risk’ was presented at Carriageworks on 29 October as part of Liveworks 2023. The co-facilitators were Angharad Wynne-Jones and Darcy Hytt, with speakers: Aunty Rhonda Dixon-Grovenor, Matthew Bergan, Groovii Biscuit, Charles Carrall, Lucy Norton, Kaisha Kapadia, Laura Luciana, Jonathan Parsons and Kaz Therese.

ArtsHub attended the event in-person.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.