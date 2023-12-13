Learnings from the International Association for Art Critics’ inaugural Academy

An initiative of the International Association for Art Critics (AICA), the inaugural AICA Academy was held this year in conjunction with the Association’s annual congress in Krakow, Poland and themed ‘Contested infrastructures: Art Criticism and the Institutionalisation of Art’. The Academy sought to engage younger art critics in the face of a reduction in art criticism training opportunities across the globe – a trend also observed locally.

Since the University of Tasmania axed the discipline of Art and Design Theory at the end of 2017, there has been no tertiary art writing education offered in the state, despite Tasmania’s image as an island of art and design.

Poster for the 55th annual AICA congress in Poland. Image: Supplied.

The Academy brought together 10 participants – from Ireland, the US, Greece, Croatia, Armenia, Ukraine, Brazil, Finland, Poland and Australia – many of whom had long been members of AICA, but had not actively engaged with the organisation beyond the membership card that grants free entry into museums around the world. It was a largely unstructured event. Other than a two-hour discussion, the Academy mostly took the form of informal discussions, interviews, social media posts and an upcoming webinar.

In the initial Academy discussion, three key themes or concerns were established: language and identity, economic conditions and precarity, and motivation. These themes were then interrogated over the course of the congress.

Even though the conference was held in Poland and many of the speakers and the audiences were Polish, the conference was delivered in one of the three official AICA languages: English. While this decision was advantageous for those of us from English-speaking countries, for others it was a barrier, such as the many congress presenters who had to translate complex art criticism into English.

A daily survey of the congress presenters provided a snapshot of the economic conditions faced by art critics, with the findings published on the AICA Instagram page throughout the conference. Full-time art criticism jobs are rare and so most presenters were revealed to have at least one other role. It was evident that art criticism has to be subsidised by better paid and/or more consistent employment. Many presenters also hold roles in the creative arts or education sectors, such as curators, academics or editors, but critics also work as gallery guards, grill masters, wine sellers, radio hosts and artists, some holding three or four positions at a time.

AICA members were asked about their motivation for writing about art. While the responses were varied, there were some common threads. Many said they see their role as one of social responsibility, supporting artists and communities. An artwork or exhibition may only be on display for a short period of time and for a limited audience, but a published article on the work may be read by many more people, and exist in print or online well beyond the life of a performance artwork or installation.

Art criticism also goes far beyond describing just the content or form of an artwork, and can convey the emotional experience of viewing works. As AICA Treasurer Mathilde Roman expressed it, writing about art ‘is a way to mix thinking and emotions, to extend and share experiences’.

In her presentation, Maria Theresa Alves stressed that writers have ‘responsibilities’ to their community, while also arguing that the distinction between art critics and artists is a ‘European thing’.

‘You do what you are good at for the community,’ she said, regardless of its form. Meanwhile, Anna Olszewska (AICA Poland) made the distinction, ‘I write for the network/community, not about it.’

Many noted that the process of writing about art helps clarify ideas. Ana Lúcia Beck (AICA Brazil) said, ‘We get to know what we really think through writing’ and it can often be quite surprising at the end. She also acknowledged that ‘you learn about yourself by writing’. Francisco Javier Galan Perez (AICA Spain) similarly said, ‘It helps me to put in order my ideas.’

Karen Archey simply stated that she writes ‘to properly understand [the art]’. For Magdalena Mazik, writing about art is deeply personal. ‘It’s the way art stays with me,’ she said. ‘It’s different to taking a photograph. The process of writing is reflecting. It doesn’t matter if it’s published or not. It stays with me for longer.’

Dominik Czechowski (AICA UK) also highlighted the enjoyment gained from ‘talking to artists, writers [and] filmmakers’ in the process of developing content.

For Norman Kleeblatt (AICA US), writing has long been part of his job as a curator and critic, and he sees it as ‘a way of thinking about works that move you. It’s about interrogating the content’. Marc Michael Moser’s motivation is similarly driven by ‘the love for the artwork and the knowledge produced by it, also to gain a different view on our world, often it’s the chain of associations created by it, and in the best case it’s writing against the speechlessness one is confronted by in front of a wonderful piece’.

However, it would be a mistake to write only about art or exhibitions the critic likes. While some noted it was becoming more difficult to criticise weaknesses in exhibitions without significant backlash, Jean Bundy (AICA US) commented, ‘Writing critically can be good for you.’ Norman Kleeblatt (AICA US) also noted that writing about works he disliked could be particularly illuminating.

Christian Chambert (AICA Sweden) likewise believed writing about art allows you to ‘understand things on a deeper level’. His family’s creative industry background meant that he ‘couldn’t escape from it’. He said, ‘I was not strong enough to be a businessman, to earn money. I wasn’t fast enough to be an athlete. I always turned to art, even though it doesn’t earn much money.’

Unfortunately, the poor pay for art criticism has become too much of a barrier for some. When asked why he writes about art, Stephan Schmidt-Wulffen replied, ‘I stopped. You cannot survive. You can’t make a living’.

Ultimately, most critics expressed a strong drive to keep writing, despite the mostly poor renumeration. Jean Bundy described art writing as her ‘life raft’. Emmanuel Lambion (AICA Belgium), also described art writing as ‘a vocation and a necessity’, allowing him ‘to express beliefs and convictions in a creative way, in dialogue and conversation with other creative minds’. François Salmeron (AICA France) went further, arguing, ‘You do not choose to write, you are chosen to write.’ And for Jasmine Amussen (AICA US), it’s political. She said, ‘Art is the only thing that removes the fear of death that isn’t a weapon of war.’

While the process of writing about art can be rewarding, some critics also acknowledged the difficulties. Ana Lúcia Beck’s initial response to the question about motivation was ‘because I’m a masochist. No one knows how much I suffer to get the final text’. However, in a comment that provides some hope for emerging art critics, Norman Kleeblatt, said that, after a long career writing about art, ‘it’s not painful anymore’.

The strength of the inaugural AICA Academy was the informal discussions with individual AICA members, prompted by these questions about language, motivation and precarity. Because the Academy took place during the packed five-day annual AICA congress, opportunities to meet as a group were limited. Instead, a webinar will be held on 13 December 12pm Paris time (9pm AEST and 10pm AEDT) to reflect on the program and allow Academy participants to report their research findings. The webinar is open to non-members.

The AICA Academy was held in Krakow, Poland, 13-17 November 2023. This writer attended the event in person.

