Something is happening…

Representation of the disability experience in a theatrical setting can be a complex and ever-evolving proposition. A timely work from The Strangeways Ensemble attempts to investigate this complexity in an entertaining and thought-provoking production. Something That Happened, which is being presented at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre’s Bruce Gordon Theatre from 15-23 September, explores the quest for fame and inclusion, as well as the fraught and often sensationalist representation of disability in the media.

Using John Steinbeck’s 1937 novel, Of Mice and Men, as a creative touchstone, the production takes its cues from historical representation of people with a disability, while adding a contemporary theatrical texture to the general thematic discussion.

Formalised in 2018, and sitting within the remit of the Merrigong Theatre Company, The Strangeways Ensemble is a professional group made up of neurodiverse creatives including Malcolm Allison, Ethan Arnold, Jordan Bowater, Ethan Green, Rachel Head, Phillip Prentice, Anne-Louise Rentell and Christian Tagliaferro. The Ensemble’s website states that the aims of the group are to ‘find the fantastical in the mundane’ and make work ‘which is evocative and challenging, but also poetic and funny’.

According to director and deviser, Anne-Louise Rentell, the current production adheres to these tenets as well as poses questions related to disability and how such questions may be explored within a 21st century theatrical narrative. ‘Who has the right to tell whose story?’ she asks. ‘What role does authenticity play in casting? Is it enough to empathise with a character or do you have to have lived the experience of the character you are playing to do it justice?’

Rentell explains that the production process began with a “what if?” scenario alongside the classic text to specifically investigate ‘how our dreams may both inspire and overwhelm us’. From there the premise of the production grew into a simple yet evocative proposition and plot line – an international film company is on a scouting mission to cast a new film version of Steinbeck’s multilayered tale of friendship, personal responsibility and the high cost of both.

Rentell says that using the original source material as a jumping off point burrows down into the notion that dreams can be, at best, attainable and, at worst, illusory. The theme, of course, is that the reality lies somewhere in between. ‘I like the idea of exploring these aspirations through a plausible hypothetical that is open to diverse actors and therefore on the ensemble’s radar,’ adds Rentell.

Ensemble member Jordan Bowater explains that the work evolved gradually from weekly sessions in which the Ensemble members improvised, explored with a sense of play and playfulness, and discussed the influence of films and media upon the disability experience. ‘One day we were discussing representation, how it is often stereotyped, and how that makes us feel,’ he adds. ‘I have found a lot of media for and about neurodiversity to be informative and needed, but often entertainment takes a back seat to information, which is something we strive not to do.’

It is this drive to make the production as entertaining as possible that has led to the involvement of a live camera onstage, operated by one of the Ensemble members to capture the central themes of the narrative. As Rentell says, the camera places a ‘lens on who is in control of how disability is perceived on a screen and provides rich territory for the Ensemble to explore, and respond and relate to with their trademark humour and originality’.

A further theatrical ingredient folding into the multiplicity of the disability experience is the use of music under the guidance of sound designer, Daryl Wallis. ‘There are key song moments that talk to the themes of the work, including existing works ‘Over the Rainbow’ and ‘Act Naturally’,’ Rentell says, ‘as well as two original songs by Ensemble members.’

According to Bowater, the incorporation of music adds a further layer of uniqueness to the production and effectively serves the goals of the neurodiverse theatre-makers taking part. ‘Some of us are natural poets,’ he says. ‘I was 14 when I started to take guitar seriously and to be able to use those skills in productions makes it all worthwhile.’

In further acknowledgement of the disability experience of both actors and audience members, the production contains Auslan captioning and Audio Description services for patrons who are d/Deaf, hard of hearing or have low or no vision. Those attending the performance on Saturday 23 September at 1.30pm can also partake in the tactile tour before the show begins. Audiences are welcomed onto the stage and introduced to set and costume elements through a description of each item, including their significance to the production.

Rentell says, ‘Audience members are encouraged to touch and feel the items themselves and ask questions. It’s a great way to get up close to set and costume elements and to understand their design and purpose in more detail.’

The Strangeways Ensemble adds to the growing number of companies addressing the concept of disability in a theatrical setting and how we, as a society, continue the conversation around accessibility and acceptance. The question remains, however, as to whether these changes are happening fast enough. Although she commends companies such as Victoria’s Back to Back Theatre, and initiatives such as the NSW Creatibility placements, Rentell believes there is room for continued improvement. ‘There is always more to do in this space,’ she says, ‘such as providing access for audiences as well as the artists.’

2021 The Strangeways Cabaret. Photo: Supplied.

Perhaps the most integral element in the overall discussion of disability within theatrical settings is that organisations such as The Strangeways Ensemble are encouraged to exist and present their creative endeavours. As Rentell attests, the process of building Something That Happened ‘has been a joy and one in which the Ensemble, associated creatives and our creations grow and evolve as we make more work together’.

Something That Happened by Strangeways Ensemble is presented by the Merrigong Theatre Company in association with the Disability Trust. It is being performed at Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from 15-23 September.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.