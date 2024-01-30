Australian independent music, where is it?

It is becoming more common to hear about how Australia isn’t listening to Australian music any more. The ARIA charts are showing a significant decrease in Australian albums in the top 50, and the increase in online music streaming platforms has broadened our reach for international music consumption.

So, what prospects do independent Australian musicians have when trying to enter the Australian music industry and where can we hear their music?

Option 1: Radio

The radio is a classic avenue to consume music and there are various ways for independent Australian artists to get their music shared through the medium.

The most likely is through community radio. Local stations are more prone to playing local music, with an average of 37% of all music broadcast coming from Australian artists. The Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) created a website specifically for this purpose, getting local Australian music of all kinds into the ears of community radio broadcasters.

The Australian Music Radio Airplay Project (AMRAP) acts as an online database for artists and labels to upload their latest tracks for broadcasters to use in the future. It also has a database of community radio broadcasters, who are often contactable via the platform. This way, artists and labels can send through information on their music and future gigs.

Commercial radio is also an option for sharing Australian music; however, it is much harder to get airplay without being in the charts. The ABC’s Triple J is one of the few stations well-known for its focus on indie Australian music. Its offshoot Triple J Unearthed is an essential part of the Australian ecosystem for new and emerging musicians to be heard on commercial stations.

According to an Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) survey conducted in 2023, however, Australian adults are listening to the radio less often than they listen to music streaming services. Only those aged 45 and up are more likely to listen to the radio, with younger generations preferring services like Spotify, YouTube Music and SoundCloud. By comparison, the streaming services older Australian favour are apps like ABC Listen and Community Radio Plus, which are essentially extensions of listening to the radio.

Option 2: Online streaming platforms

With listening trends and the modern music industry leaning on streaming platforms more than ever, are they a viable option for independent musicians to make a living?

The answer to that question is based on how popular you are, as the average payout on Spotify is around 0.03 cents per stream. Previously, emerging artists could make any amount of money from their releases; however, Spotify’s new policy greatly limits potential income. Artists and labels will now only receive payouts on songs that get over 1000 streams within a 12-month period. While these songs were only making under $30 per year, that amount can add up for a lesser-known artist when releasing an album. Furthermore, this policy affects over one-third of the platform’s 100 million songs, according to data from 2022.

While a platforms like Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services in Australia, places like SoundCloud and Bandcamp are often more focused on helping independent artists. However, they too have the issue of international artists drowning out local Australian musicians when they’re trying to find an audience.

Distribution services, such as NoiseHive, can offer independent artists help in sharing their music on platforms like Spotify, TikTok and Apple Music, as well as with monetisation and copyright disputes on YouTube. This can be helpful for artists who only have an interest in song creation and performance, but not the business and legal side of becoming a musician.

Similarly, associations such as AMA (Australian Music Association), AIR (Australian Independent Records Labels Association), APRA AMCOS (Australasian Performing Right Association/Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners’ Society) and others can be a helpful source of information and assistance to Australian artists entering the industry. These are especially useful when you want to gain royalties for your music. A full list of Australian music organisations can be found on the AMA website.

Some of these options can be costly or unobtainable for new independent artists though, meaning most have to go about the business side of the industry off their own back.

Atomic Music – independent digital radio

Max Bruckmann of Atomic Music created the multi-platform streaming service to offer a place for independent Australian artists to showcase and sell their music free of charge.

Atomic Music aims to uplift rural and regional artists specifically and has a focus on selling MP3s at a high royalty commission rate to the artists. Each week, the top 20 songs (the most interacted with and sold) are shared in a radio program that is played on over 20 stations around Australia.

Bruckmann says, ‘[Atomic Music is a] career pathway or leap pad that Australian independent artists can use to assist them with the business side of their art, as well as the exposure side.’

The reward structure of the platform’s Top 20 encourages artists to sell their songs via Atomic Music, as each purchase gains them 50 points, compared to only one point per stream.

Bruckmann explains: ‘We’ve really tailored the reward structure to encourage artists to actually promote themselves in a saleable way and to assist them in making a business out of their music. [Especially] because many in the industry have basically written off the music sales side of the business, which is a shame because a lot of fans are happy to pitch in for that side of things.’

Bruckmann has a background in business and accounting, as well as music. He has always loved listening to and making music, specifically in composition and recording.

He says Atomic Music started because, ‘I felt that all of the pathways that were available to me into the Australian industry were either ambiguous or inaccessible. So, I forged my own pathway, [one] that I wish had been there when I was younger. [And now] I made it available to everyone.’

With many artists already on the platform and more joining every week, Atomic Music has helped countless independent musicians gain national recognition and payment for their music.

Advice for emerging artists

While artists can have the opportunity for self-promotion across radio, music streaming services and independent online platforms, high levels of competition and barriers to entry still exist. So, how can emerging independent artists get others to listen to their music?

Bruckmann recommends artists to do ‘a lot of cold emailing or cold calling’ to get their music out there.

‘Mostly emailing, just because you get a lot more scale. If you go online and Google the top 10 music publishers in Australia or distributors and record labels, and start marketing yourself to people who you don’t know… It is probably the scariest thing that you can do, especially if you’re not super confident about your music, but that’s really what you need to be doing,’ says Bruckmann.

Utilising platforms like Spotify for the simple purpose of discovery, rather than as a money-making tool, is also a potential way to approach the platform’s new policies on payment.

On a brighter note, the Australian music industry as a whole is getting more support and funding in 2024, which will be beneficial for up-and-coming musicians trying to enter the local scene. Signs of encouragement include the Government’s $9 million investment into the arts and its five-year plan to rebuild the Australian music industry. Events like the National Folk Festival and educational institutions such as the ANU School of Music (Canberra) are also showing continued support for early career musicians.

For the average music listener, finding Australian music may be a journey of discovery. But with the breadth of talent in our country, it is well worth it. So start by finding a niche community radio station showcasing local music, give Atomic Music a whirl or head out to some local gigs by groups performing original music.

Supporting independent musicians directly is one of the many ways to keep Australians making music for all to enjoy.

