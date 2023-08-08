Iconoclastic and empowered: the new wave of Middle Eastern Australian women writers

Women of Middle Eastern and North African (MENA)* origin have not historically been visible in Australia’s literary industry. Whether this has been primarily due to systemic biases or lack of access opportunities, it is finally starting to change, as a new wave of MENA women are winning and shortlisting for major literary prizes and becoming bestsellers across the nation’s bookstores.

As these women and their extraordinary stories come into focus, ArtsHub considers: in what way is this movement iconoclastic, pushing against the multiple hegemonies of patriarchy and “white” Australian prejudice?

From my perspective as an Australian-Kurdish writer, the direction in which this literary movement is heading is fascinating, and dives into the importance of these narratives and lived experience.

The power of storytelling

ArtsHub speaks to Yumna Kassab about her most recent novel, The Lovers, and Sara M Saleh about her upcoming debut novel, Songs for the Dead and Living. Both writers are of MENA origin, and both are recipients of prizes and critical acclaim for their work in Australia.

Kassab’s The Lovers was shortlisted for this year’s Miles Franklin award. The prize was first awarded in 1957 to a novel of highest literary merit that represents the multiple facets of Australian life.

Kassab is of Lebanese heritage, and was born and raised in Parramatta, Sydney. Her third book, The Lovers, explores the romantic dynamics between two protagonists, Jamila and Amir. The novel has a dreamy, folkloric air, as Kassab uses spare language to intensely delve into the love affair. Each protagonist holds worlds within them of past loves, familial histories and complex inner landscapes that magnetise as well as separate them.

‘I often wonder about the differences and distances between people, whether it’s class and money, education … and how, in a love story, people try to bridge any superficial differences that may exist between human beings,’ Kassab tells ArtsHub.

Her focused attention on the cultural and geographical dividers between us may be due to her diasporic origins. Kassab has a keen perceptiveness around human encounters. Human connection transcending culture and geography is a perceptible theme in the works of hybrid MENA/Australian authors, owing perhaps to their hyphenated experiences of being Australian-And. A feeling of both singularity and belonging is palpable in their works.

Sara M Saleh, of Palestinian, Egyptian and Lebanese origin, was the first writer to win both the Australian Book Review’s 2021 Peter Porter Poetry Prize and the Overland Judith Wright Poetry Prize in 2020. She echoes Kassab: ‘I will always share intersections and geographies and feelings with the characters.’

In her upcoming novel, Songs for the Dead and Living, Saleh follows the intergenerational story of a Palestinian family that ends up in Sydney.

‘I will always be writing about the significant cultural, political, religious heritages and realities of my people – in every place, in every timeline. That’s my dominant gaze, that’s my indomitable truth,’ says Saleh.

Kassab mirrors this raison être in some ways: ‘I believe everything comes with me to the page: my background, my family and friends, my experiences, my interests.’

The interesting contingent here is the specificity of experience of these luminary Australian-MENA women writers and yet also the convergences of these experiences, the universality of their appeal. Love, loss, the search for meaning and belonging in an increasingly displaced world are deeply relatable themes.

Bringing female MENA writers to the forefront

For too long female writers of Middle Eastern origin have been sidelined in the Australian publishing industry. ‘People have told our stories for us … reducing us to trauma and pain at best,’ says Saleh. The rise in critical acclaim, however, has led to wide engagement with their work, and appreciation of their ‘own stories of full, messy, human experience,’ Kassab says.

It is important that both the specificity of these voices as well as their comparability are appreciated, by readers and critics alike, as Saleh warns against the tokenism and essentialism surrounding Australian-MENA woman writer stereotypes.

‘As Palestinian/Arab women we have permission to resist the inevitability of these portrayals,’ she says. ‘White authors, for example, never have to contend with [they’re just “writers”].’

Australian-MENA women writers are not only contending with a traditionally male-run publishing industry, but also with the lack of historic representation of culturally and linguistically diverse Australians. The authors’ iconoclasm in the space of publishing mirrors their resistance to patriarchy, borders and violence in other realms.

‘It seems the world generally cares very little about women’s bodies beyond how they can give pleasure or how they die,’ says Saleh, revealing the work that she does to explore matriarchal relationships in her novels. ‘We have our own spaces of subversion, softness and strength through sisterhood.’

This lived experience, the background of her novel, she points out, is far removed from the ways in which Western news media ‘demonise and dehumanise’ MENA identities, she says.

While Kassab remains ‘optimistic’ about the perceptible increase in recognition of Australian-MENA women writers over the past few years, she believes ‘it is important to ask ourselves who is here, but also who is not here’. She adds: ‘If we take the literary world as an ecosystem and we compare it to the demographics of the country, taking into account culture and gender … there is room for improvement.’

As Saleh adds: ‘We aren’t and never were silent – storytelling is part of our heritage.’

More opportunity for and celebration of Australian-MENA voices is necessary going forward, in order to get their important storytelling out in the world. But these recent recognitions and successes are a “at long last” and well-deserved start.

* This term is used for shorthand and is not intended to flatten the myriad identities in the region.

