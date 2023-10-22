Just an Inquiry or a golden opportunity?

On 21 September this year Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a year-long Commonwealth Government COVID-19 Response Inquiry, looking at the Federal Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Presided over by three independent panel members, its terms of reference reveal the Inquiry’s broad scope.

Since the Inquiry was announced, ArtsHub has contacted a cross-section of people in the arts industry to gauge how they felt the sector was treated by governments during 2020/2021.

Many of those contacted indicated that they feel there was an inequality of support towards the creative industries as compared to other sectors, and are now calling upon individuals to make their own public submissions to the Inquiry.

The hope? That by sheer volume, the arts will be wholly considered as part of the Inquiry.

Esther Anatolitis is one advocate encouraging the entire creative industry to speak up during this process. Across 2020/2021 she worked as the director of Test Pattern, the consultancy she established in 1999, along with arts and government bodies across Australia, including the ACT Government, on the Kingston Arts Precinct strategy.

Recently Anatolitis wrote a piece for Crikey that exposed how COVID policy jeopardised Australian culture. Anatolitis tells ArtsHub: ‘The question here is what decisions were made and how they were made. It seems clear from the pattern of activity that there were decisions made not to prioritise arts and education, to not support artists – an Inquiry needs to look at these decisions.’

While the terms of reference state that the Inquiry will look at the responsibilities of state and territory governments, it will not reach further into state or local government jurisdictions.

Anatolitis continues: ‘While I really wish this Inquiry was looking at state decisions, I can see why it’s not, because it’s a Federal Government inquiry and they have no control.

‘But in terms of the funding decisions for arts and culture and education, it’s absolutely within the scope of this Inquiry, because these were Federal Government decisions.’

The cornerstone of the Federal Government’s support for the creative industries across 2020/2021 was the controversial Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) fund. In total it was a $200 million investment in the creative industries, with the final funded project scheduled to conclude this month.

It may look substantial at first glance, though on average each of the 541 projects received only $370,000 across two years, but the issues here go deeper.

Anatolitis says: ‘What was implemented was in effect very similar to [former Minister for the Arts] George Brandis’ National Programme for Excellence in the Arts, which then became the Catalyst [Australian Arts and Culture] Fund. It was a program that saw a very small number of people making decisions about very large amounts of money.

‘When the RISE fund was first released and applications were opened, the criteria excluded individual artists. It wasn’t about funds to support artists and organisations at the absolute brink; it was for new projects. While it could have been excellent to give these new players money, it was far different to what was needed during the pandemic. How much financial and regulatory support do the arts need?

‘The biggest investors in the arts are the artists themselves. The reason we needed and still need this support is to develop audiences, to support First Nations artists and make sure art is affordable and is for the public good, to support those who inspire us most,’ adds Anatolitis.

During the height of the pandemic, support for individuals within the creative industries was a minefield. So many industry peers fell through the cracks of eligibility for key Federal Government support, most notably JobKeeper payments. Instead, the creative industries were only eligible for JobSeeker payments.

Per fortnight, recipients of JobKeeper received $1500 regardless of their pre-lockdown income, while those on JobSeeker originally received $550 paid on top of the base rate, but this amount was gradually reduced to only $150 extra in January 2021 before the scheme’s conclusion in March that same year. This was done despite heavy restrictions and lockdowns continuing at the time in some states.

In October 2023, no one could claim that the creative industries have, or are even close to being, “fully recovered”.

Anatolitis says: ‘The Government decided at three different points to not extend JobKeeper… And the cash flow boost to universities? They changed the criteria specifically so that universities were excluded. Of course, universities are some of the biggest owners of art galleries and collections of art and performing arts venues, and some of the biggest employers of arts workers.

‘Sadly, a lot of artists are saying that the pandemic was the final straw and they have left their practice.’

It is with this in mind that Anatolitis asks, ‘How, by going through this Inquiry, can we make sure these decisions are not made again? One way is ensuring that individuals and organisations make their own public submissions.’

‘Heartbroken’ by neglect

Actor and advocate Glenn Hazeldine worked with Sydney Theatre Company’s philanthropy team across 2020/2021 and also serves as the Deputy Chair of Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW (ABFNSW).

Hazeldine tells ArtsHub that, while he personally was eligible for JobKeeper, he was ‘heartbroken’ by the neglect shown by the former Federal Government.

‘They pretty much relegated artists to JobSeeker, because they didn’t see ours as a legitimate industry to call yourself a professional in,’ he says.

Through his work of establishing a national alliance of all similar funds to that offered by ABFNSW in 2020, Hazeldine says, ‘[I was] really conscious of the impact Federal Government decisions had on our industry.

‘Prior to 2020, the Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW typically handed out around $70,000 annually in financial assistance to arts workers in crisis.’

Since the pandemic sent the arts industry into a tailspin, the financial assistance provided has risen to almost $2 million. Hazeldine continues: ‘We have given out millions of dollars in food vouchers alone, and that’s just in NSW. Nationally, the Alliance of Australasian Performing Arts Benevolent Funds has provided well over $3 million in emergency assistance since 2020.’

Hazeldine says that an uptick in demand for mental health support has also been witnessed across this period. ‘Our community has really suffered. People are now starting to recognise that it was artists and creative workers that helped them survive the lockdown. Even though it became an essential workforce, because people were looking for online entertainment to fill that void, the Government couldn’t recognise this.

‘I know we have been fighting for better support for decades. I just hope this Government starts to show a little humanity and respect towards our industry and I think this Inquiry is a real opportunity to do so.’

He adds: ‘I will be putting in a submission [to the Inquiry] and others should too, because the more they hear individual stories – and every actor has a story – the better the picture is.’

Devastating impacts financially and mentally

Since 1983, the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) has been an influential advocate for the Australian visual arts, craft and design sector. Working at NAVA since 2015, Executive Director Penelope Benton is frank in describing the situation faced by visual artists across 2020/2021 in Australia as ‘diabolical’.

‘There were so many shortfalls, no access to JobKeeper or JobSeeker, no cash flow boost for artists or organisations. About 75% of our sector wasn’t able to access support that other sectors could. It’s a big list,’ Benton tells ArtsHub.

‘For artists there was a lot of difficulty in demonstrating eligibility because of fluctuating or inconsistent incomes, even though the Government temporarily expanded eligibility criteria for JobSeeker to support sole traders, there were reports around having difficulty with Centrelink… So many people across the sector had no access to support.’

A recent survey undertaken by the University of Melbourne and RMIT makes for a sobering read. It corroborates Benton’s view that the visual arts sector was the hardest hit of all those within the creative industries. Of those surveyed, only 14.2% of employers who applied for JobKeeper received support, and only 3.2% of those surveyed who applied for JobSeeker were successful.

When asked for her thoughts on federal arts funding, Benton acknowledges that while ‘the RISE Fund did make some great contributions to the industry, there were really only a small number of visual arts and craft recipients through that program.

‘Some artists kept applying, but kept getting knocked back with no explanation,’ she says.

Benton suggests that an insurance scheme to offset exhibition cancellations, touring and mounting costs and, of course, lost revenue and income would have been beneficial.

But money and economics were only part of the pandemic’s impact on the creative industries. Arguably far greater was the effect on mental health.

‘I think this Inquiry is going to bring up some trauma,’ says Benton. ‘At the time we did a few snaps of how people were going with the impacts to their mental health. The results were devastating.

‘It was traumatic – 49% of artists and 51% of arts workers were reporting significant or extreme impacts on their mental health. Through our work with the Artists’ Benevolent Fund we discovered that people had become homeless, were living in their cars and couldn’t afford to eat.

‘They had no savings and no access to support. Reflecting on that, they’re not going to be much better off now. There will be ongoing impacts.’

Benton continues: ‘It’s so important that the learnings are documented here and there are enough responses from the arts to be featured in a report of recommendations. A handful of responses from peak bodies will not have the same impact as thousands of first-hand accounts from artists and arts workers.

‘I can’t stress how important it is that we find the strength and the energy to jot something down and send it in.’

Response from the Department of the Prime Minister

ArtsHub reached out to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet for comment. A spokesperson explained that, due to the Inquiry being in its ‘very early stages’ it was difficult to provide exact details at this time.

The spokesperson added: ‘The Australian Government has launched an Inquiry into Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help better prepare our country for the future. Given the human, social and economic impact of the pandemic, it is in the national interest to hold an Inquiry into the response.

‘The Inquiry will consider the Government’s response to the pandemic, including the financial support for individuals and businesses.

‘Everyone is invited to make a submission to the Inquiry, including those in the creative industries and representative organisations.’

The independent panel will deliver its final report to the Government by September 2024. More information about the Inquiry can be found on the Commonwealth Government COVID-19 Response Inquiry web page, with regular updates as the Inquiry progresses.

ArtsHub will continue to monitor and report on the Inquiry’s progress.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.