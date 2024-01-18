‘The artist is sacred’ – holding space for queer narratives

Opening at Off the Kerb Gallery in Melbourne’s Collingwood on Friday 19 January is the annual Summer Daze exhibition, featuring the works from a plethora of emerging and mid-career queer artists.

Mid-install, Off the Kerb owner and director, Shini Pararajasingham, took time out to speak with ArtsHub.

‘We have 45 artworks in this show, and the rest of the installation is going to be fun,’ says Pararajasingham. ‘I feel like this year is a little bit different to last year. There is a really interesting mix of artists as well as voices – not the typical queer narratives.’

After taking a forced hiatus due to COVID-19 and Melbourne lockdowns, Summer Daze finally made a comeback in 2023.

‘[Last year’s exhibition] was very queer and very in your face; I would say it’s a much softer exhibition this year,’ adds Pararajasingham.

In 2023, the gallery also presented an exhibition by visual artist Garrie Maguire, who did a survey of 50 Asian creatives in their private spaces. However, as the works were a series of nude photographs, Maguire faced significant challenges while attempting to exhibit overseas, so much so they were banned and eventually blacklisted by galleries in Singapore.

Pararajasingham explains: ‘It was a really important exhibition, which questioned cultural expectations in those countries and the oppressive nature of being queer in those countries.’

She continues that censorship is ‘so important to talk about today, particularly with what’s going on with a particular gallery who recently censored a very well-known Australian artist. Here at Off the Kerb there is no censorship’.

Holding space for artists

Among the broader visual arts ecology, Off the Kerb is a significant space that has continued to create and hold space for emerging and mid-career artists.

Pararajasingham’s own experiences of being thrust from arts school into the “coldness” of commercial galleries has determined her approach and vision for Off the Kerb.

‘When I started this gallery I wanted to buck the trend. When I first exhibited after finishing arts school, my first experience exhibiting was in a space where there was no staff support – just a ladder and a couple of tools. It felt so cold.

‘A year later I started Off the Kerb. I figured it needed it to be a bridge for emerging artists between art school and the wider arts industry. It’s a hybrid artist run initiative [and] a pay-to-play environment – artists have to pay for the space and we take a commission. I decided that I wanted to keep the gallery hire low, and keep the commission on the higher end at 30%.’

While there may be criticism of charging both space hire fees and commission, Pararajasingham explains: ‘Our gallery hire is the lowest in Melbourne, to make it accessible to new artists, while the commission is on the higher end of ARI models – that says to the artist we will work hard for them, because we need to sell their work to cover our operating costs. Payment is always 10 days after bump out.’

She adds: ‘The artist for me is sacred, this is just a building with white walls without them.’

Artists in the show

Among the 24 artists exhibiting as part of this year’s Summer Daze exhibition is Ying Huang.

Huang, who in December spoke up against RED Gallery, tells ArtsHub after the difficulties of recent months, the process of creating work for this exhibition ‘really helped get me back into painting’.

‘I have also put in a few of my old prints for the show, but this one painting really is a turning point for me.’

Huang continues: ‘Doing a solo show is quite stressful; you have to come up with a full room of work. Both psychologically and financially there is a lot of pressure, but with a group show everyone is in the spotlight, it’s a team effort.’

Discussing what it has been like to be part of Summer Daze, Huang continues, ‘It’s just awesome; we are all helping each other. It’s an amazing community, we are tight knit and we always share stuff. During that week and a half of [Summer Daze] you will always meet new people and connect with old friends.’

Huang adds: ‘I think having this queer show is great for celebrating our queer culture, but each individual also brings their own stories and perspective to it.

‘With this show we bring everyone together, it’s a real melting point. It’s only once a year, but it’s such a good exhibition.’

Jonathon Harris is presenting two digital black and white “photographic” works, featuring costumes, including 3D drawn masks covered in rose quartz, and captures the artist “disrobing” without hands.

‘The idea was to look at creating something that, when you put it on, you instantly become the other,’ Harris explains to ArtsHub.

Harris’ involvement with Off the Kerb began in 2017, and he has continued to present a mix of visual and installation art pieces since. Speaking to the Summer Daze exhibition, he says: ‘I am in great company in this show.

‘Because I am a queer person, my work is inevitably queer. My work stems from queer history, from me or from the community in times when I wasn’t even there.

‘Because of that and in order for that story to be told in the moment, through visual imagery or performance, it’s really important that my queer voice comes forward. Otherwise it’s just fictional.’

When it comes to queer art and aesthetics within the broader visual arts community, Harris believes that, over recent years, it has become more accepted to a degree, but admits that the issue of censorship lingers.

‘I have noticed that the representation of queer artists has, in more circumstances, “just become part of the art scene” – because the queer conversations and lives have changed, because these are so much more integrated and the queer conversation has become more integrated… I’m not saying it’s perfect by a long shot, but I have found this is reflected in the work.

‘You can have more forthright conversations these days, there’s an openness to it.’

He is quick to add, ‘However, I do believe that openness is very much tied to the political landscape you are in at that time. How queer art is represented or what they say, will constantly shift due to the political landscape [the artists] are in.

‘Censorship is still an issue. As queer artists, good queer work has that integrity that when people try to censor it, that’s when we argue and say “absolutely not”. We don’t believe in shutting down the conversation,’ Harris concludes.

Summer Daze opens on Friday 19 January at Off the Kerb Gallery.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.