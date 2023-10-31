Prophecy comes full circle in Heirs of America

The year is 2003, and the Bush presidency is in the thick of its post 9/11 “war on terror”; closer to home, the Howard Government commemorates the Bali bombings, mere months away from bringing in a suite of anti-terrorism bills.

Concurrently, Stephen Sewell’s Myth, Propaganda and Disaster in Nazi Germany and Contemporary America receives standing ovations at its Malthouse premiere, spurred by ‘searing passion and dazzling momentum’ (according to the theatre company’s website). The play that ‘reverberates with the aftershocks’ of 9/11 enters the canon of Australian theatre, its vision of a bewildering regime of power and lies heralded as both prescient and impossible.

But 20 years on, playwright Dr Robert Reid says we’re lurching closer to the dangerous future the play warns us about. At this year’s Melbourne Fringe, he not only revisited the classic, but quoted from its dramaturgy and ideas; his sequel Myth, Propaganda and Disaster and the Heirs of America played alongside the original on the La Mama Courthouse stage.

New generation, same myths

Set in Melbourne in 2017, Heirs of America follows outspoken politics student Sophie, driven to paranoia by online harassment from the alt-right. Clicks on the phone have been replaced by online hate comments and post-truth has evolved into post-Trump.

‘The racism and paranoia [in 2017] are similar to that presented in Steven’s play post 9/11, so [the two plays] speak to each other clearly on that level … but it’s not as fever pitch as it was [in the original], because the dial has been turned up on every [other issue],” says Reid.

‘But it’s interesting to see how much [from the original play] is still relevant. The anxiety, the paranoia, needing to watch your own back – all that stuff is very present in contemporary society. Fake news and what is reality has become a much stronger heart [to my play].’

Heirs of America purposefully borrows from the dramaturgical grammar of Sewell’s original to write its own chapter. The fearless, idealistic student Marguerite Lee returns as a weary lecturer, Talbot Finch’s controversial publication destroys more lives and “The Man”, still omnipresent, has found new ways to insidiously surveil their subjects.

Reid continues: ‘I was always struck by the mythic quality of “The Man” in the original … I see this character as a theatricalisation of anxiety and paranoia, so I carried that forward into Heirs of America.

‘I was interested in “cursed literature” when writing this play – things like Mein Kampf or Protocols of the Elders of Zion – books with bad ideas that appear and spread through the world. [In the play] the book Talbot writes destroys his life, and I wanted to see what would happen if we reintroduced it as the same ideas have remained and become amplified.’

With leftist academic Talbot Finch well and truly disappeared at the end of Sewell’s play, a new Joseph K figure must be christened in Heirs of America to undergo the trials. Here, Reid overturns the tortured male protagonist, choosing instead to let his play unfold in the hands of a politically conscious young woman with an internet connection.

‘[Sophie] is a reflection of what Talbot isn’t; I wanted her to represent the future rather than the past, so she became young and female,’ he says. ‘I wanted her to be at university, so she’s able to learn from the last generation.’

Through Sophie, Reid epitomises Generation Z activism, keenly observing their fervent drive for social justice and propensity for hasty online outrage.

‘Sophie’s blog posts [in the show] are really ramped up in their opinions,’ Reid says. ‘She has a good idea, but isn’t totally informed, and just goes with her gut and goes a bit too far, which gets her in trouble.’

Australian theatre’s myth

The Australia Heirs of America points to is one swimming in its own myths, obsessed with the impression that “nothing of importance happens” on its shores (as Marguerite Lee puts it in the play’s opening speech), despite rampant distrust and fear of extremism ignited by incidents such as the 2014 Lindt café siege.

But most of all, according to Reid – holder of a PhD in Australian theatre history and someone who is himself revered in our theatrical milieu – it’s an Australia that doesn’t engage with its own theatrical canon.

‘I feel it’s important for Australian theatre to respond to its past; [I wanted] to demonstrate that you can go back to past plays and reengage with the conversation,’ he says.

‘There are lots of easter eggs [from Sewell’s play] throughout my play, partly inspired by how contemporary cinema is returning to classic works. It’s also reminiscent of ancient Greek theatre, where writers retell stories over and over – why don’t we do that with Australian theatre?’

Through revisiting and adding to Sewell’s world, Reid seeks to challenge what he describes as ‘the “great man” fallacy’s tendency towards erasure as a tool of oppression in contemporary discourse’.

‘For a long time, we’ve been told there’s no canon of Australian theatre before Summer of the Seventeenth Doll in 1955, which is patently untrue… It’s a fallacy to consider a single person as a shifting point of history,’ he explains.

‘As much as I love Summer of the Seventeenth Doll, it wasn’t just written because Ray Lawler or John Sumner were geniuses – the conditions were right, and that’s why it happened.’

Whether Reid’s sequel will follow in the footsteps of Sewell’s text, to be talked about with fervour in theatre lobbies and studied in drama classes across the country, remains to be seen.

But perhaps more worrying is how near and plausible the concepts presented in Reid’s sequel already are. Instances of saluting, self-identifying neo-Nazis are growing, one group coincidentally making an appearance at Melbourne’s Parliament House on the same day as the Heirs of America premiere on 14 October 2023.

‘Stephen’s play [makes the point that] education systems are being destroyed, and all the systems that teach you to be a human have been fundamentally devalued, largely because of capitalism,’ explains Reid. ‘Of course, you’re [then] going to start churning out people who don’t see, at the very least, it’s embarrassing to [call themselves] a Nazi – those socialisation skills are gone.’

As misinformation and scepticism rise, and academics in numerous countries experience suppression, Heirs of America seeks to remind us we ‘erase our history at our peril’.

‘They were always there; they’d never gone away. We just allowed ourselves to think that they had because they’ve gone quiet and underground. But of course, they’re still there,’ concludes Reid.

Myth, Propaganda and Disaster and the Heirs of America, written and directed by Dr Robert Reid, premiered at La Mama Courthouse from 14-22 October.

