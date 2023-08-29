Queer and present danger: Part 3

Queer and present danger is a three-part series written in response to the cancellation of queer events across 2023. Many a battle has been won but, as this year has shown us, glory and progress are fragile and easily stripped away.

In the past week this series has itself become a target of attacks, with a number of alt right groups having deliberately misquoted ArtsHub – taking from Part 2 to make posts in support of the “no” vote for the Voice to Parliament referendum. They used the same photos of Mama MadB and Crystal Love side by side, accompanied by “Aboriginal drag queens demand queer education for children” in bold font.

With such intentionally provocative tactics in play, it is easy to see how slippery a slope it is between misinformation and radicalisation.

Here in Part 3, we move past those monumental scenes of jubilation at the end of 2017 and voyage into uncharted waters to discover a world irrevocably changed from the one we once knew.

In 2020 drag went digital and we hear from Linh Uendo and Kitty Obsidian, veterans of the world’s longest lockdowns.

These two young drag artists also detail how, in the wake of growing alt right threats and protests that emerged during the pandemic, this year they have either had performances booked for local council events cancelled or have persevered despite threats. And they are not alone.

Uendo – the official “Cheezels queen of Naarm” is a 26-year-old performer, who has always been a fan of performing and theatre. Due to health conditions, however, they were unable to undertake traditional theatrical training. Instead, they chose the unconventional route of becoming a drag queen.

Uendo’s story

Like Mama MadB, Uendo emerged in the lead-up to the 2017 Marriage Plebiscite, but these two performers’ paths could not be more different.

‘I started going to clubs like the [now demolished] Greyhound and Mollie’s Bar and Diner around 2016, and that’s where I found drag. I realised I didn’t need to necessarily go through the formal training; I could teach myself and still be on stage. That’s the beauty of drag – it is open to anybody, no matter their background,’ they say.

Linh Uendo. Photo: Supplied.

‘Before drag I was very shy and awkward. Coming into nearly six years of doing drag, my confidence has soared. It’s because of drag I’ve learned that I can be comfortable in myself with my condition instead of trying to fight against it.’

Born with Prune Belly syndrome (PBS), which affects only one in every 45,000 people, Uendo was born without stomach muscles. In turn PBS complicates many other vital systems, which has meant they live with a colostomy bag and a catheter.

‘I have spent so much of my life surviving; I spent so many years worrying whether or not I was going to wake up the next day, to now where my health is not perfect, but manageable. Given the intense upbringing in hospital, I never thought I would get to be a performer,’ they say.

‘It’s lonely being in hospital. The longer you are in there, the less likely things seem to happen.’

Keep the fires burning

At the start of 2020 with the first rumblings of the looming health crisis, like many other immunocompromised people, Uendo went into lockdown early. Being based in Melbourne, they lived through the longest lockdown anywhere in the world. Across the 226 days the city spent in lockdown and the two years of “on again, off again” living, they pivoted to presenting drag online.

‘I was still doing drag every now and then, practising in my room, finding ways to improve and refine my craft, as well as consuming a lot of drag media online. I started to come back to drag through TikTok and YouTube after I had a jaw realignment surgery during 2020. I found ways to not necessarily get booked for gigs per se, but it kept me busy, further developing my drag aesthetic and character,’ they explain.

‘A lot of other performers followed suit. It was so amazing to see them getting into TikTok or YouTube, to see them find compromises in these tough situations. Because that has been my whole life, I found it easier to adapt. But seeing others find ways to adapt was just as enriching.

‘It gave me hope.’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen> Candy Store (Cover) featuring Linh Uendo

Indeed out of many artists, it could be argued that it was drag queens who showed the most resilience during this most testing of times. Much like Cindy Pastel and her contemporaries, who kept the home fires burning during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, it was again often left to drag queens to keep us entertained and our spirits up across 2020 and 2021.

An unfortunate consequence of the health measures put in place by the Victorian Labor Government, however, was the rise in alt right voices among the anti-vaccination crowd. Indeed a 2021 inquiry into the threat of radicalisation showed that right wing extremists used the anger towards lockdown measures to leverage extremist views within groups associated with health and alternative lifestyles.

Rise of the alt right

This period proved fertile ground for the exponential growth in attacks on Rainbow Communities.

With ugly scenes being repeated time again, this bubbling undercurrent fully surfaced on 18 March 2023, with members of alt right groups performing the Nazi salute on the steps of the Victorian State Parliament, when British anti-transgender rights activist, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull (also known as Posie Parker) was on a controversial speaking tour.

Now, even in our beloved queer heartland of Melbourne, our supposed safe harbours are once again being stormed – but this time by an even more pervasive threat.

This string of protests was just the beginning, with news reports continuing to emerge across 2023 about how, in the face of such threats, local councils across Melbourne were taking the difficult decision to cancel a number of queer events.

One performer who spoke up soon after one of their events was cancelled was Kitty Obsidian. The 2022 winner of the LGBTQIA+ Victorian NAIDOC (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Award, they were scheduled to speak at an IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia) event hosted by the City of Hume on 17 May.

‘I had been contacted earlier in the year about speaking at the IDAHOBIT event,’ says Obsidian. ‘I was all on board and had organised everything. A few months later I checked in asking for further details, and what I received back … was that there were some council members who thought it was inappropriate for me to be there. There was also an uptick in certain online community groups where members of the alt right said that they didn’t want to have drag performers there around children.

‘I have no problem with [council workers], but I shared the screenshots online because I was calling it out and telling the community that, as a marginalised Indigenous drag performer, I needed support.

‘The biggest issue is that it sends the message that if the alt right complain they will get their way – that they will win, that council and greater Australian society will bow to their pressure … and their lies and their bigotry,’ adds Obsidian.

‘It is utter lunacy the lies being told about performers not being safe around children. If we do underage events, we all have Working With Children checks. I would never perform adult content around children. This idea that anything to do with queerness is inherently adult is ridiculous.

‘It is a legal requirement to protect people from discrimination and hate crimes, but as artists we are not getting that protection.’

Searching for identity

Obsidian grew up on Gamilaraay Country, and as a child moved around a lot and eventually moved to Brisbane for university.

In Brisbane they found themselves struggling. ‘[I] didn’t have a good understanding of my own identity. I struggled not being able to connect with people as an autistic person, as an Indigenous person and also as an AFAB (assigned female at birth) queer person,’ they say.

Kitty Obsidian. Photo: Brig Bee Photos.

‘Moving to Melbourne I was hoping I would find a little bit more acceptance and connection with people, which I did.’

Reflecting on Melbourne’s lockdowns, Obsidian recall how ‘they had to turn on a dime’.

‘I moved to Melbourne mid-way through 2019 and was performing down here and getting to know the local cabaret scene. I lost my job, like so many of us did when we went into lockdown, and I had to think about what to do. So I ended up on Twitch doing makeup tutorials and doing costume commissions alongside some online performances for the Australian Burlesque Festival and for other events over in Europe.

‘When we eventually came out of lockdowns, I was really determined to put into my performance career all things I had learned by developing drag online, and I hit the ground running.’

A string of cancellations

Uendo was originally part of the team behind The Art of Drag workshops hosted at Bunjil Place through City Of Casey. The five-week event across April and May was meant to be an inclusive workshop educating people about ‘all the things that go into being a drag performer’. It was open to not only adults, but also young people.

‘We had so much planned, but unfortunately due to threats of physical violence, we had to cancel this event. It was very disheartening,’ says Uendo.

‘I remember the Zoom call we were all in and it was heartbreaking that the council had come to this decision without fully involving us or discussing with us any further options we could put in place to keep the workshop going. It felt like we were an afterthought.

‘I can’t speak for the fellow drag artists that were involved in creating The Art of Drag workshop. But I believe things could’ve been handled better, and there could’ve been so much more that could have been done to minimise the dangers.

‘Once we heard Victoria Police had become involved with the City of Casey to make the decision to cancel The Art of Drag workshop, it got me thinking about the sordid history the police systems of the world have with Rainbow Communities – how for decades authority figures such as the police have treated minorities unfairly and unjustly, and how they have recently caused a stir with POC (people of colour) communities as well,’ say Uendo.

‘When the cancellation came about, my first thought was the young queer and trans youth. Probably just as heartbroken as we organisers were, the queer and trans youth were possibly thinking “we are letting these fascists and the alt right win with every queer event cancellation”.

‘For every queer and inclusive event we put on that gets cancelled, the alt right think it’s a win for them. With every cancellation, the alt right thinks they have more ammo to make further disgusting claims or threats, to further alienate queer and trans people.’

Safe harbours stormed

Uendo continues: ‘For the most part I don’t feel safe during these times. Recently, it’s been quite scary because of all the protests with the neo-Nazis and Christofascists. Hearing stories of hate groups in my area even has me on edge.

‘In drag I do feel a bit of unease, more of a sitting duck, very exposed. Financially, I’m on the disability pension and I have had to take a few risks travelling to gigs, like taking public transport. It only takes one a**hole to ruin your night.’

Obsidian holds very similar views, saying that once again the supposed safe harbours of Melbourne’s inner city are no longer secure.

‘It’s a very unsafe time right now to be a target of these alt right groups; they are terrorists as far as I am concerned,’ Obsidian says.

‘I personally know of other performers that have been targeted even more strongly than I have, and I have received death threats online. I know other performers who have had alt right people rock up at their houses.

‘I have been targeted online and have had people rock up to my gigs. Only because of community and community awareness do I have people here to keep me safe and escort me to and from venues, which has been amazing.

‘The only thing that is keeping it marginally safe for me to do my job is that we move as a community together; I don’t go to gigs by myself anymore, I go with people.

‘It’s stressful in many ways. Everyone deserves a safe working environment, and financially I have to pay part of my fee to my safety team; it’s a lot,’ says Obsidian.

Death knell sounds

With cancellations abounding, it was a City of Stonnington event hosted by Glitter Nova at the Victorian Pride Centre on 8 December 2022 that became the first to fall.

On Saturday 25 March, two separate events were marred by protests. One was in South Australia hosted by Dolly Diamond, the second in Western Australia, hosted by Cougar Morrison.

In April, a regional Queensland event for Gympie Youth Week hosted by Lulu LeMans attracted online attacks that spilled over, when a small group of protesters picketed the event.

On 4 May, a Drag Story Time event that was part of IDAHOBIT programming at Monash Council in Melbourne’s south-east was cancelled.

On 15 May, Goulburn Mulwaree Council in New South Wales’ Southern Tablelands announced the cancellation of a Rainbow Story Time event to be hosted by Betty Confetti on 3 June.

Most recently in Melbourne, the Drag Expo held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) was also marred when a group of around 20 protesters picketed the event on 12 August. In a deliberate move, they chose to picket outside the main entrance, with event organisers forced to use car parks and other entry points for attendees.

Including those events that were cancelled on Uendo and Obsidian, this already makes nine events in less than 10 months that have been impacted. It almost appears easier to manage a global health crisis than it is for local councils to manage the threats of the alt right. For these performers at least, gig cancellations did not end along with lockdown measures. Even now in August 2023, there’s no certainty surrounding the future of such events.

Uendo attended Drag Expo and was quick to describe the protestors as ‘disgusting disruptors who targeted an all ages event’.

‘They endangered and scared innocent kids, who understand full well what drag is and are just as passionate about the art form as the average drag artist is.

‘Thankfully, the event producers provided an alternative route for exhibitors and artists and guests to enter the expo.

‘The most sinister thing about all of this is that these alt right “Bro-testers” knew exactly what they were doing and understood that their actions show they truly do not care about the well-being and safety of those they claim to want to protect. It’s hypocritical, deplorable and abhorrent.’

For future generations

Uendo continues: ‘We as queer and trans people want nothing but the best for the future generations. We want to educate people and hopefully help people understand queer communities and our culture better. The alt right can make all the threats they like. We aren’t going anywhere, our lives matter and we exist. A lot of the alt right’s justification for their disgusting vitriol is religion, or their interpretation of it, which is entirely the opposite of what religion is meant to be, by the by.

Linh Uendo. Photo: Daniel Sutton.

‘As a community, each year we have a steady climb of more wins than losses – particularly with marriage equality – but we still have to stand up and fight back. There still needs to be more work done.

‘At the end of the day we are all human, and we all want to love and we all want to feel accepted, respected and loved by one another. It may be difficult at times, but I still hold onto hope. I have to, we have to.’

In conclusion, Obsidian voices a concern about the wider political landscape. ‘I am concerned about the lack of care shown by the wider community,’ they say. ‘I think if things don’t affect someone directly that they don’t care, but it’s so important to care because people’s lives are in danger.

‘Either the Australian public wakes up and takes a vested interest in the political landscape and does something, or it’s going to get worse.’

In light of these threats, is it time for the Rainbow Communities to band together and protect those that have protected, entertained and, even in the darkest of times, brought us as a community together in celebration?

From those “carefree” times in the late 70s and early 80s that birthed the likes of Cindy Pastel, Vanessa Wagner and Sarah Pax, to those such as Crystal Love and Mama MadB who sit at the precipice of conflicting identities, to the the new wave of queer drag talent like Linh Uendo and Kitty Obsidian, we owe these performers and leaders in our communities a great debt.

The reality is our Rainbow Communities are still under attack, even if our love may have been decriminalised and our right to marry granted.

Australians of all creeds and from all walks of life have the choice of real allyship. Far from us finding a safe harbour, nowadays it feels as if Australia has regressed. It is clear that our younger generations, as in the 1980s, feel safety only in numbers.

I finish this piece reflecting on an alternative reality, where councils are protecting all – regardless of external threats or difficulties. But that would be like me imagining, as a HIV+ person, a world where we had cured AIDS. As it was then, it will be tomorrow. Our Rainbow Communities, led by our glamorous matriarchs in killer heels, have out of necessity always found our path through queer and present danger.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.