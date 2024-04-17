Does Australian country music have a race problem?

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised the following article contains the names of deceased people.

Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, is a deliberate and provocative affirmation of African-American voices in the US country scene. The album’s meteoric success has challenged the US country industry, which has been long criticised for its lack of diversity. Australian country music also has a history of racial segregation and gatekeeping, which contemporary artists continue to rally against.

Here, however, the genre is less tied to a white nationalist identity and exclusionary politics than its US counterpart. US country music is built from black traditions: the banjo is an African instrument, and country music rhythms stem from gospel and blues music. Mainstream acknowledgment of African American country artists, however, is rare.

It was only in 2023 that Tracy Chapman became the first black songwriter to win Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards (CMA) for her song ‘Fast Car’. The song debuted in 1988, but was only recognised by the CMAs after Luke Combs, a white male artist, covered it.

Australia’s racial politics are different, but a quick browse of Golden Guitar winners from the Country Music Association of Australia shows a lack of racial diversity. Troy Cassar-Daley, born to a Bundjalung mother, bucks the trend as one of Australia’s most decorated country music artists. In reality, Australian country music history is filled with First Nations artists, who regularly depended on the genre as a means of protest and cultural preservation.

Shellie Morris (in yellow skirt) working with the Arrkula Yinbayarra for her latest project. Credit: Benjamin Warlngundu Bayliss.

Australian country music artists preserving culture

Australia is also substantially less genre-monogamous than US country music, with many Australian artists veering between gospel, reggae, rock, folk and country traditions. Shellie Morris is one such artist.

‘I didn’t grow up with country music until I was reunited with my family,’ Morris tells ArtsHub. ‘For my family, it was huge. And since then I’ve collaborated with artists like Emma Donovan, Troy Cassar-Daley and Warren H Williams.

‘I just look at this Beyoncé stuff and I think, “What’s the big deal?”’ she continues. The idea of an artist mixing genres strikes Morris as standard practice for most contemporary musicians. Australia’s relationship with country music is more relaxed. Still, when asked about white gatekeepers in the Australian country music space, Morris carefully replies: ‘It wouldn’t surprise me.’

Morris joins a long tradition of First Nations artists utilising country and folk genres to preserve Indigenous languages and culture. Her latest album Waralungku has her joining the Arrkula Yinbayarra collective, a group of women dedicated to celebrating the rich linguistic heritage of the Yanyuwa, Garrwa, Gudanji and Marra languages.

‘It’s very special work,’ Morris tells ArtsHub. She is speaking from Alice Springs Airport en route to Coffs Harbour before heading over to the UK to work in Wales. For Morris, both Beyoncé’s genre-bending and accolades like the Golden Guitar awards are a distant concern. The celebration of First Nations culture and music is what drives her, and it has allowed for an international career.

Australian country music as First Nations protest

Long before Mabo and other public attempts to correct historical injustices against First Nations people, Indigenous Australian country music artists used their art to tell stories from their people. Bob Randall wrote ‘Brown Skin Baby’ in 1964, which gives voice to a mother grieving the loss of her son, a victim of the Stolen Generation.

In 2014, Clinton Walker attempted to gather the history in his book Buried Country: the story of Aboriginal country music. Walker researched extensively to construct a lineage of Aboriginal country music that traced a path from Jimmy Little to Vic Simms, Harry and Wilga Williams, Bobby McLeod, Isaac Yamma, Kev Carmody, Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter. The book had an accompanying live touring show.

For many of these artists, their popular and commercial success allowed for the highlighting of systematic injustices against Indigenous Australians.

A brief commercial star of the ’60s, Vic Simms was later sentenced to seven years in Bathurst Jail for robbery. He recorded an album there and would go on to become one of the first Indigenous performers to sing at the Sydney Opera House. He went on to tour other prisons, working with inmates.

In Walker’s history, Harry and Wilga Williams are credited as the ‘godfather and godmother of Koori country music’, touring through remote communities in the 70s and establishing traditions of country music for and by First Nations Australians that sat outside commercial centres. Like Shellie Morris today, the artists that followed didn’t allow themselves to be restricted by mainstream country music.

Australian country music and diversity

While Australian country music has a complex history with First Nations artists, there is growing acceptance of queer representation. This mirrors a growing diversity in US country music, with stars such as Orville Peck, Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers and drag queen Trixie Mattel amassing huge followings, and continuing a path arguably forged by the Canadian trailblazer k d lang in the 1980s. In Australia, Michael Waugh and Beccy Cole both came out mid-career and have continued to experience success and acceptance.

Broader diversity still needs to be found, especially in Australia. In 2023, Apple TV+ aired My Kind of Country, a reality show produced by Kacey Musgraves and Reece Witherspoon with the deliberate intent of broadening the definition of country music artists. The show featured contestants from across the US, Mexico, South Africa and India. The show explicitly discussed the lack of diversity in US country music and pushed against it.

In Australia, conversations around a broader diversity in the genre are nascent. Beyoncé’s spotlighting of the genre will only accelerate its growth around the world. Country music is cool again.