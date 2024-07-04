Ability Fest returns and expands to Queensland

Founded by celebrated wheelchair tennis star, the four-time Paralympic Gold Medal-winner, 15-time Grand Slam champion and former Australian of the Year (2022), Dylan Alcott, Ability Fest 2024 will be the fifth iteration of the music festival designed to allow ‘everyone to experience the magic of live music’. The line-up for the October events has now been announced.

This year, the festival will be held for the second time in Melbourne/Naarm (at Birrarung Marr), but now will also take place in Barrambin/Victoria park in Brisbane/Meanjin. Each city will host two stages with announced acts for the main stage including Ocean Alley, ONEFOUR, King Stingray, Cub Sport, jamesjamesjames, Kita Alexander, Brenn!, Floodlights, Asha Jefferies, Middle Kids, Eliza Hull, Jordz and winners of triple J Unearthed.

Ability Fest. Image: Supplied.

On the second stage, aka Mark’s Stage, will be a line-up of DJs including Bag Raiders, Jordan Brando, Crybaby, Wax’o Paradiso, Boone, Moss, DAWS, NayNay, Mikalah Watego, Neesha Alexander, Dewbs, Kuzco, Cheq and Xeimma.

‘Ability Fest is all about bringing people together through music – a celebration where everyone, regardless of ability, can have an extraordinary time,’ says Alcott. ‘I’m particularly excited about the diverse and talented artists we have lined up this year. Their performances will undoubtedly bring such a unique energy to Ability Fest, uniting our community and creating unforgettable moments.’

Ability Fest. Image: Chloe Hall.

Along with launching the festival in Queensland, Ability Fest 2024 will also open up to admit people aged 16 and up, while additional accessibility features include:

Auslan interpreters

accessible parking

accessible drop off and pick-up zones

accessible bathrooms and changing places

elevated viewing platforms

BindiMaps – navigation app

Companion Card accepted

friendly volunteers to assist

pathways and flooring

assistance dog area

designated chill spaces and sensory zones

tactile sensory silent disco

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative, and

free Wi-Fi.

Ability Fest is a not-for-profit event, which since its inception has donated 100% of its proceeds to the Dylan Alcott Foundation, an organisation ‘committed to helping young Australians living with disability overcome the barriers of entry to sport and education by providing fundraising for grants, scholarships and mentoring’.

Ability Fest. Image: Supplied.

In Victoria, Ability Fest is supported by the Victorian Government’s Community Support fund, with the Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopolous, saying, ‘Ability Fest’s dedication to making events more accessible and diverse creates a positive impact on both our local community and tourism sector.’

Dimopolous’ Queensland counterpart, Michael Healy also praises the event’s inclusivity. ‘Our support for Ability Fest in Brisbane comes directly from the Queensland Government’s 2023-24 Year of Accessible Tourism commitment to raise awareness of the importance of inclusive and accessible events in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

‘With around 5000 people expected to attend Ability Fest in October, this is a great opportunity to witness world-class musical performances in a completely inclusive and fully accessible environment.’

Tickets for both the Melbourne and Brisbane events go on sale next week (pre-sale 12 noon Wednesday 10 July, general sales 12 noon Thursday 11 July 2024; sign up for presale).

Ability Fest 2024 will be held at Birrarung Marr, Melbourne on 19 October 2024 and Victoria Park/Barrambin, Brisbane on 26 October 2024.