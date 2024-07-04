News

Ability Fest returns and expands to Queensland

The music festival with inclusion baked into its DNA returns this October.
4 Jul 2024
Madeleine Swain
Ability Fest. Five men in black T shirts are in front of festival crowd, one on the right is in a wheelchair, smiling and holding a microphone.

Ability Fest. Image: Supplied.

Founded by celebrated wheelchair tennis star, the four-time Paralympic Gold Medal-winner, 15-time Grand Slam champion and former Australian of the Year (2022), Dylan Alcott, Ability Fest 2024 will be the fifth iteration of the music festival designed to allow ‘everyone to experience the magic of live music’. The line-up for the October events has now been announced.

This year, the festival will be held for the second time in Melbourne/Naarm (at Birrarung Marr), but now will also take place in Barrambin/Victoria park in Brisbane/Meanjin. Each city will host two stages with announced acts for the main stage including Ocean Alley, ONEFOUR, King Stingray, Cub Sport, jamesjamesjames, Kita Alexander, Brenn!, Floodlights, Asha Jefferies, Middle Kids, Eliza Hull, Jordz and winners of triple J Unearthed.

Ability Fest. A DJ in a white jumper with colourful bird motifs stands behind his decks on a concert stage, with a crowd of festival goers in front of him. His right arm is outstretched to the crowd.
Ability Fest. Image: Supplied.

On the second stage, aka Mark’s Stage, will be a line-up of DJs including Bag Raiders, Jordan Brando, Crybaby, Wax’o Paradiso, Boone, Moss, DAWS, NayNay, Mikalah Watego, Neesha Alexander, Dewbs, Kuzco, Cheq and Xeimma.

‘Ability Fest is all about bringing people together through music – a celebration where everyone, regardless of ability, can have an extraordinary time,’ says Alcott. ‘I’m particularly excited about the diverse and talented artists we have lined up this year. Their performances will undoubtedly bring such a unique energy to Ability Fest, uniting our community and creating unforgettable moments.’

Ability Fest. Two young people with intellectual disabilities are in the crowd at a festival, on the shoulders of other people, arms raised and big smiles on their faces. They both wear black T shirts with a yellow CD motif.
Ability Fest. Image: Chloe Hall.

Along with launching the festival in Queensland, Ability Fest 2024 will also open up to admit people aged 16 and up, while additional accessibility features include:

  •  Auslan interpreters
  •  accessible parking
  •  accessible drop off and pick-up zones
  •  accessible bathrooms and changing places
  •  elevated viewing platforms
  •  BindiMaps – navigation app
  •  Companion Card accepted
  •  friendly volunteers to assist
  •  pathways and flooring
  •  assistance dog area
  •  designated chill spaces and sensory zones
  •  tactile sensory silent disco
  •  Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative, and
  •  free Wi-Fi.

Ability Fest is a not-for-profit event, which since its inception has donated 100% of its proceeds to the Dylan Alcott Foundation, an organisation ‘committed to helping young Australians living with disability overcome the barriers of entry to sport and education by providing fundraising for grants, scholarships and mentoring’.

Ability Fest. A band on stage with drummer centred, looking out over the crowd and lit by purple spots and green lights.
Ability Fest. Image: Supplied.

In Victoria, Ability Fest is supported by the Victorian Government’s Community Support fund, with the Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopolous, saying, ‘Ability Fest’s dedication to making events more accessible and diverse creates a positive impact on both our local community and tourism sector.’

Dimopolous’ Queensland counterpart, Michael Healy also praises the event’s inclusivity. ‘Our support for Ability Fest in Brisbane comes directly from the Queensland Government’s 2023-24 Year of Accessible Tourism commitment to raise awareness of the importance of inclusive and accessible events in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

‘With around 5000 people expected to attend Ability Fest in October, this is a great opportunity to witness world-class musical performances in a completely inclusive and fully accessible environment.’

Tickets for both the Melbourne and Brisbane events go on sale next week (pre-sale 12 noon Wednesday 10 July, general sales 12 noon Thursday 11 July 2024; sign up for presale).

Ability Fest 2024 will be held at Birrarung Marr, Melbourne on 19 October 2024 and Victoria Park/Barrambin, Brisbane on 26 October 2024.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

