Shaking up the past: Katherine McMahon tells how

On the day that Artshub visits the National Museum of Australia (NMA), which is idyllically located on the banks of Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, there is a buzzy energy. The current blockbuster exhibition, Discovering Ancient Egypt, has drawn crowds of all ages, and the Museum’s café has a usual flurry of diners.

Director Katherine McMahon tells ArtsHub of a recent comment by a visitor: ‘She said “I cannot believe my great grandfather’s object is in the same building as mummies from ancient Egypt.” I love this – because we do have the capacity to hold it all here.’

McMahon has flown in the previous evening after a short 48-hour trip to India for the unveiling of the Walking through a Songline exhibition. It will also travel to Laos this year.

She adds: ‘They’re lining up outside the venue to see this show.’ Over 10,000 visitors saw the exhibition in its first two days.

McMahon says it is the Museum’s first foray into India. ‘We’ve operated really strongly in China, and in Europe, but this is the first time we’ve actually had an exhibition in India. And it blew me away, because the under 25s are just embracing it. Which is the age group that any museum wants to get.

‘In India, they haven’t done a lot of immersive experiences – that sort of embodied, visceral kind of experience. I’m so please we were the ones leading this.’

Understanding audiences is something McMahon does best. Before stepping into the role of Director in February this year, she had held the role of Assistant Director, Discovery and Collections, and was responsible for the development of the Discovery Centre, which is geared for under six-year-olds.

‘It’s changing the nature of our visitors,’ she says. ‘Education is a key priority for me in this museum.’

With McMahon taking the helm for the next five years, we are curious to hear what her vision is for the institution’s future.

Thinking globally is more than touring exhibitions

Visitors in the ‘Discovering Ancient Egypt’ exhibition at the National Museum of Australia. Photo: ArtsHub.

McMahon believes something special happens when you share a nation’s culture, adding that former director Matt Trinca left a great legacy of the Museum operating globally.

‘We are one of the key museums in this country that really does that work quite strongly,’ McMahon tells ArtsHub. ‘We work closely with the Australian Government and the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the culture offering that we can provide, through them, is a key part of their soft power agenda.’

McMahon says that she has her eye on the Pacific. ‘It’s not so much about sending exhibitions; it’s about skill and capability development.

‘Museums in this country, probably need to band together and have a really good think about what we can do better to help our nearest neighbours,’ she continues.

One of the first partnerships McMahon has established in her role, is with Te Papa, in New Zealand. ‘We didn’t have a formal partnership with Te Papa. Now we have a scholarship program called the Encounters Fellowships, which is a First Nations professional development program.

‘We traditionally send them to the UK, but this time they also went to New Zealand. That’s great, particularly to see best practice around First Nations and the handling of First Nations collections and working with communities in this region.

‘This will be our third cohort. It’s a quite a rigorous recruitment process, and each of the Fellowships is worth close to $100,000,’ McMahon says.

The role of First Nations engagement with the Museum

The Museum’s exhibition, Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters, was widely acclaimed. The pop-up digital experience Walking through a Songline – which, as mentioned, has just opened in India – came out of that project. Both have been incredible initiatives for sharing First Nations voices and knowledge.

‘We actually invited all the Songlines knowledge holders from the central deserts back here to Canberra late last year for a round table. That was the first time in seven years since the exhibition opened, and it was really just to talk about the future of it, and to make sure that we’re both still in this, and incredibly focused on ensuring that that story gets global recognition.

‘They are 100% on board,’ continues McMahon. ‘They’re very keen for the next generation to come through and travel with the show as cultural ambassadors. It opens in Finland in October, and then another destination is soon to be announced.’

Repatriation and sensitive cultural material

For two decades, the NMA has been deeply involved in repatriation of ancestral remains and sacred objects. ‘It’s a really important part of what we do,’ explains McMahon. ‘We care for thousands of objects – and some will never go back to Country because the provenance information is not there.’

One of the Museum’s great success was the return of the Gweagal Spears in April this year. ‘I still can’t believe it,’ says McMahon of the decade-long process, which started with a load for the exhibition Encounters.

McMahon adds that attitudes have changed greatly during that period, both internationally and nationally.

‘I had my first appearance at Senate estimates recently, and a Western Australian senator, who was Indigenous, talked about the Tasmanian Coroner returning ancestral remains to the local Aboriginal Council. Probably not that long ago, that question would never have come up. I was really pleased,’ she says.

That responsibility is not only advocating for repatriation, but requires a cross-museum lens.

The Museum is currently showing Discovering Ancient Egypt, which has a room of mummies (wrapped human remains). Another of the shifts happening in the museum sector globally is to stop the display human remains.

While not visually displaying a body, the Museum does present an X-ray style video that is interactive. At the time of ArtsHub’s visit to the exhibition, a young adult was playing with it with gaming zeal. ArtsHub asks McMahon, why the inclusion and how do you responsibly present ancient cultural material?

‘It’s a good question. Anything that was included in that particular display, we consulted with Egyptian Australians, with the Egyptian embassy and through them, back to Egypt stakeholders. The other part of that display, that was critically important also, was consulting First Nations people here in Canberra about human remains of other cultures coming on to Country. They guided us through this, and protocols were followed.’

Recently, the Chau Chak Wing Museum in Sydney removed its unwrapped human remains from its Egyptian display.

McMahon continues: ‘It’s really important to treat people like individuals, respect their name, who they were, that’s a protocol they follow (in Egypt). It’s a much bigger conversation than one exhibition, and it’s one that’s been going on now, for a really long time.’

The exhibition previously travelled to Japan and Western Australia before coming to Canberra. It will next head to the Queensland Museum.

‘Those big shows introduce people to museums through topics that they recognise. The trick is then to get them coming back, to look at your permanent galleries,’ McMahon tells ArtsHub.

Katherine McMahon, Director, National Museum of Australia. Photo: ArtsHub.

Shifts in the museum sector and staying ahead of the times

‘I think the biggest thing to say here is the nature of our responsibility towards our collections. it’s moving so fast. And it’s particularly focused on First Nations collections, as it should be. I think negotiating what our responsibility is to First Nations people is the biggest global shift at the moment,’ says McMahon.

Another area moving quickly in the museum sector is digitisation and technology. McMahon says the NMA was one the first institutions in Australia to put exhibition labels onto an iPad. ‘I made that decision the day that the iPad was released,’ she adds.

‘I think the nature of how people want to understand an exhibition, or consume information, has changed enormously. I’m a big believer that there’s a visual language in collections. There are visitors who don’t really want to read too much. And they get their understanding from other means. Exhibitions are multilayered, and the day of object and didactic label is long behind us.’

McMahon believes that technology is a museum’s best friend. ‘It frees up space, and museum collections are vast.’

The museum is about to launch a $14 million revamp of its digital programming and interface. ‘The beauty about the museum is it hasn’t really invested anything in digital. You may say, “Oh gosh, you’re way behind the eight ball.” I think no, that’s fantastic, because everybody else has been doing stuff for the last decade; we can learn from that.’

McMahon says the digital investment will be across the board, so not just related to digitising its collection, but the museum’s whole infrastructure – from ticketing to marketing to its social media channels.

It will build upon successes like the Museum’s online Digital Classroom. ‘It’s now reaching about a million people across Australia, teachers and students – from 60,000 two years ago to a million this past financial year. What do I learn from that? Education is a lifelong learning gateway,’ says McMahon.

She continues that there is an appetite and need for a credible source on Australian history, and that is what the Museum can provide.

What are the pressing challenges for the NMA

McMahon says Australia is a very different place to 23 years ago when the Museum opened.

‘You can imagine how the nation saw themselves in 2001, to how they may see themselves today – just think about environmental history from 20 years ago to the Great Barrier Reef bleaching event today. It’s an incredible challenge for any museum to try and keep a permanent display relevant, and to reflect how the nation sees itself at any given time.

‘We are also an incredible multicultural nation, and that should be celebrated,’ says McMahon. ‘

She believes the second greatest challenge the Museum faces is ‘the pipeline of people to come and work in cultural institutions’.

‘I’m not sure that a lot of people have been encouraged into the creative industry, and we’re really struggling to find people,’ she says. ‘I don’t know the stats, but people are not studying history and art history like they used to. And then here, in Canberra, the government’s also expanding its own workforce, so you’ve kind of got competition on both sides.’

McMahon says that while the national cultural institutions are well aligned, ‘one of the failings is to be able to bundle ticketing offers for the tourism sector, as none of the organisations in Canberra share the same ticketing system’.

‘Perhaps the divide between the art gallery and museum [world] is not as apparent when you’re operating globally, particularly in Europe. Whereas here maybe it’s still quite distinct,’ she adds as a closing observation.

And, the dream future in your crystal ball?

When asked what she would spend “a big pot of money” on if it were to come her way, McMahon says: ‘I would redo that Site Master Plan that Matt [Trinca] has left me, with my own goals. And, depending on how large the pot of money is, I have an ambition of extending building.’

The land around the NMA is owned by the National Capital Authority, so any additional land allocation would have to come through that organisation.

More immediately, and realistically, McMahon says, ‘The main goal at the moment is our First Nations display. That really hasn’t had any fundamental change since the museum opened. It’s badly out of date, and does not display the best collection we have.

‘We do need to have an incredible gallery that celebrates, and honestly looks at, the truth of First Nations history and culture in this country. And so that will be a core priority.’

McMahon says she has ‘great colleagues’ to help make that happen.

And what keeps her sane? Gardening. ‘I adore it. I live right on a bush reserve,’ she says. ‘I just love putting my hands in soil.

‘Because a job like this, you pulled in many directions – globally, nationally, locally, internationally. So, you’ve got to be mindful of that.’

Discovering Ancient Egypt continues until 8n September. Ticketed.