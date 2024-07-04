Melt gets heated for Halloween with wicked drag

News

Brisbane’s 2024 Melt festival is gearing up with further program announcements including a ‘Wicked’-inspired Halloween ball.
4 Jul 2024
Melt 2024 first program reveal – Club Broadway: A Wicked Halloween Ball. Photo: Supplied.

Brisbane Powerhouse’s flagship queer cultural festival, Melt, has been building up anticipation for its 2024 renewed model. Last year, the festival announced that it will expand beyond the home base to hit the streets, with Spencer Tunick’s participatory nude installation later revealed as a taster of the 2024 program.

Now Melt Festival 2024 has unleashed its first round of acts that are set to perform across the city from 23 October to 10 November.

James Barth, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Christian Thompson AO, Ricki-Lee and Frankie van Kan are some of the talent spotlighted, with events across music, theatre and visual art, as well as parties and parades.

Find glitter and sequins aplenty at Hans: Disco Spektakulär! with dance backed by The Ungrateful Bastards and The Lucky B*tches, while Club Broadway: A Wicked Halloween Ball promises a witchy and magical night of performances and drag.

Fully embracing the Halloween mood, Melt brings back The Warehouse from the dead as Halloween Hall with DJs for a blockbuster party.

Also expect the Femme Follies Burlesque where artists dare to tease, and The Clumped Spirit, an exhibition from Barth using 3D-modelling software to create stages, props and avatars uncannily rendered in her likeness.

AFAB (Assigned Female at Birth), non-binary and trans artists will also light the stage in alt.BIMBO, while English pop group Take That (‘Back for Good’), Sophie Ellis-Bextor (‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, enjoying renewed popularity after its inclusion in the movie Saltburn), Ricki-Lee (‘Do It Like That’) and local duo DACY all hit up A Day on the Green at Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton.

The Melt 2024 program revealed to date also includes the River Pride Parade, Real Housewives of Drag Brunch, Pink Flamingo Spiegelclub, Confidence Man, Screen Queen, the cabaret Old Friends: Mark Trevorrow and Rupert Noff Sing Sondheim and more.

Find out more.

