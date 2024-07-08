News

NSW’s sound investment in musicians

Live music and touring acts get a $4.8 million boost in NSW.
8 Jul 2024
8 Jul 2024
live music: a male musician playing the drums in darkened bright blue light on a small stage.

Performing Arts

Support for music acts to play live. Photo: Greyson Joralemon, Unsplash.

NSW Minister for the Arts, Music and the Night-time Economy, Jobs and Tourism, John Graham, has announced today (8 July) strategic support to more than 230 bands and acts to help them get on the road or record.

The funding is administered by Sound NSW and tallies at $4.8 million. In a formal statement, the Minister said it will reach over 800 artists and industry professionals.

Breaking the numbers down

A total of 179 music acts will receive support under the $2.6 million Touring and Travel Fund, making sure domestic and international tours go ahead.

The Recording and Promotion Grants program is delivering $2.2 million in funding to support 59 new and original contemporary music recordings, including a single, EP or album, ensuring a diverse contemporary music sector that spans contemporary jazz, pop, hip-hop, country, world beats, electronic and children’s music.

Graham said: ‘We know it’s tough being a musician in the current economic climate and, without the right support, some of these talented artists might be forced to walk away from the industry and that would be a huge loss for the state.

‘The demand for the Recording and Promotion Grants was so strong that we responded by doubling the initial funding allocation to support even more new and original music.’

In addition, $4 million has been delivered through Sound NSW’s Strategic Funding program to 22 music organisations to support key industry development groups, including the Country Music Association of Australia, the Australian Festivals Association and the Electronic Music Conference.

The Sound NSW ‘State of the Scene 2024’ Report released on 1 June revealed the live music industry has a total economic impact of $5.5 billion and employs over 14,000 direct workers.

The report also revealed the current challenges facing contemporary musicians, including the high-cost environment, inflation impact on ticket sales, fragmentation of music media landscape and changing audience behaviours.

Read: A look at NSW’s new 10-year arts and creative industries policy

As of 1 July, live music venues got a further boost when a range of new licensing and noise complaint restrictions came into force, along with the delivery of Sound Proofing Grants and Live Performance Grants through the $6 million Venues Unlocked program.

Who benefits?

In a first, under the new Touring and Travel Fund, support artists will be able to take carers on the road to assist with childcare, removing a critical barrier for women in the music industry. Recipients of this inaugural round of funding include: acclaimed country singer Fanny Lumsden who will take a carer for her two young children on a UK tour, and Hannah Joy and Tim Fitz from Middle Kids who have support to take their two young children on a North American tour.

Also receiving touring support are: Sydney rapper BARKAA on her first national tour, support Newcastle band Dust to take up a European support tour with New York act Interpol, and Broken Hill metal act Firestorm to support a Canadian band Unleash the Archers on their Australia/New Zealand tour.

Other recording artists who were announced today as receiving support include Meg Mac and Boy & Bear, along with rising stars Royel Otis and Papua New Guinea-born Australia-based artist Ngaiire.

Read: Young people are hungry for live music – but they’re struggling

Sound NSW will soon deliver the state’s first ever 10-year Contemporary Music Strategy. The peak body was established in 2023 as an office within Create NSW.

