This week’s arts news and trending topics

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From festival funding to Award wages for artists, and the much loved Frida Kahlo making a return, these were your top reads this week.

Castlemaine State Festival’s future is secured

After entering voluntary administration earlier this year, Castlemaine State Festival is ready to face the future and preparing to rebuild.

Frida Kahlo joins the gold rush

Frida Kahlo: In her own image at Bendigo Art Gallery in 2025 will paint an intimate portrait of the art matriarch.

Wages are no laughing matter

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) has welcomed a review of the Amusement Award to provide better terms for visual arts workers.

2025 Melbourne Art Fair’s new Fair Director hopes to build artists’ voices

With over 10 years of experience in art consulting, Melissa Loughnan looks to drive the Melbourne Art Fair with artists top of mind.

New research in performing arts sustainability

A newly funded research project from Griffith University will partner with companies to develop performing arts sustainability policies.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Little Women, Hayes Theatre ★★★1/2

Put to music, Alcott’s beloved novel loses some subtlety, but should still please fans of the original.

Opera review: Hamlet, Opera Australia ★★★★

Revenge thriller, psychological drama – this reworking of Hamlet is an emotionally charged and brilliant piece of work.

Exhibition review: Future Remains: The 2024 Macfarlane Commissions, ACCA ★★★★

Large-scale works grounded in material investigations shine at the 2024 Macfarlane Commissions, but is it still helpful to put emerging and mid-career artists under one umbrella?

Book review: Ghost Cities, Siang Lu ★★★★

A playful and metafictional novel about storytelling, Chinese history and contemporary society.

Theatre review: A Streetcar Named Desire, Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★1/2

The MTC’s take on Williams’ 20th century classic impresses, but lacks genuine menace.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Artist-First art prize offers more support and fewer restrictions

The Basil Sellers Art Prize is pioneering cultural change in art prize practice with its Artist-First approach. (Sponsored)

Exciting opportunities for playwrights

Hardly any theatre companies will accept unsolicited scripts. Most playwrights make their way through prizes and programs. We’ve gathered this handy list to get you started.

So you want my arts job: Live Wedding Painter

Do you have the skills to spend five to seven hours painting at a wedding? Live wedding painter Rebekka Lord-Johnson does, and it pays off.

New support for UK/Australian collaborations

The British Council has announced the opening of applications for its Connections Through Culture arts grants, supporting new cultural projects between the UK and Australia. (Sponsored)

Read: The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

