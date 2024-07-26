News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
26 Jul 2024 9:00
Gina Fairley
sheets of paper on clothesline flapping in wind against blue sky. Arts News.

Photo: Bernard Hermant, Unsplash.

This week's top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From festival funding to Award wages for artists, and the much loved Frida Kahlo making a return, these were your top reads this week.

Castlemaine State Festival’s future is secured
After entering voluntary administration earlier this year, Castlemaine State Festival is ready to face the future and preparing to rebuild.

Frida Kahlo joins the gold rush
Frida Kahlo: In her own image at Bendigo Art Gallery in 2025 will paint an intimate portrait of the art matriarch.

Wages are no laughing matter
The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) has welcomed a review of the Amusement Award to provide better terms for visual arts workers.

2025 Melbourne Art Fair’s new Fair Director hopes to build artists’ voices
With over 10 years of experience in art consulting, Melissa Loughnan looks to drive the Melbourne Art Fair with artists top of mind.

New research in performing arts sustainability
A newly funded research project from Griffith University will partner with companies to develop performing arts sustainability policies.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Little Women, Hayes Theatre ★★★1/2
Put to music, Alcott’s beloved novel loses some subtlety, but should still please fans of the original.

Opera review: Hamlet, Opera Australia ★★★★
Revenge thriller, psychological drama – this reworking of Hamlet is an emotionally charged and brilliant piece of work.

Exhibition review: Future Remains: The 2024 Macfarlane Commissions, ACCA ★★★★
Large-scale works grounded in material investigations shine at the 2024 Macfarlane Commissions, but is it still helpful to put emerging and mid-career artists under one umbrella?

Book review: Ghost Cities, Siang Lu ★★★★
A playful and metafictional novel about storytelling, Chinese history and contemporary society.

And in our top reads for another week running:

Theatre review: A Streetcar Named Desire, Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★1/2
The MTC’s take on Williams’ 20th century classic impresses, but lacks genuine menace.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

Artist-First art prize offers more support and fewer restrictions
The Basil Sellers Art Prize is pioneering cultural change in art prize practice with its Artist-First approach. (Sponsored)

Exciting opportunities for playwrights
Hardly any theatre companies will accept unsolicited scripts. Most playwrights make their way through prizes and programs. We’ve gathered this handy list to get you started.

So you want my arts job: Live Wedding Painter
Do you have the skills to spend five to seven hours painting at a wedding? Live wedding painter Rebekka Lord-Johnson does, and it pays off.

And staying in our top reads for another week, a great opportunity:

New support for UK/Australian collaborations
The British Council has announced the opening of applications for its Connections Through Culture arts grants, supporting new cultural projects between the UK and Australia. (Sponsored)

Read: The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

