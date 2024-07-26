A sculpture festival that’s bursting with pride

Were you to describe something wonderful as ‘ginger peachy’ in this day and age, you may find a few blank looks coming your way. But try using ‘SWELL’, another popular term from 1930s movies, and comprehension is far more likely.

But SWELL has multiple meanings and that’s why it was such a perfect choice for the title of Queensland’s long-standing outdoor sculpture festival, says co-Founder, Artistic Director and Curator, Natasha Edwards. ‘The ocean is the perfect backdrop for an outdoor sculpture exhibition, the ebbs and flows of the ocean, and the SWELLing of ideas and creativity,’ she says, adding that she’s long had a deep affinity with the sea.

‘The beach has always inspired me as a site to curate a public art exhibition. Rather than having a gallery that people would walk into, I wanted people to step out into a natural environment, connecting people art and place.’

The festival began 22 years ago. Inspired by the Currumbin landscape, SWELL was established as a non-profit organisation, gathering a supportive board of directors and reaching out to Queensland-based artists to become involved.

‘Currumbin Beach is connected by an estuary connecting the hinterland to the sea. It’s a place where fresh water meets salt water; the beach is positioned between two iconic rocks, nature’s own sculptures. Sculpturally the place lends itself to be a wonderful canvas for an outdoor sculpture exhibition,’ Edwards explains.

But it was the opportunity to really engage with the community through supporting artists, and strengthen the arts sector, that spurred the festival’s birth and growth.

‘Our vision of connecting people, art and place has been the conduit to working with artists worldwide,’ says Edwards. ‘It’s been an incredible journey experiencing the transformation by artists as they continue to launch their careers, travel the world and commission new projects, having their sculptures acquired by corporate and private collectors.

‘SWELL continues to nurture a safe and supportive environment, encouraging artists through the creation of new works,’ she adds. ‘It has its challenges, exhibiting sculpture in the public realm, on the beach, wind and tide. It’s a time when we all rise to the occasion. We planted our ideas, nurtured them and each year we draw on these inspirations to unleash the creativity within all of us; it’s our time to shine.’

For Edwards, it’s paramount that the artists involved are given an open platform and the freedom to express themselves through their art. ‘We are listening to our artists and the impact SWELL has on the community; it is inspiring to see the artists visually express their thoughts reflecting on real-life stories that impact us locally and globally. The messaging is quite significant – it’s good to have a voice and not be censored in any way.’

Equally important is the community response, which Edwards says has been extraordinary. ‘When we are out and about, people come up and say, “We love SWELL, we look forward to it every year. The sculptures are amazing.” They plan their family holidays and people come from far and wide. We all enjoy the positive response the art scene brings to our community. SWELL builds social cohesion; it’s a huge positive reflection on our growing city.’

That sense of community has also spread to other local arts organisations. ‘SWELL has been a great connector collaborating with other art organisations, we all enjoy supporting and working together to build and strengthen the arts sector on the Gold Coast,’ says Edwards.

Andrew Cullen ‘Slump’ 2023. Photo: Katie Bennett.

Over the last 22 years, the festival has seen tremendous growth. What started off as a small exhibition on Currumbin Beach on the southern end of the Gold Coast has spread throughout the city.

There were 23 sculptures in 2002, but 2024 will see up to 70 large-scale temporary public artworks along Currumbin Beach.

‘Our public art program grows at our SWELL Fringe and the SWELL Smalls Gallery, proudly supporting 350 artists,’ says Edwards. ‘There will be a host of connected events, with pop-up exhibitions in and around the city. People will have the opportunity to meet the artists, experience guided twilight walks and talks, live music, comedy, kayak soundscape tours, performance arts, kids’ workshops and artist masterclasses. This year we launched the inaugural Waterlines at the Hinze Dam with amazing land art installations in the Hinterland.

‘SWELL is not just creating opportunities for artists to present their sculptures in public spaces; it is also nurturing meaningful connections between people, art and place. By supporting artists in their creative endeavours, SWELL enriches the community and elevates public art. This initiative is truly invaluable for both the artists and the broader public,’ she concludes.

The 22nd SWELL Sculpture Festival runs from 6-15 September 2024. Find out more.