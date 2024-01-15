News

 > All Arts > Career Advice

The one-stop career toolkit for 2024

A practical career tool kit of “how to” advice to arm you for 2024 – all in one place!
15 Jan 2024
ArtsHub
blurred picture of woman on bed with books 'raining' around her

All Arts

Photo: Lacie Slezak / Unsplash.

Share Icon

There is no shortage of career advice out there, especially at this time of the year when intentions are geared towards arming you for a reboot. However, a lot of these advice stories are padded out with fluff.

What that means is, you spend more time visiting Dr Google to harness all that information, rather than reading through it.

ArtsHub has pulled together our most read “how to” and tips stories in a one-stop career toolkit as a quick reference point to bookmark for 2024. We will keep this list outside our paywall to make it easy for you.

For early career starters

An image of a blue mug next to a laptop in a zoom meeting.
Photo: Chris Montgomery via Unsplash.

For arts managers

Photo: Bruce Mars, Unsplash.

Specifically for artists and creatives

Photo: Annie Spratt, Unsplash.

For freelancers

Photo: Kostiantyn Li, Unsplash.

When you need a mental health boost or burnout recovery

Photo: Fran Tay via Unsplash.

For help with visibility and traction

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 22-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

News Visual Arts Performing Arts Features Writing and Publishing Education & Student News Career Advice Opinions & Analysis Community Arts & Cultural Development Aggregations
More
White male author Simon Barnard (left) with black book cover for James Hardy Vaux's 1819 Dictionary of Criminal Slang
Reviews

Book review: 1819 Dictionary of Criminal Slang, James Hardy Vaux and Simon Barnard

Simon Barnard brings new light to a dictionary from the early days of Australia's colonisation.

George Dunford
Still from Georgi Ivers' performance ‘You're So Brave’ (2022). During this part of the performance, Ivers is being attacked by voiceless enemies saying "your life must be so hard", "you're so brave" and "have you tried cutting out gluten?" in response to her symptoms. Photo: Minni Karamfiles.
Amplify Collective

The case for flexible journalism

Negotiating voice, agency and interview practices for disabled and neurodiverse creatives.

Jaimi Wright
small house made of matches is burning on one side.
Features

How to leave a job in the arts without burning bridges

Setting the house alight as you walk away looks good in movies, but in life it's best to leave nicely…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Footprints in the sand.
News

On the move: latest sector appointments

A new Artistic Director, a new Chair, and more arts sector movements.

Richard Watts
Photo: Verne Ho via Unsplash. A figure with the body bent and hugging the legs, sitting on a pink carpet.
Features

Caring as much as you do was killing you

We need to talk about burnout in the arts, and how to recognise it.

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login