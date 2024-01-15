The one-stop career toolkit for 2024

There is no shortage of career advice out there, especially at this time of the year when intentions are geared towards arming you for a reboot. However, a lot of these advice stories are padded out with fluff.
What that means is, you spend more time visiting Dr Google to harness all that information, rather than reading through it.
ArtsHub has pulled together our most read “how to” and tips stories in a one-stop career toolkit as a quick reference point to bookmark for 2024. We will keep this list outside our paywall to make it easy for you.
Jump to:
For early career starters
- Tips on transitioning from student life to working life
- Eight steps to rewrite your bio
- How to find a mentor – and make the most of it when you do
- The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager
- Now is the time to talk to your manager – how to approach the tough conversations
- How to deal with a Machivellian boss
- Ten key games industry jobs, and advice from experts who have them
- How to nail a video interview
- Thirty things I learned working in a gallery
- How to start and maintain an inspiration board
- What we wish we’d known when we started working in the arts
- From emerging to mid-career: advice from artists
For arts managers
- Five essential skills all arts managers need
- The art of writing a compelling strategic plan
- Gallery wall labels: short, long, digital or none at all?
- How to run a successful EOFY fundraising campaign
- How to plan arts conferences
- Essentials of opening an ARI
- Fundaments of arts fundraising
- Twenty-nine things you should not forget to claim at tax time
- Curating conferences around care
- How to guarantee your creative business idea succeeds
- The future of disaster preparedness
- When damage happens how to handle it
- Some practical steps to truth-telling in museums
- To merch or not to merch
- What I learned over my 15 years as a gallerist
- Tips from authors on running school workshops
Specifically for artists and creatives
- New toolkit to help artists engage with local government
- Secrets of great artist bio pictures
- Ten top tips on how to make your own movie
- Twenty-nine things you should not forget to claim at tax time
- How do artists work with global brands
- Changing the direction of your arts practice – when, why and how?
- How to pitch your work to a festival director
- How to apply for sick pay as a creative
- How to write an art-wank free artist statement
- Five tips to take the best care of your singing voice, from a speech pathologist
- Tracey Emin’s five pieces of wisdom
- How to get a salon hang right
- How to navigate the writer-editor relationship
- Picking the right site for street art
- Nine tips for selling your art online
- Twenty-seven things I learned starting a new art business
- Essential skills of a great copywriter
- Tips on maximising your open studio event
- How to make an amazing short film: a festival director’s top tips
- Five steps for nailing an open call
- How to survive networking (without screaming into the canapés)
- Lessons from an art prize judge
- Ten tips for artists to increase their productivity
For freelancers
- Tips on managing a precarious freelance career
- Going it alone: taking your next step as a creative entrepreneur
- Eleven clever ways to promote your arts business
- How to build a portfolio of your creative work (and make it stand out)
When you need a mental health boost or burnout recovery
- Mental health for creative people five tips to thrive
- Nine ways to help you deal with creative rejection
- Fifty ways to conquer creative self-doubt
- Dealing with disrespect
- Five ways for creatives to get clarity of mind
- User-friendly Work Well Guide for the arts